FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 05:01:53 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 01:03:06 PM
6.6 million viewers in the UK in incredible.
Anyone know how many watched Man City v Leicester?
normally big games on Sky are around 1m or so
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 05:07:30 PM
What a weekend - World Champions whilst the Mancs lose at Watford 😂🤣👍
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 05:50:30 PM
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 05:07:30 PM
What a weekend - World Champions whilst the Mancs lose at Watford 😂🤣👍
:lmao :lmao :lmao

but.....

Hope they go on an unbeaten run (with a healthy dose of draws) soon!
Pottechino is waiting in the wings...
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 06:07:12 PM
Lads are back in Liverpool.

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 06:11:54 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 02:07:22 PM
So Stevie was the better captain for you that's fine.

For me it's Hendo, the amount of negativity and shit he's put up with coupled and not being wanted.
Stevie is loved by all never dropped, never been under the same scrutiny or pressure.

Hendo has really helped build the spirit and commands respect.

Gerrard was also great behind the scenes as captain, but there was never the spirit and togetherness and it was often quite cliquey with players in their own little groups
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 06:13:31 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:07:12 PM
Lads are back in Liverpool.



I see youll  be needing the excess baggage allowance again Mr Henderson
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 06:13:47 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:07:12 PM

Lads are back in Liverpool.

Great, get some sleep and recover well. Best to put the trophy away for cleaning for 5 months, it'll need to be nice & shiny when it comes to our open top bus alongside the rest of our haul!
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 06:26:45 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 02:07:22 PM
So Stevie was the better captain for you that's fine.

For me it's Hendo, the amount of negativity and shit he's put up with coupled and not being wanted.
Stevie is loved by all never dropped, never been under the same scrutiny or pressure.

Does it really have to be a competition?

All the same, delighted for Hendo. It's clear how much the players look up to him. What surprised me is how much he has grown as a player this season as well. Those long passes in behind defence--so much more accurate and consistent.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 06:44:24 PM
In terms of the shirt badge, they could do something clever for a season and just incorporate it into the club badge. It wouldn't even have to reference FIFA, just say world champions 2019, similar to a centenary modification.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 06:56:02 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:44:24 PM
In terms of the shirt badge, they could do something clever for a season and just incorporate it into the club badge. It wouldn't even have to reference FIFA, just say world champions 2019, similar to a centenary modification.

A club would still need to get any new badge approved for use by the PL and FA.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 06:59:57 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:56:02 PM
A club would still need to get any new badge approved for use by the PL and FA.

Appreciate that, they'd do that in the closed season, hence my reference to a centenary badge that clubs adopt for a season. We've had quite a few variations over the years, I'm sure it was different for the centenary. Or it could be a JFT96 type thing.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 07:01:46 PM
Depending on any FIFA restrictions, club could make a small fortune putting the badge onto all sorts of gear it sells.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 07:20:31 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:01:46 PM
Depending on any FIFA restrictions, club could make a small fortune putting the badge onto all sorts of gear it sells.

I dont think they can. Think it just applies to the shirt, and only the current shirt as well.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 07:29:11 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:20:31 PM
I dont think they can. Think it just applies to the shirt, and only the current shirt as well.

Yeap, first team shirt only. Thinking about it maybe just add a star to the badge permanently, the Blues would love that, think of the fume.
 ;D
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 07:39:28 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:51:00 PM


A man could get used to this...
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 08:55:55 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:33:07 PM
To be honest youre right and this is clearly their attitude. Its a large part of the reason that we had to forfeit the League Cup, because the FA or EFL or whatever fucking body it is that governs it, cant fathom the fact that we might want to become world champions.

People (rightly) reference the fact that they knew about us competing in the WCC since June and did nothing about it, but to be honest they should have a contingency plan in place for what happens if an English team wins the european cup and gets to the quarters of the league up the following season. Its not exactly an unlikely scenario so it astounds me that there isnt a general plan in place.


Ridiculous little Englander mentality of assuming anything thats not within our pre-defined list of important competitions is worthless, and any team outside of Europe is automatically shit.

In many ways it makes it all sweeter. Seeing the fucking bitter twats foaming at the mouth trying to suggest that being world champions is somehow meaningless. Let them make up whatever rules they want about what badge we can wear. What they cant do is stop our fans from singing,

And now youre gonna believe us, were champions of the world.

Up the fucking reds.
Attitudes in this country have always been weird and rather insular. In its early days, European competition was greeted with apathy here. It's the same with the world club game now.

