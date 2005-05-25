I doubt we'll do anything else but if we can bring another 1 or 2 in it's less work needed for the summer. The signing we have made takes away the myth that there's no value in Jan (Suarez, Agger, Masch etc refute that).



If Ox is out for a while it could leave us a bit short in that area but he didn't sign anyone else in that area when he was out long term.



We're short of cover at left back but Milner is good cover, although he could also be needed in midfield or even right back.



Henderson doing a great job filling in for Fabinho but we could probably do with cover there for next season replacing Lallana who has played here and there as a 6 this season.



If the right player is available then a left back or a midfielder could boost the squad.