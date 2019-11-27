« previous next »
Author Topic: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby  (Read 26847 times)

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #920 on: Today at 10:43:45 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:31:48 AM
They were very well organised it's true. And their defence was heroic in a last ditch sort of way. But they posed us less problems than Watford. Far less. They were knackered after 40 minutes in a way that no Premier League team ever is. Their star man, their prolific centre forward, was surprisingly poor. Not only was his performance bad. He looked bad. Too slow, a little too heavy, too easily pushed off the ball. If LIverpool had their shooting boots on, and the ref had been have competent, we would have run in 4 or 5.

But part of it is because it's their end of season, they won the league, won Copa Libertadores and now were in final.
Logged

Offline Zoomers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,651
  • Meow
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #921 on: Today at 10:48:48 AM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:43:45 AM
But part of it is because it's their end of season, they won the league, won Copa Libertadores and now were in final.

Looking at the table it seems they won the league by a big margin, 16 points to be exact, did they rest their players towards the end of the season?
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 PM
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,990
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #922 on: Today at 10:54:34 AM »
Quote from: sushared on Today at 10:29:09 AM
the biggest positive for me from CWC is re-emergence of Gomez to partner VVD and of course winning another piece of silver ware. he was electric on Sat, really was happy for him after his injury and the shit he went through with England. sometimes people should be reminded that silence and smiling face is a sign of strength and not weakness.
Feel good for Ox too.

Joe can now shove that medal in Sterling's face and rub it in a bit! Yeah, he's still the big man! ;)
On second thought, Sterling appears to be a bit sensitive about the effects of his choice... Joe better watch out for envy and jealousy...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:58:39 AM by the_red_pill »
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,090
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #923 on: Today at 10:58:34 AM »
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #924 on: Today at 11:01:30 AM »
'This was Flamengo's first Brazilian title since 2009. This feat marked the first time a Brazilian club had won the Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores in the same season since Santos in 1962 and 1963. The title-winning campaign broke a number of records in the 20-team league format era (2006-present), including most victories (28), most points (90), most goals (86), best goal differential (+49), and most goals by a single player (25 from Gabriel Barbosa). '

I think this is one of the best South American sides in recent history and it showed. As someone said, I agree that this was our most difficult game of the season along with Napoli. They had a lot of the ball despite our press, they were skilled and they just couldn't get the final pass/shot right. They also defended really well, without defending very deep for most parts of the game. There is no way most PL sides are at their level. Probably among other PL sides, Man City, Leicester and Chelsea could be better or equal. No chance for the rest (not in a one off game, in which they might have a chance, but over a season). No way would Flamengo be a Championship side. Claiming so is just being arrogant about English football in general. They're tactically & technically way ahead of most PL sides.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #925 on: Today at 11:12:08 AM »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 10:48:48 AM
Looking at the table it seems they won the league by a big margin, 16 points to be exact, did they rest their players towards the end of the season?

Their last 5 games


Grêmio 0  1 Flamengo
27 November 2019 35 Flamengo 4  1 Ceará
1 December 2019 36 Palmeiras 1  3 Flamengo
5 December 2019 37 Flamengo 6  1 Avaí
8 December 2019 38 Santos 4  0 Flamengo

From the results, I'm assuming they rested heavily in their last game but played their regulars in remaining games. You have to factor accumulated fatigue when you are at they end of the season, which they felt during the 2nd half and extra time of their game with us. We were better physically, but even we are feeling the effects of fixture congestion, which we should not be right at the middle of the season, but thanks to the FA and their scheduling, we do.

EDIT: It looks like they didn't rest many players, if any even in their last game, but they probably didn't care too much about it and their mind was probably on the Club World Cup by then.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:16:06 AM by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,782
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #926 on: Today at 11:19:46 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:31:48 AM
They were very well organised it's true. And their defence was heroic in a last ditch sort of way. But they posed us less problems than Watford. Far less. They were knackered after 40 minutes in a way that no Premier League team ever is. Their star man, their prolific centre forward, was surprisingly poor. Not only was his performance bad. He looked bad. Too slow, a little too heavy, too easily pushed off the ball. If LIverpool had their shooting boots on, and the ref had been have competent, we would have run in 4 or 5.

My thoughts exactly
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,946
  • The first five yards........
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #927 on: Today at 11:20:49 AM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:43:45 AM
But part of it is because it's their end of season, they won the league, won Copa Libertadores and now were in final.

