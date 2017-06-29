« previous next »
Topic: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #200 on: Today at 01:42:17 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:18:51 PM
We've been linked to Insigne this morning as well. He wants out of Napoli after old Carlo got the job of his life.  :D

Surely Insigne would only come to the UK if he could play for Don Carlo (as he has now been christened)?
peachybum

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #201 on: Today at 01:45:55 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:18:51 PM
We've been linked to Insigne this morning as well. He wants out of Napoli after old Carlo got the job of his life.  :D

Given our front three are all 28(or soon to be) i'm not sure adding another 28 y/o is the right way to go.
Samie

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #202 on: Today at 01:48:03 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:42:17 PM
Surely Insigne would only come to the UK if he could play for Don Carlo (as he has now been christened)?

Aye but I doubt he'd know what Everton was even if he was right outside Woodison.  :D

Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:45:55 PM
Given our front three are all 28(or soon to be) i'm not sure adding another 28 y/o is the right way to go.

Them be the rumours my friend. But I see and agree with your point.  :D
aw1991

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #203 on: Today at 01:59:45 PM
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:31:03 PM
Act smart all you want

But he is one of the most dangerous players in the league.

He'll  have some big clubs after him.

Literally is unstoppable atm.
Having an amazing run of form, but it's a Timo Werner sort of situation where he's at a certain age where his next move will be crucial. He'll want to play first team football at a better club, but let's be honest, he's not going to dethrone TAA or one of our front three.

Wolves will rightfully demand a massive fee for him, and it's unlikely we will be able to make a profit on him when he departs, so what does he really have to offer for us?
rocco

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #204 on: Today at 02:10:46 PM
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:31:03 PM
Act smart all you want

But he is one of the most dangerous players in the league.

He'll  have some big clubs after him.

Literally is unstoppable atm.

No tks

Not near good enough , just dont see him fitting Klopps philosophy
Agent99

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #205 on: Today at 02:18:00 PM
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:31:03 PM
He'll have some big clubs after him.
We'll see.
Red Cactii

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #206 on: Today at 02:23:09 PM
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:46:25 PM
Really not getting the Traore shouts. Is he good on the new FIFA or something?

Probably given his pace stats are through the roof.

Either that or its because hes scored a few goals on the counter of late and smashed one in from distance against City. I feel like hes not too dissimilar to Delofeu where his decision making stops him from ever becoming an elite bracket player. Obviously works alright in Wolves system but dont see that translating that to ours.
Red Cactii

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #207 on: Today at 02:29:39 PM
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:23:09 PM
Probably given his pace stats are through the roof.

Either that or its because hes scored a few goals on the counter of late and smashed one in from distance against City. I feel like hes not too dissimilar to Delofeu where his decision making stops him from ever becoming an elite bracket player. Obviously works alright in Wolves system but dont see that translating to ours.
MD1990

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #208 on: Today at 02:49:42 PM
Think some are forgetting how Klopp improves players.

of couse Traore has flaws but Klopp would have him scoring & assisting on a more regular basis imo.
Every chance Traore finishes with similar stats to Mane at Southampton
Drinks Sangria

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #209 on: Today at 03:09:16 PM
Traore has improved massively, no doubt. His cost and the fact he still needs to improve substantially to suit our front three would call into question his suitability. Theres still the issue of him holding onto the ball too long and making the wrong decision, albeit he is far better in both those areas than he once was.

Id rather pick Watfords carcass for Deolefeu though as I thinking in our environment hed become an excellent squad player.

Or, you go for an outside choice like Pedro De La Vega (Young Argentinian international, very quick, powerful and accurate shooter, would struggle to get a work permit and would likely need a year on loan on the continent first) or look at someone like Sekou Koita from Salzburg. Leverkusens Moussa Diaby is another we should and probably are keeping tabs on.
b_joseph

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #210 on: Today at 03:33:08 PM
The only issue with Traore, would be the cost. Wolves got him for about 20 and would look to sell him for at least three times that much.

The potential is incredible though. Nuno is a good coach and demands of his players to do the little things...that Traore has thrived there is a testament to his character.
rawcusk8

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #211 on: Today at 03:36:44 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:09:16 PM
Traore has improved massively, no doubt. His cost and the fact he still needs to improve substantially to suit our front three would call into question his suitability. Theres still the issue of him holding onto the ball too long and making the wrong decision, albeit he is far better in both those areas than he once was.

