Quote

We played from like a defensive 4-4-2 system, they changed slightly and did Everton in the centre more and for that another player played the wing.



But with the step-ins of our centre-halves, it made life difficult for them to defend these things. Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk stepped in midfield, could pass the ball on the wing and thats then difficult. You have to defend at your best to defend these situations.

Some tactical insight from the manager as was evident from Gomez' stellar performance last night:What I noticed was that during that abject spell of ours from the 25th until half-time, they packed and pressed the midfield, but that tactic allowed us to get a grip on the match again and it grew as it wore on. Gomez doing the Franz Beckenbauer himself.And they say our manager is a "cheerleader". /FFS!/