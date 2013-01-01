

what we need right now are high quality rotation / cover players



Id like to see us sign the following



Sande Berge - DM/CB cover

Timo Werner. - Ticks all the boxes

+ We still need a versatile defender (A left footed Hoever would be perfect) - there was recent chatter that Gallagher has been showing signs that he could be an option if his progression continues



Milner / Henderson / Gini are all capable of covering multiple positions in the squad, if anything can we please identify the next Milner?



If we are able to be aggressive in the market then Id love to see us sign Havertz