Id rather pick Watfords carcass for Deolefeu though as I thinking in our environment hed become an excellent squad player.

Or, you go for an outside choice like Pedro De La Vega (Young Argentinian international, very quick, powerful and accurate shooter, would struggle to get a work permit and would likely need a year on loan on the continent first) or look at someone like Sekou Koita from Salzburg. Leverkusens Moussa Diaby is another we should and probably are keeping tabs on.
Mac Red? What's with the alias?
Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #212 on: Today at 03:42:36 PM
Really hope we don't buy Mbappe or Sancho or any other super-hyped, galactico, ''brand player''. Really hope there's nothing in this crappy ''Nike will buy....for us'' shite.

Want Klopp and Edwards to continue buying mostly lesser rated players and turning the into monsters. Even Virgil and Alisson weren't on a Mbappe type level.
deFacto

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #213 on: Today at 03:44:11 PM
Mbappe is an exception to the rule. THe only player out there that I'd move heaven and earth to sign
rebel23

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #214 on: Today at 03:51:19 PM
Take it with a pinch of salt...

In Portugal, A Bola are reporting that Liverpool are looking at Victor Osimhen very closely. The Lille forward is well liked by Reds coach Jurgen Klopp.
Craig 🤔

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #215 on: Today at 03:53:56 PM
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 03:33:08 PM
The only issue with Traore, would be the cost. Wolves got him for about 20 and would look to sell him for at least three times that much.

The potential is incredible though. Nuno is a good coach and demands of his players to do the little things...that Traore has thrived there is a testament to his character.

Its not the only issue. His final ball decision making and execution has been very poor and hasnt improved all that much.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #216 on: Today at 03:57:16 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:36:44 PM
Mac Red? What's with the alias?
I wish I had the encyclopaedic knowledge of Mac Red, but alas, Im just a scouting nerd and thought Id offer some names that would suit us potentially.
royhendohohohoho!

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #217 on: Today at 03:58:39 PM
Quote from: driftinwest on Today at 01:26:06 PM
That was an interesting watch Roy, who would have thought the work that goes into being the best would go down to data collected by mathematicians crunching numbers to show the probability of a goal scoring opportunity back in the days of Bill and Bob. Can't help wondering what Shankly and Paisley would have made of it all. A lot more to winning now than being the fittest and fastest, I'm just glad we are the best at it right now.

I think in a way we're automating the bit Geoff Twentyman used to do. :)
Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #218 on: Today at 03:58:56 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:44:11 PM
Mbappe is an exception to the rule. THe only player out there that I'd move heaven and earth to sign
I'd prefer us to sign the next Mbappe, a kid no-one has heard of who goes onto become as much of a monster player, but carrying the LFC imprimatur.

Be interesting to see which way Klopp goes
Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #219 on: Today at 03:59:03 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:53:56 PM
Its not the only issue. His final ball decision making and execution has been very poor and hasnt improved all that much.

I think it has this season though, although admittedly starting from a very low base. I'm not advocating signing him or anything but he's become more productive this season and it remains to be seen whether he can do it consistently (like Calvert-Lewin, this could very well be the exception rather than the norm). He's the type of player who, when he's on it, can be really difficult to stop but the problem is how often he's on it, which still remains to be seen.
Craig 🤔

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #220 on: Today at 04:02:27 PM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 03:59:03 PM
I think it has this season though, although admittedly starting from a very low base. I'm not advocating signing him or anything but he's become more productive this season and it remains to be seen whether he can do it consistently (like Calvert-Lewin, this could very well be the exception rather than the norm). He's the type of player who, when he's on it, can be really difficult to stop but the problem is how often he's on it, which still remains to be seen.

Id agree with that - however I dont think hes the sort of player we need to take risks signing anymore. We really should only be looking at top class kids or players a lot further along with their development.
Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #221 on: Today at 04:10:40 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:02:27 PM
Id agree with that - however I dont think hes the sort of player we need to take risks signing anymore. We really should only be looking at top class kids or players a lot further along with their development.

I think he's the type of player we might look at for a Shaqiri type fee but obviously would cost a lot more than that and someone like Minamino (who I've seen play a grand total of two times) seems to fit in a lot more than Traore.

I like him though, he's the type of player who I really want to see succeed, the second half of the season and next year will be interesting to see if he can maintain and improve his form or if he just goes back to what he was like before.
