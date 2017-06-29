« previous next »
Linudden

  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:09:35 PM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 04:54:08 PM
don't expect us to go for a high profile central defender, but if they did, and where looking at RB Leipzig, I'd take Ibrahima Konaté ahead of Upamecano.  He's different class.

Wasn't his clause kicking in at a later date and thus be more expensive?

Anyway, is there a chance Bayern will be going nuts with the Leipzig release clauses already in January like a bull in a china shop?
Linudden

  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:11:13 PM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 04:45:08 PM
Just googled that, not sure £71m is a particular bargain for Upamecano? Unless I'm missing something.

Mad situation where we're not looking at signing anyone and no one cares.

That said, it will be interesting to see what we do re: succession planning for the front 3. Werner for £27m is mad money. There will be lots of competition for him at that price after the season he's having.

I thought Upamecano had a way lower 40's-50's clause? Ah well.

Regarding Werner, I think Bayern and us will have the best chance of landing him because of Bayern being at home and us having a German manager and arguably the best team in the world right now. If we want him, we could use that to flex the muscles.

Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:28:18 PM
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 05:09:35 PM
Wasn't his clause kicking in at a later date and thus be more expensive?

Anyway, is there a chance Bayern will be going nuts with the Leipzig release clauses already in January like a bull in a china shop?

Bayern don't usually do much buying in January, but you never know I guess! They may end up getting a defender though being as Sule and Hernandez are both injured, Sule for the season, and Hernandez quite long term too I think. So they have been playing David Alaba in central defence for a big chunk of the season so far.  Pretty sure Leroy Sane is still their number 1 target as far as big signings go. Just hope they keep their grubby hands off Timo Werner  ;D


Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:29:09 PM
If we were taking a young French Centre half from Leipzig, we need to be looking at Konate ahead of upamecano. I think hes the greater prospect. Has a good amount of senior minutes from Sochaux and Leipzig, is good in the air and quick too. I rate him as a better prospect than Saliba who arsenal have spent circa £30m on.

Hed cost though and his place in the first team is obscured by the fact that Gomez is every bit as good.


Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 05:38:54 PM
A quick additional name Ill throw out there if anyone is interested; Samassekou of Hoffenheim. Another excellent prospect to come out of the Salzburg set up. A number 6 who is a tireless presser and good passer, I think hed offer excellent depth to rotate with Fabinho.

Again, would cost a fair fee to sign. I also like Atal of Nice, a right-back, but Im not sure that wed be able to give him the minutes he needs. One of the best attacking full back prospects around though. He has the ball carrying abilities and some elite numbers that would suggest at a glance that hes a winger. Decent one on one defender with lightning recovery pace and as good in the final third as any fullback in Europe outside of the obvious. Ill stop bringing up names that are in positions we have better players in now 😅


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:40:59 PM
We were linked to Wallace and Andre of Fluminense last week from a Brazilian paper.  Shit Brazilian names like but meant to be the next gen of wonderkids from there.  :D
Goalposts for Jumpers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:40:59 PM
It's tricky having the best 3rd and 4th CBs in the world being so injury prone. Keeping Lovren, Matip and Gomez happy with their game time has largely been dependent on numerous injuries. The moment we buy a top quality CB who isn't massively injury prone we have a problem keeping everyone happy.
Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:42:43 PM
Weren't we linked with the DM from Genk? Maybe he can play CB too.
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 05:53:40 PM
I don't expect any more signings in January from us, but then again I was surprised at the Minamino deal as I thought we'd wait till summer to do any business.

Obviously we're a bit thin in defence at the moment, but I think the expectation is that Lovren and Matip will both return in January. Phillips is a short term solution, and will probably get the Everton game in the FA Cup and then the fourth round game (if we get there) before going back to Stuttgart at the end of the month.

Think our summer dealings are really hard to predict. Fairly sure we'll do a few deals, but not quite sure what positions or to what level. Cover for Robbo is the most obvious one, but maybe Klopp is happy to just use Milner there? Klopp's spoken before about how difficult it is when you're a LB not in the team, because you frequently don't make the bench either - see Robbo when Moreno had the shirt. So you probably have to sign a young player who'll be happy to only play in the domestic cups and make the odd bench appearance, or you go for someone really versatile who can cover multiple positions?

I'd expect Lovren to go in the summer and we'll probably have to buy someone there.

We're stacked in midfield. Lallana will go, but Jones could take his squad role and we'll still have Fabinho, Henderson, Gini, Keita and Chamberlain to pick from. So I'd be surprised if we signed a midfielder, although we seem to like Aouar at Lyon.

Shaqiri will also go I think, which probably opens the door for another attacker. All the talk seems to be centred on Werner and Sancho, which sounds good to me. Both are young which is important considering the current front three will all be 28 when the new season kicks off.

So I think we're looking at Lovren, Lallana and Shaqiri as certain departures and then a LB, CB and attacker coming in.
mickeydocs

  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:19:18 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:53:40 PM

So I think we're looking at Lovren, Lallana and Shaqiri as certain departures and then a LB, CB and attacker coming in.

