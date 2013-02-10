« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: We've got the whole world, in our hands  (Read 172 times)

Offline SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,932
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
We've got the whole world, in our hands
« on: Today at 10:24:47 PM »
We've got the whole world, in our hands
We've got the whole world, in our hands
We've got the whole world, in our hands

We've got the European Cup, in our hands
We've got the European Cup, in our hands
We've got the European Cup, in our hands
We've got the whole world in our hands

We've got the Super Cup, in our hands
We've got the Super Cup, in our hands
We've got the Super Cup, in our hands
We've got the whole world in our hands


 :lmao



4 am in Qatar. Bouncing!


One more verse to be added in April/May time  8)
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,622
Re: We've got the whole world, in our hands
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:37 PM »
Enjoy it Chops mate.
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,084
Re: We've got the whole world, in our hands
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:46:53 PM »
Bigger mystery is how the fuck has Chops survived not being arrested over there?  ;D
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 