Possibly so. But the main reason was that they'd probably never come up against such furious and relentless opposition as Liverpool. That's why they started trying to slow the game even in the first few minutes.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,363
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #928 on: Today at 11:23:24 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:31:48 AM
They were very well organised it's true. And their defence was heroic in a last ditch sort of way. But they posed us less problems than Watford. Far less. They were knackered after 40 minutes in a way that no Premier League team ever is. Their star man, their prolific centre forward, was surprisingly poor. Not only was his performance bad. He looked bad. Too slow, a little too heavy, too easily pushed off the ball. If LIverpool had their shooting boots on, and the ref had been have competent, we would have run in 4 or 5.
What impressed me about Flamengo is that I can't rememeber a team who have played around our press so easily in a long time.  True we should have had 2 goals in the opening minutes, but we are good at catching teams cold in the early going. By no means am I saying they were the better side, but they gave us as good of a test as we have had in a long time.

True that they tired, but when we are at our best, few teams can handle our pace and intensity. Barcelona crumbled under our intensity and poressure and looked knacked after the first half.
Logged

Online OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,184
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #929 on: Today at 11:32:41 AM »
They kept the ball very well in the first half but I dont think creates anything of note. A couple of times they got in behind us in the inside left and right channels. One where Gomez got back to block really well, the other where Barbosa (I think) got free on the right but we blocked and cleared.

They were impressive enough but my main fear was being stitched by the ref. I thought our superior quality and fitness would tel eventually.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,782
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #930 on: Today at 11:51:45 AM »
They were one of the least threatening sides we've played all year. You can argue that we did a great job neutralizing whatever they intended on doing but the one save that Becker made, nothing about them going forward was threatening.

Watford created better opportunities than they did.

Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,681
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #931 on: Today at 11:53:57 AM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 09:54:56 AM
What still confuses me is how much shite ex-players come out with. I was catching up on the League Cup highlights last night and Dean Aston suggested (like a few others have) that we should've left 4-5 senior players at home.

That's right, the entire club are going to a tournament abroad and what we'll do is leave a few squad players behind because that's how little we think of them.

As it was, those 4-5 seniors played on the Wednesday which was the plan all along.

Now Ashton might know fuck all about us, but Colin Murray should know our injury situation but I guess he had to show he wasn't biased.

Fabi, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip where left at home, that's 3, hopefully that was enough to satisfy the idiots who love nothing more than to create negativity and create an issue that didn't exist.

The premier league and the FA should have been delighted to be represented, but now, it's just become another negative, from the most negative, bitchy, miserable, jealous set of football followers (fans and pundits as well as the actual federations it seems) in Europe. Always looking for the negative rather than the positive.
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,647
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #932 on: Today at 12:19:00 PM »
Absolutely loved the game the other night. Proper footy match with two excellent legendary teams desperately wanting to win.

Never have I celebrated a goal watching Liverpool on TV like I did Bobbys. I literally went fucking nuts. Losing that would have made the whole week pointless. A great early Christmas present.

And as for Andy Robbo at HT telling Mané he would sort out Rafinha for him. Wow just wow. That is Graham Souness material right there, love or hate him what a player and winner that bloke was.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #933 on: Today at 12:29:55 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:20:49 AM
Possibly so. But the main reason was that they'd probably never come up against such furious and relentless opposition as Liverpool. That's why they started trying to slow the game even in the first few minutes.

Agreed. To be fair, most sides in the world have found it difficult to cope with us in the last 1 & 1/2 to 2 years. We're a machine and we're able to handle different game states and situations. Our in game management has grown leaps and bounds, which is what most of our opponents have found difficult to handle.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #934 on: Today at 12:33:55 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 11:51:45 AM
They were one of the least threatening sides we've played all year. You can argue that we did a great job neutralizing whatever they intended on doing but the one save that Becker made, nothing about them going forward was threatening.

Watford created better opportunities than they did.

But Watford also conceded a lot more opportunities than they did. Football is a two way game, so we cannot really ignore what happened in the other box. Watford game was open and probably more entertaining for the same reasons. But it also exposed weaknesses in both sides.

The Flamengo game was a lot more tactical, hence lesser number of chances for both sides. When did we have our first shot on target? I think we had one after 70 minutes? Even we did not create much in this game in normal time apart from the two Firmino chances early in both halves.
Logged
