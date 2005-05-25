« previous next »
Offline farawayred

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 08:19:37 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:15:12 PM
We got a bigger fine for playing Chirivella against MK Dons than the prize money would have been for winning the League Cup.
This seems like a sustainable business foundation for the League Cup, innit? That's why it's still lingering out there year after year...
Online Yosser0_0

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 08:36:05 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:15:12 PM
We got a bigger fine for playing Chirivella against MK Dons than the prize money would have been for winning the League Cup.

Forgot about that but I do remember a couple of weeks ago watching that show on a Sunday morning with those bellends sat around a table talking shite about football, I don't normally watch it but one of them made a comment about Liverpool in the League cup which quite amused me. He said well they've tried their best not to qualify for the quarters by playing an ineligible player and going to penalties against Arsenal!
 ;D

So it sounds like for the Football League in terms of them having to pay out to the prize winners, it's cost neutral then or a slight profit?
Offline Fromola

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 08:44:22 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:36:05 PM
Forgot about that but I do remember a couple of weeks ago watching that show on a Sunday morning with those bellends sat around a table talking shite about football, I don't normally watch it but one of them made a comment about Liverpool in the League cup which quite amused me. He said well they've tried their best not to qualify for the quarters by playing an ineligible player and going to penalties against Arsenal!
 ;D

So it sounds like for the Football League in terms of them having to pay out to the prize winners, it's cost neutral then or a slight profit?

Do the Football league get a share of the attendance money?

That Arsenal game was worth millions to us in matchday revenue.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 08:51:38 PM »
The prize money is hilarious isn't it. You can imagine all those old farts sitting in boardroom, "Why don't we give them all a Parker pen".
"Yes of course old boy every successful young gentleman should have a Parker pen".
Online Red Berry

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 10:32:48 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on December 22, 2019, 08:58:17 PM
The more I think about it the madder it sounds that people genuinely wanted us to fuck off the chance of being world champions to win a competition that would have involved beating MK Dons, Arsenal and Villa to reach the semi finals. :lmao

Or bin off both the League Cup AND the CWC.
Offline AllyouneedisRush

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 10:50:59 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:32:48 PM
Or bin off both the League Cup AND the CWC.
I don't want to bin off anything... Look at our champions wall..they all mean something.. Each time we have lifted a trophy has cemented a bit of our history... We are what we are because of what we have achieved
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 11:01:21 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:51:38 PM
The prize money is hilarious isn't it. You can imagine all those old farts sitting in boardroom, "Why don't we give them all a Parker pen".
"Yes of course old boy every successful young gentleman should have a Parker pen".

But a Crackerjack pen is even better!
Online Yosser0_0

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 PM »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Yesterday at 10:50:59 PM
I don't want to bin off anything... Look at our champions wall..they all mean something.. Each time we have lifted a trophy has cemented a bit of our history... We are what we are because of what we have achieved

I agree and I think we would have given the League Cup a good go given the opportunity, we have a good enough squad now. It's the Football League that brought the integrity of the competition into question.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 11:10:35 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 03:17:26 PM
Which again doesn't change the fact that Flamengo offered minimum threat all game long.

Bollocks. Not sure which game you were watching. Yorky, too, judging by his post. I can recall at least half a dozen decent/promising situations for them which on another day might have yielded a goal. Sure, for 10 mins or so at the start of the first half and increasingly in the second half and extra time we showed our extra class and were on top and we created a lot more. But dismissing their efforts so contemptuously is just shite. They poured everything into the game and football wise they gave a great account of themselves, spoilt only by some shocking cynical play.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 11:28:13 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:49:58 PM
No, it doesn't. And that's because of our players and the opportunity to become World Champions.


Watford, and any other league match is irrelevant to a Final to be Champions of the World.

The manager and players were "up" for the Final.

Why do you think the narrative is we haven't been at our best all season? That we grind out wins? Are lucky when we score late winners?

Because the players know it's a weekly grind. And they know what they need to do to get over the line every week.

But there are some matches where an extra level of concentration and performing to your maximum is required. They know that , too.

If Flamengo's manager and team swapped places in total with any other side in the Premier League, they would be fighting for the title and be a certainty for top 4. The fact we made them look a bit ordinary is no different to when we played City in the league and did the same.

I'd go so far as to add do the same with Monterrey, who caused us more problems, have them do a complete swap with another side and they would be top 6 for sure and fighting if not making top 4.

And Watford will still be frigging Watford.

