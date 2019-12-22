« previous next »
FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby

rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  Posts: 15,780
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #840 on: Today at 11:52:18 AM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:23:38 AM
Kloppo got presented with a Flamengo kit after the game.  :D


Defintely post-match not pre? Either way, that's actually a classy gesture. Bit awkward if not reciprocated though. Who wouldn't want to see a Liverpool shirt with 'Jesus' on. Apart from a certain bunch down the M62 obviously.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Believer
  Posts: 3,280
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #841 on: Today at 11:53:53 AM
So a new challenge for Mike Gordon and the scouting team. Stop looking for players and sponsorship. Start searching the other Galaxies and eventually Universes for teams we can compete against.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 15,780
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #842 on: Today at 11:56:03 AM
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:48:08 AM
You heard right. FA are c*nts!
I can only think they're not allowing this, coz:

A) They're arrogant twats and won't let another comp overshadow theirs
B) It won't sit well with the other 19 twats in the league
It's definitely more A - they didn't let United either. Meanwhile La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A have been proud to let winners wear it domestically.

Can you imagine if the club wore it anyway in a defiant fuck you attitude. What can the PL do? Fine us? Pfff.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  Posts: 6,036
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #843 on: Today at 12:00:03 PM
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:56:03 AM
It's definitely more A - they didn't let United either. Meanwhile La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A have been proud to let winners wear it domestically.

Can you imagine if the club wore it anyway in a defiant fuck you attitude. What can the PL do? Fine us? Pfff.

I used to like the way Celtic only wore their numbers on their shorts and just paid the fine to the SFA. 
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  Posts: 31,065
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #844 on: Today at 12:01:37 PM
BBC and Lineker just announced this.

Quote
6.6 million of you watched @LFC win the World Club Championship last night on @BBCOne with another 1.6 million online requests.👍🏻
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 16,983
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #845 on: Today at 12:02:45 PM
Some tactical insight from the manager as was evident from Gomez' stellar performance last night:

Quote
We played from like a defensive 4-4-2 system, they changed slightly and did Everton in the centre more and for that another player played the wing.

But with the step-ins of our centre-halves, it made life difficult for them to defend these things. Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk stepped in midfield, could pass the ball on the wing and thats then difficult. You have to defend at your best to defend these situations.

What I noticed was that during that abject spell of ours from the 25th until half-time, they packed and pressed the midfield, but that tactic allowed us to get a grip on the match again and it grew as it wore on. Gomez doing the Franz Beckenbauer himself.
And they say our manager is a "cheerleader". /FFS!/
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,528
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #846 on: Today at 12:04:42 PM
It's nice to wake up with a bottle of champagne beside you knowing that you are champions of the world........wait who is this blonde beside me and I've missed the flight home. Shit I have to play bloody Leicester in a couple of days.
#JFT96

Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Kopite
  Posts: 825
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #847 on: Today at 12:06:44 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:37 PM
BBC and Lineker just announced this.
Amazing when City and Leicester was on at the same time. I bet Sky are pissed off.
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 16,983
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #848 on: Today at 12:11:59 PM
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:56:03 AM
It's definitely more A - they didn't let United either. Meanwhile La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A have been proud to let winners wear it domestically.

Can you imagine if the club wore it anyway in a defiant fuck you attitude. What can the PL do? Fine us? Pfff.
Ballsy idea. I like it.
I'm sure we could budget for that fine.
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 5,754
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #849 on: Today at 12:15:20 PM
Gini looking at it like it's his baby


Milner's about 60% sure he knows what's happening
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 16,983
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #850 on: Today at 12:16:37 PM
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 12:15:20 PM
Gini looking at it like it's his baby


Milner's about 60% sure he knows what's happening

Really is a nice looking trophy. Allows for a good 1 hand grip around the neck as well! ;D
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 31,065
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #851 on: Today at 12:16:40 PM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:06:44 PM
Amazing when City and Leicester was on at the same time. I bet Sky are pissed off.

It's expected though mate. Terrestrial vs Paid TV.  :D