I know Liverpool never really took this seriously either in the past. I remember reading that when we lost to Flemengo back in the day, some of our players were playing with hangovers. I don't know the truth of that, but it wouldn't surprise me.

After watching yesterday I think this trophy deserves a lot more respect. When you consider what it takes just to qualify in the first place, it's clear to see how high the standards are. I know Flamengo were a horrible bunch of shitbags, but they were also very good, very talented and gave us a very hard game for 120 minutes. They are no Micky Mouse outfit. Make no mistake, we worked extremely hard to win that trophy. I'm actually glad the game was so tough. It dispelled any myth that the competition is 'Micky Mouse'.

People in this country should be proud that one of our clubs is both European and World champions. The football authorities here should also be proud for one of their clubs to wear the badge of honour on their shirts in domestic competition too. They should actually encourage it.

Unfortunately, we live in a very sour and envious country, so all we'll see is mouth-foaming bitterness and hypocrisy from 'fans' of clubs who will never even get a chance to enter the competition in their entire history.

I don't read Manc forums but I wonder what their reaction to our win is? I only ask because when they won it they were cock-a-hoop over it and bragged about it for ages. I remember seeing pictures of their 'world champions' graffiti all over the place.

Anyway, I also think it would help the competition a bit more if they vastly improved the standard of the officials. Yesterday was a farce. Lots of incidents highlighted in this thread already, but I could have sworn I also saw one Flamengo player elbow a team mate in the head while going up for a challenge, only for the ref to give them a foul for it. Either that happened or my eyesight is going.  ::)
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 08:58:17 PM
The more I think about it the madder it sounds that people genuinely wanted us to fuck off the chance of being world champions to win a competition that would have involved beating MK Dons, Arsenal and Villa to reach the semi finals. :lmao
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 09:00:38 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:33:07 PM
To be honest youre right and this is clearly their attitude. Its a large part of the reason that we had to forfeit the League Cup, because the FA or EFL or whatever fucking body it is that governs it, cant fathom the fact that we might want to become world champions.


Ridiculous little Englander mentality of assuming anything thats not within our pre-defined list of important competitions is worthless, and any team outside of Europe is automatically shit.

In many ways it makes it all sweeter. Seeing the fucking bitter twats foaming at the mouth trying to suggest that being world champions is somehow meaningless. Let them make up whatever rules they want about what badge we can wear. What they cant do is stop our fans from singing,

And now youre gonna believe us, were champions of the world.

Up the fucking reds.
I agree with everything you said, but as many threads/posts on RAWK have shown, it's not only the FA that disdains whatever isn't a traditional trophy.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 09:01:54 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 02:07:22 PM
So Stevie was the better captain for you that's fine.

For me it's Hendo, the amount of negativity and shit he's put up with coupled and not being wanted.
Stevie is loved by all never dropped, never been under the same scrutiny or pressure.

Arguing about Liverpool captains is like telling your kids which one of them you prefer.  ;D
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #899 on: Yesterday at 09:04:27 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:58:17 PM
The more I think about it the madder it sounds that people genuinely wanted us to fuck off the chance of being world champions to win a competition that would have involved beating MK Dons, Arsenal and Villa to reach the semi finals. :lmao

To be fair beating those teams might garner some appreciation from City fans considering the calibre of opponents they usually face in Cup competitions.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #900 on: Yesterday at 09:20:58 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:42:58 AM
The fuck is Virgil doing when Bobby got the winner?  ;D



Love it. Virgil doing a Mane doing a Bobby!
Reply #901 on: Yesterday at 09:27:30 PM
That's what I thought too.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #902 on: Yesterday at 09:29:24 PM
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Yesterday at 09:20:58 PM
Love it. Virgil doing a Mane doing a Bobby!

No one Kung fu kicks like Bob!
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #903 on: Yesterday at 09:33:51 PM
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 08:55:55 PM
Attitudes in this country have always been weird and rather insular. In its early days, European competition was greeted with apathy here. It's the same with the world club game now.

I know Liverpool never really took this seriously either in the past. I remember reading that when we lost to Flemengo back in the day, some of our players were playing with hangovers. I don't know the truth of that, but it wouldn't surprise me.

After watching yesterday I think this trophy deserves a lot more respect. When you consider what it takes just to qualify in the first place, it's clear to see how high the standards are. I know Flamengo were a horrible bunch of shitbags, but they were also very good, very talented and gave us a very hard game for 120 minutes. They are no Micky Mouse outfit. Make no mistake, we worked extremely hard to win that trophy. I'm actually glad the game was so tough. It dispelled any myth that the competition is 'Micky Mouse'.

