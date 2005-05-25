To be honest youre right and this is clearly their attitude. Its a large part of the reason that we had to forfeit the League Cup, because the FA or EFL or whatever fucking body it is that governs it, cant fathom the fact that we might want to become world champions.



People (rightly) reference the fact that they knew about us competing in the WCC since June and did nothing about it, but to be honest they should have a contingency plan in place for what happens if an English team wins the european cup and gets to the quarters of the league up the following season. Its not exactly an unlikely scenario so it astounds me that there isnt a general plan in place.





Ridiculous little Englander mentality of assuming anything thats not within our pre-defined list of important competitions is worthless, and any team outside of Europe is automatically shit.



In many ways it makes it all sweeter. Seeing the fucking bitter twats foaming at the mouth trying to suggest that being world champions is somehow meaningless. Let them make up whatever rules they want about what badge we can wear. What they cant do is stop our fans from singing,



And now youre gonna believe us, were champions of the world.



Up the fucking reds.



Attitudes in this country have always been weird and rather insular. In its early days, European competition was greeted with apathy here. It's the same with the world club game now.I know Liverpool never really took this seriously either in the past. I remember reading that when we lost to Flemengo back in the day, some of our players were playing with hangovers. I don't know the truth of that, but it wouldn't surprise me.After watching yesterday I think this trophy deserves a lot more respect. When you consider what it takes just to qualify in the first place, it's clear to see how high the standards are. I know Flamengo were a horrible bunch of shitbags, but they were also very good, very talented and gave us a very hard game for 120 minutes. They are no Micky Mouse outfit. Make no mistake, we worked extremely hard to win that trophy. I'm actually glad the game was so tough. It dispelled any myth that the competition is 'Micky Mouse'.People in this country should be proud that one of our clubs is both European and World champions. The football authorities here should also be proud for one of their clubs to wear the badge of honour on their shirts in domestic competition too. They should actually encourage it.Unfortunately, we live in a very sour and envious country, so all we'll see is mouth-foaming bitterness and hypocrisy from 'fans' of clubs who will never even get a chance to enter the competition in their entire history.I don't read Manc forums but I wonder what their reaction to our win is? I only ask because when they won it they were cock-a-hoop over it and bragged about it for ages. I remember seeing pictures of their 'world champions' graffiti all over the place.Anyway, I also think it would help the competition a bit more if they vastly improved the standard of the officials. Yesterday was a farce. Lots of incidents highlighted in this thread already, but I could have sworn I also saw one Flamengo player elbow a team mate in the head while going up for a challenge, only for the ref to give them a foul for it. Either that happened or my eyesight is going.