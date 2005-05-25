They fought like hell Timbo. That's true. And why wouldn't they? This was Trophy Number One for them. But, c'mon, for all their pressure they created just two chances. One resulted in Alisson's excellent one handed save. The second chance was in the 119th minute and was blasted miles over the bar. Their attack, the useful left-winger aside, was unusually blunt for such a highly-regarded team. We'll meet tougher in the Premier League in the coming months and we'll certainly meet tougher when we come up against the admittedly negative Atletico Madrid.



I love the way we played, though I hate the way we missed a hatful. I love the trophy too - more than I thought I would. I even like the fact that we avenged the 1981 friendly. But this was not a great team we beat.



Not sure who said they were a great team. Not me for sure. But the way I saw it - and I've only watched it the once - they were a really decent balanced outfit - all tenacious, all skilled, all comfortable on the ball and all fully committed. They pushed us hard and, notwithstanding the fact they had some cynical twats in their ranks, caused us problems in open play, especially Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby each of whom struggled to deal with their opponents throughout. Robbo and Trent too at times. Indeed, we began to wrest fuller control only when Lallana came on and was superb and gave us far better control and balance in the middle of the park and later Milner. Along with Hendo and Bobby both of whom were magnificent, our two outstanding performers were Virgil and Joe at the back who both played superbly and I guess gave the Flamengo attack the most formidable barrier they've probably ever faced, snuffing out most of the danger before it caused damage. You can say that's what they're there for but they had to be so outstanding defensively to nullify what was a decent attacking outfit.As it is, not sure why you and De Facto are so hellbent on being so dismissive of Famengo. As I say I haven't seen any post or article saying they're a great side and I'm certainly not claiming that. They're certainly not close to being in our league but but they're certainly decent enough and did cause us our fair share of problems at the back no matter how good Alisson, Joe and Virgil were on the night.