Can see quite a few of our loan players being sold in the summer - Wilson, Grujic, Ejaria, Ojo, Woodburn.


aw1991

  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:24:16 PM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 04:54:08 PM
don't expect us to go for a high profile central defender, but if they did, and where looking at RB Leipzig, I'd take Ibrahima Konaté ahead of Upamecano.  He's different class.
Probably would cost a fortune. Zagadou would be cheaper and could play LB as well no?
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:26:37 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 06:19:18 PM
Can see quite a few of our loan players being sold in the summer - Wilson, Grujic, Ejaria, Ojo, Woodburn.

Oh for sure, I just meant of those in the current first team squad.
royhendohohohoho!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 06:51:16 PM
So are we gonna "go big" in the summer?
Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:51:54 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:40:59 PM
We were linked to Wallace and Andre of Fluminense last week from a Brazilian paper.  Shit Brazilian names like but meant to be the next gen of wonderkids from there.  :D

Wallace is shite, but Gromit's pretty fast.




Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:56:46 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 06:24:16 PM
Probably would cost a fortune. Zagadou would be cheaper and could play LB as well no?


I think Konate's clause comes into effect in 2022, and yeah I am sure it'd be a hefty one, but by 2022, it may not seem that big the way fees are going  ;D

Zagadou is an interesting one, as Favre didn't fancy him AT ALL earlier this season, even though Dortmund had a rather mad injury crisis, he'd play midfielders and full-backs in the central defence ahead of him.  But he's seen sense the last few weeks before winter break, and he's played a few games in a row, and has looked very good for the most part.

He's contracted till 2022, interesting to see if he signs a longer term deal, maybe he won't if Favre remains, who knows, but it must have been a little infurating for him being so out of favour despite so many injuries! He's a talent for sure. And yes, can play left back, although he always reminds me of a gangly over-grown foal loping down the wing  :P


please, I have my reasons for it but...

  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:03:07 PM
So glad that the days of worrying about who is coming & who is going are gone and are being replaced by enjoying watching us dominate the fuck out of the competition.

Who comes? Who goes? I don't give a flying fuck. Klopp & Edwards know what they're doing & I trust their vision to continue building this club to be a force of nature.





Mutton Geoff

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:10:16 PM
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:51:54 PM
Wallace is shite, but Gromit's pretty fast.

That joke is a bit cheesy

As for cover needed maybe not:

RWB cover Milner
LWB Cover Milner
CB cover Milner
Holding mid cover Milner
other mid positions cover Milner

So long as he stays fit we are sorted with Ribena Man



Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:01:10 PM
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 06:51:16 PM
So are we gonna "go big" in the summer?

I don't think so. Think we'll stay true to the principles which got us where we are now. Target hungry players from clubs like Leipzig, Roma, Lyon rather than big heavyweights like Madrid, Barca and PSG.

I just can't see us even trying for Mbappe, for example. And if Sancho is £100m, I think we shy away from that too.

So personally I'd be surprised if we were to break our transfer record this summer, but think we'll still make a couple of major signings - probably a CB and an attacker. Could see us going for Aouar if he's available, even though we don't need a CM.
Alan B'Stard

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:07:01 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:35:03 PM
Some of our best January signings.  :D


Just a bit of fun - whos the best January signing out of VVD and Suarez???





Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:08:18 PM
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 08:07:01 PM
Just a bit of fun - whos the best January signing out of VVD and Suarez???

Van Dijk. It's not close.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:46:32 PM
Coutinho we bought him for 8.5 mill and sold him for 140 mill.  :D
Reeves

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:48:10 PM
All the above talk of Shaqiri going - I certainly wouldn't sell him. He's vastly experienced and offers us something different, particularly when a goal behind.




stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:39:43 PM
Do we need anyone and if so in what position?
Its hard to see who we would buy at a reasonable price who would improve the squad. We may buy one young player if they are a decent price for the future.

Being pessimistic, which areas are we currently weak in (taking current injuries into consideration)?
I think we could be stretched in defence if we had one or two further injuries but its not worth squandering money for this scenario.

I think our transfer strategy will be to buy big if we have to but this will probably be if one of our top players leaves.

Hence I think we have almost got to the stage of only buying to replace.



Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #63 on: Today at 12:03:50 AM
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:48:10 PM
All the above talk of Shaqiri going - I certainly wouldn't sell him. He's vastly experienced and offers us something different, particularly when a goal behind.

I think hes great, but feels inevitable to me that hell go. Think he was always somewhat of an opportunistic signing, and two seasons from him is a good return. I think we need a young attacker added to the mix and with Mane, Salah and Firmino likely staying it makes sense for Shaqiri - who is 28 - to be the one to move on.
darragh85

  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #64 on: Today at 12:23:33 AM
have we bought a right back yet?  I told you Clyne would get injured,, its a disaster.