They would be battling the Evertons of the league for a UEFA Cup spot.

The scoreline flattered them.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 11:28:44 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:01:21 PM
But a Crackerjack pen is even better!
And a cabbage.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 PM »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:10:35 PM
Bollocks. Not sure which game you were watching. Yorky, too, judging by his post. I can recall at least half a dozen decent/promising situations for them which on another day might have yielded a goal. Sure, for 10 mins or so at the start of the first half and increasingly in the second half and extra time we showed our extra class and were on top and we created a lot more. But dismissing their efforts so contemptuously is just shite. They poured everything into the game and football wise they gave a great account of themselves, spoilt only by some shocking cynical play.

They fought like hell Timbo. That's true. And why wouldn't they? This was Trophy Number One for them. But, c'mon, for all their pressure they created just two chances. One resulted in Alisson's excellent one handed save. The second chance was in the 119th minute and was blasted miles over the bar. Their attack, the useful left-winger aside, was unusually blunt for such a highly-regarded team. We'll meet tougher in the Premier League in the coming months and we'll certainly meet tougher when we come up against the admittedly negative Atletico Madrid.

I love the way we played, though I hate the way we missed a hatful. I love the trophy too - more than I thought I would. I even like the fact that we avenged the 1981 friendly. But this was not a great team we beat.
Offline Gaz123456

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 11:33:11 PM »
Flamengo were a very decent team who would be a decent Premier League team  (with slightly dubious morals), but we were better - technically, physically and most importantly mentally.

Champions of the world.
Offline Johns_Barn

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on December 21, 2019, 08:59:31 PM
Well, you know what Senegalese do to make theirs foot-long, right? They fold it.

Online Red Berry

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 PM »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Yesterday at 10:50:59 PM
I don't want to bin off anything... Look at our champions wall..they all mean something.. Each time we have lifted a trophy has cemented a bit of our history... We are what we are because of what we have achieved

I agree with you.  We were pushed into a situation where we had to make a choice, and I think we made the right one. 

I've no idea if the Football League expected us to bin the CWC in favour of the LC by scheduling it as they did but if so it backfired on them badly.  If we reach a similar stage next season maybe they'll be more accommodating, but somehow I doubt it.  Abu Dhabi FC pretty much own the League Cup now and seem to be the Football League's new darlings.
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 11:41:22 PM »
What did we get prize money wise for winning the CWC along with the guaranteed prize money, the league cup is £50k for reaching the final with another £50k for winning it?
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #976 on: Today at 12:00:22 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:30:34 PM
They fought like hell Timbo. That's true. And why wouldn't they? This was Trophy Number One for them. But, c'mon, for all their pressure they created just two chances. One resulted in Alisson's excellent one handed save. The second chance was in the 119th minute and was blasted miles over the bar. Their attack, the useful left-winger aside, was unusually blunt for such a highly-regarded team. We'll meet tougher in the Premier League in the coming months and we'll certainly meet tougher when we come up against the admittedly negative Atletico Madrid.

I love the way we played, though I hate the way we missed a hatful. I love the trophy too - more than I thought I would. I even like the fact that we avenged the 1981 friendly. But this was not a great team we beat.

Not sure who said they were a great team. Not me for sure. But the way I saw it - and I've only watched it the once -  they were a really decent balanced outfit - all tenacious, all skilled, all comfortable on the ball and all fully committed. They pushed us hard and, notwithstanding the fact they had some cynical twats in their ranks, caused us problems in open play, especially Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby each of whom struggled to deal with their opponents throughout. Robbo and Trent too at times. Indeed, we began to wrest fuller control only when Lallana came on and was superb and gave us far better control and balance in the middle of the park and later Milner. Along with Hendo and Bobby both of whom were magnificent, our two outstanding performers were Virgil and Joe at the back who both played superbly and I guess gave the Flamengo attack the most formidable barrier they've probably ever faced, snuffing out most of the danger before it caused damage. You can say that's what they're there for but they had to be so outstanding defensively to nullify what was a decent attacking outfit.

As it is, not sure why you and De Facto are so hellbent on being so dismissive of Famengo. As I say I haven't seen any post or article saying they're a great side and I'm certainly not claiming that. They're certainly not close to being in our league but but they're certainly decent enough and did cause us our fair share of problems at the back no matter how good Alisson, Joe and Virgil were on the night.
Offline Samie

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #977 on: Today at 12:06:14 AM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Yesterday at 11:41:22 PM
What did we get prize money wise for winning the CWC along with the guaranteed prize money, the league cup is £50k for reaching the final with another £50k for winning it?

