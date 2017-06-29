I don't expect any more signings in January from us, but then again I was surprised at the Minamino deal as I thought we'd wait till summer to do any business.



Obviously we're a bit thin in defence at the moment, but I think the expectation is that Lovren and Matip will both return in January. Phillips is a short term solution, and will probably get the Everton game in the FA Cup and then the fourth round game (if we get there) before going back to Stuttgart at the end of the month.



Think our summer dealings are really hard to predict. Fairly sure we'll do a few deals, but not quite sure what positions or to what level. Cover for Robbo is the most obvious one, but maybe Klopp is happy to just use Milner there? Klopp's spoken before about how difficult it is when you're a LB not in the team, because you frequently don't make the bench either - see Robbo when Moreno had the shirt. So you probably have to sign a young player who'll be happy to only play in the domestic cups and make the odd bench appearance, or you go for someone really versatile who can cover multiple positions?



I'd expect Lovren to go in the summer and we'll probably have to buy someone there.



We're stacked in midfield. Lallana will go, but Jones could take his squad role and we'll still have Fabinho, Henderson, Gini, Keita and Chamberlain to pick from. So I'd be surprised if we signed a midfielder, although we seem to like Aouar at Lyon.



Shaqiri will also go I think, which probably opens the door for another attacker. All the talk seems to be centred on Werner and Sancho, which sounds good to me. Both are young which is important considering the current front three will all be 28 when the new season kicks off.



So I think we're looking at Lovren, Lallana and Shaqiri as certain departures and then a LB, CB and attacker coming in.