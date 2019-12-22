Some tactical insight from the manager as was evident from Gomez' stellar performance last night:
We played from like a defensive 4-4-2 system, they changed slightly and did Everton in the centre more and for that another player played the wing.
But with the step-ins of our centre-halves, it made life difficult for them to defend these things. Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk stepped in midfield, could pass the ball on the wing and thats then difficult. You have to defend at your best to defend these situations.
What I noticed was that during that abject spell of ours from the 25th until half-time, they packed and pressed the midfield, but that tactic allowed us to get a grip on the match again and it grew as it wore on. Gomez doing the Franz Beckenbauer himself.
And they say our manager is a "cheerleader". /FFS!/