4 million of the queens money for winning the CWC.  :D.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #978 on: Today at 12:08:40 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:30:34 PM
They fought like hell Timbo. That's true. And why wouldn't they? This was Trophy Number One for them. But, c'mon, for all their pressure they created just two chances. One resulted in Alisson's excellent one handed save. The second chance was in the 119th minute and was blasted miles over the bar. Their attack, the useful left-winger aside, was unusually blunt for such a highly-regarded team. We'll meet tougher in the Premier League in the coming months and we'll certainly meet tougher when we come up against the admittedly negative Atletico Madrid.

I love the way we played, though I hate the way we missed a hatful. I love the trophy too - more than I thought I would. I even like the fact that we avenged the 1981 friendly. But this was not a great team we beat.

Umm, Alisson made more than one excellent save, he's that good that I think he makes some of these great saves look routine. What I love about him is his reading of the game, he's in such great positions to make the save with fantastic anticipation. When he can't hold it, he pushes the ball out at an angle to take it out of danger, like a great batsman finding the angles to make runs. I genuinely think he's the best keeper I've seen at Liverpool, I was thinking about that Defelou chance for Watford when he's clean through, Alisson is aware of the CB, (Gomez?) and the angle he's running back at and positions to give the striker the tightest angle. It goes from a near one on one in the strikers favour to a difficult chance in the end favouring the keeper.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #979 on: Today at 12:30:55 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:08:40 AM
Umm, Alisson made more than one excellent save, he's that good that I think he makes some of these great saves look routine. What I love about him is his reading of the game, he's in such great positions to make the save with fantastic anticipation. When he can't hold it, he pushes the ball out at an angle to take it out of danger, like a great batsman finding the angles to make runs. I genuinely think he's the best keeper I've seen at Liverpool, I was thinking about that Defelou chance for Watford when he's clean through, Alisson is aware of the CB, (Gomez?) and the angle he's running back at and positions to give the striker the tightest angle. It goes from a near one on one in the strikers favour to a difficult chance in the end favouring the keeper.

Can't disagree at all. For me, his only competitor to the mantle is Clem and I'm beginning to think Ali might just be pipping Clem in terms of the 'difficulty to beat' factor - if not quite yet in the 'spectacular save' category.
Offline Cu Chulainn

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #980 on: Today at 01:40:52 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:49:58 PM
If Flamengo's manager and team swapped places in total with any other side in the Premier League, they would be fighting for the title and be a certainty for top 4. The fact we made them look a bit ordinary is no different to when we played City in the league and did the same.

I'd go so far as to add do the same with Monterrey, who caused us more problems, have them do a complete swap with another side and they would be top 6 for sure and fighting if not making top 4.
Some very strange overrating of Flamengo and Monterrey here. They aren't as good as Sheffield United or Wolves, let alone Chelsea or Leicester. Flamengo would probably finish in the top 10 though.
Offline rodderzzz

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #981 on: Today at 02:17:38 AM »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 01:40:52 AM
Some very strange overrating of Flamengo and Monterrey here. They aren't as good as Sheffield United or Wolves, let alone Chelsea or Leicester. Flamengo would probably finish in the top 10 though.

Monterrey yes, Flamengo no. You blatently dont watch South American/Brazilian Serie A and it's obvious in your opinion. Flamengo are a better side than both Sheffield Utd and Wolves, they'd very much be in the conversation for top 4 and I'd say the way the premier league has gone this year they might be in top 4
Offline Richie69

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #982 on: Today at 02:28:12 AM »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 01:40:52 AM
Some very strange overrating of Flamengo and Monterrey here. They aren't as good as Sheffield United or Wolves, let alone Chelsea or Leicester. Flamengo would probably finish in the top 10 though.
Monterrey I think would be bottom half.   We played with half our first team.

Flamengo are really good though, the best South American team for quite some time.   I think they'd be pushing for top 6.    If we had to play home and away with them I imagine it would be extremely difficult.
Offline deFacto

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #983 on: Today at 02:35:38 AM »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:10:35 PM
Bollocks. Not sure which game you were watching. Yorky, too, judging by his post. I can recall at least half a dozen decent/promising situations for them which on another day might have yielded a goal. Sure, for 10 mins or so at the start of the first half and increasingly in the second half and extra time we showed our extra class and were on top and we created a lot more. But dismissing their efforts so contemptuously is just shite. They poured everything into the game and football wise they gave a great account of themselves, spoilt only by some shocking cynical play.
. What promising situations exactly? Becker had one save he really had to make, everything else was half-arsed and we snuffed them out. They never sustained any pressure on us nor stretched us. They were good positionally and tactically in certain parts of the pitch but they were a minimal threat compared to several teams we've played this year.  they offered minimal threat where it mattered. That could be partly down to us doing our job really well, but none of their players stood out nor made an impact on the game.

