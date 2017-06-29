Traore has improved massively, no doubt. His cost and the fact he still needs to improve substantially to suit our front three would call into question his suitability. Theres still the issue of him holding onto the ball too long and making the wrong decision, albeit he is far better in both those areas than he once was.
Id rather pick Watfords carcass for Deolefeu though as I thinking in our environment hed become an excellent squad player.
Or, you go for an outside choice like Pedro De La Vega (Young Argentinian international, very quick, powerful and accurate shooter, would struggle to get a work permit and would likely need a year on loan on the continent first) or look at someone like Sekou Koita from Salzburg. Leverkusens Moussa Diaby is another we should and probably are keeping tabs on.