Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« on: December 22, 2019, 10:47:40 PM »
All Liverpool chat in here.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:48:06 AM »
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:55:50 AM »
I doubt we'll do anything else but if we can bring another 1 or 2 in it's less work needed for the summer. The signing we have made takes away the myth that there's no value in Jan (Suarez, Agger, Masch etc refute that).

If Ox is out for a while it could leave us a bit short in that area but he didn't sign anyone else in that area when he was out long term.

We're short of cover at left back but Milner is good cover, although he could also be needed in midfield or even right back.

Henderson doing a great job filling in for Fabinho but we could probably do with cover there for next season replacing Lallana who has played here and there as a 6 this season.

If the right player is available then a left back or a midfielder could boost the squad.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:07:23 AM »
Liverpool FC@LFC·2m
We have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nat Phillips to return from his loan spell in January. Phillips will return at the beginning of next month and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:19:24 AM »
Any news on Harrison Reed?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:21:48 AM »
We arent signing anyone... ;D

(Other than Minamino of course)
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:22:14 AM »
We're waiting for Big Dog to return from Skiing in Switzerland with the Reeds.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:22:39 AM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:07:23 AM
Liverpool FC@LFC·2m
We have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nat Phillips to return from his loan spell in January. Phillips will return at the beginning of next month and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton.

Kind of makes sense. Im guessing any CB or defensive target we are after isnt attainable in Jan. Phillips only got 6 appearances for Stuttgart though, doesnt look like he has kicked on in any way
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:22:42 AM »
Doubt we will do anything in January. Just hope we keep everyone as fit as possible that's much more important.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:34:38 AM »
Quote from: Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion on Today at 10:22:39 AM
Kind of makes sense. Im guessing any CB or defensive target we are after isnt attainable in Jan. Phillips only got 6 appearances for Stuttgart though, doesnt look like he has kicked on in any way

Yes, I definitely agree it makes every sense to bring Phillips back as cover. I don't see us signing anyone else other than Minamino.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:43:05 AM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 10:19:24 AM
Any news on Harrison Reed?

:D

Didnt know Philips was even at Stuttgart. Has he been playing much?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:48:04 AM »
Don't think we will do anything more in January

Saving all our pennies for Mbappe in the summer
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:01:16 AM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 10:43:05 AM
:D

Didnt know Philips was even at Stuttgart. Has he been playing much?

11 appearances
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:21:29 AM »
Interested to read Stuttgart have just sacked their manager, as they lie third (on goal difference), 3 points off top spot...  ::)
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:05:18 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:07:23 AM
Liverpool FC@LFC·2m
We have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nat Phillips to return from his loan spell in January. Phillips will return at the beginning of next month and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton.

Other than Minamino, I think that's it for incomings for us
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:06:23 PM »
Sancho and loaned back could be well on the cards.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:17:34 PM »
With this seasons UEFA rule change I can see this winter window being a busy one,not sure how much we will add to it but I think we'll try to move for any targets we were thinking about going for in the summer.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:20:17 PM »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 11:21:29 AM
Interested to read Stuttgart have just sacked their manager, as they lie third (on goal difference), 3 points off top spot...  ::)

Stuttgart are all over the place, revolving door of coaches for ages, when what they need is stability!  Out of their last 12 coaches - only ONE has lasted in the job more than a year! (Hannes Wolf), the last coach they had who was there for a slightly more substantial amount of time was Bruno Labaddia, who was there between 2010-13.  Shame really, cos Stuttgart are a great old club, but just a mess.

Anyway, transfers!
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:20:20 PM »
Is this the #mbappe2020 thread, or is that one for the summer?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:33:32 PM »
So, according to the Echo, we may keep Phillips for January and then send him back at the end of their winter break. Presumably when we will have Matip and/or Lovren back.

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:43:45 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:33:32 PM
So, according to the Echo, we may keep Phillips for January and then send him back at the end of their winter break. Presumably when we will have Matip and/or Lovren back.
Better than searching for Caulker's number I guess
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:47:27 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 10:21:48 AM
We arent signing anyone... ;D

(Other than Minamino of course)

Are we potentially a centre back light. The lads that played vs Villa in the League Cup are nowhere near ready yet, unsurprisingly. I dont want to see Henderson at the back again.