You can pour everything into the game and still be blunt going forward.

Offline Cu Chulainn

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #984 on: Today at 02:37:33 AM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 02:17:38 AM
Monterrey yes, Flamengo no. You blatently dont watch South American/Brazilian Serie A and it's obvious in your opinion. Flamengo are a better side than both Sheffield Utd and Wolves, they'd very much be in the conversation for top 4 and I'd say the way the premier league has gone this year they might be in top 4
I saw Flamengo's games vs River Plate and us. They were appalling vs River Plate and against us were determined but offered very little offensively. Maybe those games were not reflective of Flamengo's true quality, I don't know, I don't watch South American football, but I saw nothing in those games that made me think they were good enough for the top 8 of the Premier League, let alone the top 4.
Offline deFacto

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #985 on: Today at 02:37:42 AM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 02:17:38 AM
Monterrey yes, Flamengo no. You blatently dont watch South American/Brazilian Serie A and it's obvious in your opinion. Flamengo are a better side than both Sheffield Utd and Wolves, they'd very much be in the conversation for top 4 and I'd say the way the premier league has gone this year they might be in top 4

It's debatable whether not they be top 4. They certainly won't be challenging for the title like someone else mentioned on here.

The pace and the intensity of the game in England is night and day different to Brazil, contending with that and also with the physically of it, is far more challenging than some are willing to admit. The English league may not be the most technically gifted but it is the hardest league to compete in
Offline deFacto

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #986 on: Today at 02:43:59 AM »
Quote
Not sure who said they were a great team. Not me for sure. But the way I saw it - and I've only watched it the once

There was a bloke literally a couple posts above saying they would challenge for the title in England. Imo that's nonsense.

Quote
  they were a really decent balanced outfit - all tenacious, all skilled, all comfortable on the ball and all fully committed. They pushed us hard and, notwithstanding the fact they had some cynical twats in their ranks, caused us problems in open play

Nobody denied that they didn't put in the effort and workrate in the match, and made it difficult, again being a threat going forward and working hard and making it difficult aren't mutually exclusive. THey offered minimal threat going forward. They did some good things within the game but attacking wise there was never a moment where they put us under any pressure, let alone periods of pressure. They kept the ball well, as you expect from South American players, most of them are technically good, but again being a threat going forward, they were lacking severely in quality.

Quote
As it is, not sure why you and De Facto are so hellbent on being so dismissive of Famengo. As I say I haven't seen any post or article saying they're a great side and I'm certainly not claiming that. They're certainly not close to being in our league but but they're certainly decent enough and did cause us our fair share of problems at the back no matter how good Alisson, Joe and Virgil were on the night.

I'm not being dismissive of them at all. I pointed out what they were good at, and what they weren't good at. Offering threat going forward, I didn' t see much quality there at all. They kept the ball well, they were positioned well, they didn't leave much space at times [although we were wasteful with 2.3 clear chances], they worked hard, they fought well, but again they were lacking cutting edge.

To me that's a balanced view of what they did and didn't do.
Offline rodderzzz

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #987 on: Today at 02:58:31 AM »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 02:37:33 AM
I saw Flamengo's games vs River Plate and us. They were appalling vs River Plate and against us were determined but offered very little offensively. Maybe those games were not reflective of Flamengo's true quality, I don't know, I don't watch South American football, but I saw nothing in those games that made me think they were good enough for the top 8 of the Premier League, let alone the top 4.

So you watched their two biggest games in 40 years and decided they were shite. Well done. Take it from those of us that watch them week in week out, they'd be bang on the door for top 4 especially this season.

Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:37:42 AM
It's debatable whether not they be top 4. They certainly won't be challenging for the title like someone else mentioned on here.

The pace and the intensity of the game in England is night and day different to Brazil, contending with that and also with the physically of it, is far more challenging than some are willing to admit. The English league may not be the most technically gifted but it is the hardest league to compete in

Again, you don't really watch Brazilian football do you? The challenges that come with that division are as difficult as anything in the premiership.
Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #988 on: Today at 02:59:29 AM »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Yesterday at 11:33:11 PM
Flamengo were a very decent team who would be a decent Premier League team  (with slightly dubious morals), but we were better - technically, physically and most importantly mentally.

