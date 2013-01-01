« previous next »
Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #80
Minge indeed - cheapskates paid less than the cost of tea and biscuits for that  Mini lad
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #81
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 11:58:40 AM
Minge indeed - cheapskates paid less than the cost of tea and biscuits for that  Mini lad
Fuck

Ive been rumbled
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #82
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 11:32:17 AM
Fully onboard with the Werner shouts. Maybe even do a Keita-type deal with them where he stays back and helps them win the league/qualify for the champions league and joins us in the summer

Given what Mel Reddy was saying regarding the club's good relations with the RB hierachy we shouldn't have any issues making something like that happen. Just comes down to whether Klopp wants him and whether Werner wants to leave Germany (Bayern would be quite tempting I'd assume).
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #83
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:35:06 AM
Not on Mbappe or Sancho most likely.

I reckon after the Minamino signing, thats our forward options sorted. Unless of course one of the front three leaves.

Its difficult to see where we can improve really. Maybe a good backup fullback?

Cover for Robertson and a centre back if Lovren goes. Another creative midfielder with Lallana going.

Need to make a decision on Brewster in the summer as well. I'd be looking to bring another young striker in if he's not going to be part of the first team.

Jones, Hoever, Elliott could be part of the first team next season.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #84

what we need right now are high quality rotation / cover players

Id like to see us sign the following

Sande Berge  - DM/CB cover
Timo Werner. - Ticks all the boxes
+ We still need a versatile defender (A left footed Hoever would be perfect) - there was recent chatter that Gallagher has been showing signs that he could be an option if his progression continues

Milner / Henderson / Gini are all capable of covering multiple positions in the squad, if anything can we please identify the next Milner?

If we are able to be aggressive in the market then Id love to see us sign Havertz
