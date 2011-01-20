You need a certain number of association trained players in your squad. We are losing Lallana and Milner doesnt have too long left.
The requirement will doubtless get more stringent with brexit and patriotic chest thumping
Are you sure about that? Hodgson made that mistake of thinking you have to have n association trained players in the squad. It's more that you can have a maximum of 17 non-association trained players in the 25 man squad, with 8 spaces reserved for association trained players. Man City have fewer than 8 homegrowns IIRC, but they're still only allowed a max of 17 non-homegrowns, so they have to do with a non-full squad numbering fewer than 25.
In our current first team squad as on wiki:
1 Brazil GK Alisson
2 England DF Nathaniel Clyne (hg)
3 Brazil MF Fabinho
4 Netherlands DF Virgil van Dijk (third-captain)[123]
5 Netherlands MF Georginio Wijnaldum (fourth-captain)[123]
6 Croatia DF Dejan Lovren
7 England MF James Milner (vice-captain)[124] (hg)
8 Guinea MF Naby Keïta
9 Brazil FW Roberto Firmino
10 Senegal FW Sadio Mané
11 Egypt FW Mohamed Salah
12 England DF Joe Gomez (hg)
13 Spain GK Adrián
14 England MF Jordan Henderson (captain)[125] (hg)
15 England MF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hg)
20 England MF Adam Lallana (hg)
22 England GK Andy Lonergan (hg)
23 Switzerland MF Xherdan Shaqiri
24 England FW Rhian Brewster (u21)
26 Scotland DF Andrew Robertson
27 Belgium FW Divock Origi
32 Cameroon DF Joël Matip
47 England DF Nathaniel Phillips (hg)
48 England MF Curtis Jones (u21)
51 Netherlands DF Ki-Jana Hoever (u21)
62 Republic of Ireland GK Caoimhín Kelleher (u21)
66 England DF Trent Alexander-Arnold (hg)
67 England MF Harvey Elliott (u21)
72 Netherlands DF Sepp van den Berg (u21)
Of the 29 players listed, 6 are U-21 and are thus not numbered in the PL squad. 8 are homegrown (we can ignore Nat Phillips for this season, as he's returning to Stuttgart). That leaves 14 non-homegrown. Minamino takes up one of the 3 free non-homegrown slots.