Champions of the world.

Burnley?
Offline deFacto

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #989 on: Today at 03:07:37 AM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 02:58:31 AM
So you watched their two biggest games in 40 years and decided they were shite. Well done. Take it from those of us that watch them week in week out, they'd be bang on the door for top 4 especially this season.

Again, you don't really watch Brazilian football do you? The challenges that come with that division are as difficult as anything in the premiership.

I do and I disagree. I don't watch it week and week out but i've seen enough to form an opinion. There's a reason why practically every player that comes into England, mentions that the pace and intensity and physicality of the game is like no where else.  That's not to say that the Brazilian league is garbage or trash, but the notion that it's the same imo way off the mark.

Offline Bobinhood

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #990 on: Today at 03:16:46 AM »
Henrique was pretty good imo. What Zaha thinks he is.  ;D

Just noticed at the end there, Shaqiri stood and talked to Rafhina , of course they were both at Bayern together. Only thing that prevented mayhem. In fairness, dick that he was he had a great career and obviously really wanted it too. After they called back the pen he was on the ref to give mane a (second) card i think that was the straw that broke the camels back after all the previous snide. That was almost more than handbags for second there. and then he clearly says something to robbo, who oh so briefly almost choked him out. his hands were near on his neck for a second lol.

aha dude. L for you.
Offline Cu Chulainn

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #991 on: Today at 04:04:14 AM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 02:58:31 AM
So you watched their two biggest games in 40 years and decided they were shite. Well done. Take it from those of us that watch them week in week out, they'd be bang on the door for top 4 especially this season.

Again, you don't really watch Brazilian football do you? The challenges that come with that division are as difficult as anything in the premiership.
I don't have to take any opinion from you as read. Nor did I say Flamengo were shite, that's your words. They're a decent team, nothing more, nothing less. I'd very confidently back Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat them in a one-off game and finish ahead of them in a league season.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #992 on: Today at 05:19:23 AM »
There's a team on Mars? After Club World Cup for sure.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #993 on: Today at 06:24:12 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:37:42 AM
It's debatable whether not they be top 4. They certainly won't be challenging for the title like someone else mentioned on here.

The pace and the intensity of the game in England is night and day different to Brazil, contending with that and also with the physically of it, is far more challenging than some are willing to admit. The English league may not be the most technically gifted but it is the hardest league to compete in

I think they'd be between 4th to 7th considering the physical demands on the PL. I don't think they're as bad as Man United. It's hypothetical of course, but I wouldn't be surprised if they made Top 4. They were toothless in our game, but we had our first team out (barring Matip, Fabinho and Wijnaldum) which won the CL a few months ago, so it doesn't at all imply that they'd be toothless against other sides. Gabriel Barbosa scored 40 odd goals last season and they're well equipped to keep the ball against most of the dross and mid table sides in the PL - may even outpossess the likes of Man United and Spurs comfortably and can defend as well, I don't see many weaknesses in that side at all except maybe physicality and rolling around.
Offline Classycara

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #994 on: Today at 06:26:32 AM »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 02:37:33 AM
I saw Flamengo's games vs River Plate and us. They were appalling vs River Plate and against us were determined but offered very little offensively. Maybe those games were not reflective of Flamengo's true quality, I don't know, I don't watch South American football, but I saw nothing in those games that made me think they were good enough for the top 8 of the Premier League, let alone the top 4.

I imagine someone who hasn't seen much of our team might say the same about our qualities if they'd only watched us against Spurs and Chelsea in the European Cups, and the CWC games. Dogged and determined, but not great at putting attacks together
Offline xbugawugax

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #995 on: Today at 08:45:27 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:26:32 AM
I imagine someone who hasn't seen much of our team might say the same about our qualities if they'd only watched us against Spurs and Chelsea in the European Cups, and the CWC games. Dogged and determined, but not great at putting attacks together

think we were pretty shit the way we performed in qatar.  We had an excuse for the first game as half the squad was playing in unfamiliar positions though.

but the final, we were pretty wasteful. If the first two glorious chances early in the game were converted, i do think that it would be a walk in the park for us. The players on the pitch just knows how to shut out a game. This team is something special.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #996 on: Today at 09:40:39 AM »
Imagine what they made of us after the '81 game. ;D
