Traore has improved massively, no doubt. His cost and the fact he still needs to improve substantially to suit our front three would call into question his suitability. Theres still the issue of him holding onto the ball too long and making the wrong decision, albeit he is far better in both those areas than he once was.



Id rather pick Watfords carcass for Deolefeu though as I thinking in our environment hed become an excellent squad player.



Or, you go for an outside choice like Pedro De La Vega (Young Argentinian international, very quick, powerful and accurate shooter, would struggle to get a work permit and would likely need a year on loan on the continent first) or look at someone like Sekou Koita from Salzburg. Leverkusens Moussa Diaby is another we should and probably are keeping tabs on.