People in this country should be proud that one of our clubs is both European and World champions. The football authorities here should also be proud for one of their clubs to wear the badge of honour on their shirts in domestic competition too. They should actually encourage it.

Unfortunately, we live in a very sour and envious country, so all we'll see is mouth-foaming bitterness and hypocrisy from 'fans' of clubs who will never even get a chance to enter the competition in their entire history.

I don't read Manc forums but I wonder what their reaction to our win is? I only ask because when they won it they were cock-a-hoop over it and bragged about it for ages. I remember seeing pictures of their 'world champions' graffiti all over the place.

Anyway, I also think it would help the competition a bit more if they vastly improved the standard of the officials. Yesterday was a farce. Lots of incidents highlighted in this thread already, but I could have sworn I also saw one Flamengo player elbow a team mate in the head while going up for a challenge, only for the ref to give them a foul for it. Either that happened or my eyesight is going.  ::)

I was watching Lawrenson on ESPN and he basically said none of them took it seriously in 1981.

I totally agree with you on Flamengo, I thought they way they managed to wrestle back control
Of the game on the first half (and second to a lesser extent) was hugely impressive as after the first 10
I thought wed win easily.

On the subject of Manc forums its as you expect, City fans are foaming at the mouth whereas United fans are gutted weve won but respect the fact weve won it.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #904 on: Yesterday at 09:57:24 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:33:51 PM
I was watching Lawrenson on ESPN and he basically said none of them took it seriously in 1981.

I totally agree with you on Flamengo, I thought they way they managed to wrestle back control
Of the game on the first half (and second to a lesser extent) was hugely impressive as after the first 10
I thought wed win easily.

On the subject of Manc forums its as you expect, City fans are foaming at the mouth whereas United fans are gutted weve won but respect the fact weve won it.
I've seen some comments saying Flamengo were shite, but I'm not having it. They were definitely shitbags with their antics, but they were a very good side who made us really work for it. Because we had visitors I missed the first 15 minutes of the game, so my take on the first half was all Flamengo. They didn't hurt us, but they did run it for the 30 minutes I saw. We upped our game from the interval, but it was always difficult and tight. As it panned out I was thinking a single goal either way could win it, but I actually thought it would go all the way to penalties. Apart from their antics and the ludicrous refereeing it was a good, tense game. I was talking to a fella I know who is a coach at LFC after the match and he said the same. Two very good sides. A tense, nervy game to watch, and bloody fantastic to win it.

Ah yes, the Manc forums. Good the United fans aren't being hypocrites over it. No surprise the sours are foaming at the mouth though.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #905 on: Today at 03:21:57 AM
I'm in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Vacation - watched the game in the bar yesterday. This tournament really is a big deal everywhere else in the world but for when the English decide its not a big deal.

Today they have been showing replays of the 3rd place game for Monterrey, their medal ceremony (Liverpool giving then a guard of honor), arrival footage at the airport, non-stop interviews with the players, and just generally applauding them for THIRD PLACE. Incredible.

I'm more happy than ever we won this.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #906 on: Today at 06:08:30 AM
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 09:57:24 PM
I've seen some comments saying Flamengo were shite, but I'm not having it. They were definitely shitbags with their antics, but they were a very good side who made us really work for it. Because we had visitors I missed the first 15 minutes of the game, so my take on the first half was all Flamengo. They didn't hurt us, but they did run it for the 30 minutes I saw. We upped our game from the interval, but it was always difficult and tight. As it panned out I was thinking a single goal either way could win it, but I actually thought it would go all the way to penalties. Apart from their antics and the ludicrous refereeing it was a good, tense game. I was talking to a fella I know who is a coach at LFC after the match and he said the same. Two very good sides. A tense, nervy game to watch, and bloody fantastic to win it.

Ah yes, the Manc forums. Good the United fans aren't being hypocrites over it. No surprise the sours are foaming at the mouth though.

Considering you missed the first 15 minutes, you missed the two best chances we had in the game, both from which we should have scored from within the first two minutes.

We then also had another great chance early in the 2nd half through Bobby which somehow didn't go in.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #907 on: Today at 07:47:15 AM
Updated the wall yet?
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #908 on: Today at 09:19:31 AM
23 pages? Wow!
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #909 on: Today at 09:26:09 AM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:33:51 PM
On the subject of Manc forums its as you expect, City fans are foaming at the mouth whereas United fans are gutted weve won but respect the fact weve won it.

And desperately reminding everyone they have won it more than us. ;D
