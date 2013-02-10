We've got the whole world, in our hands
We've got the European Cup, in our hands
We've got the whole world in our hands
We've got the Super Cup, in our hands
We've got the whole world in our hands
4 am in Qatar. Bouncing!
One more verse to be added in April/May time