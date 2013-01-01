« previous next »
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #760 on: Today at 06:38:13 AM
Awesome result against a bunch $hithouses (who are actually talented footballers).

It would be interesting if this Qatar ref and the saudi arabia VAR officiate the world cup final in 2022... Haha

Fifa can go and F**K themselves.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #761 on: Today at 06:43:05 AM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 04:15:06 AM
Feels as good the next day!

Hotel a bit quieter with a lot of glum Brazilians. Not heard that bastard 1981 song for a good few hours which is nice!
:lmao :lmao

Losing will do that to you
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #762 on: Today at 06:46:16 AM
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:37:13 PM
Loved the fact their fans still sang about that night in 81. I remember it and felt crushed. We're evens. Two great clubs.

If I were FSG I'd be looking into the possibility of staging a preseason friendly between the two clubs. It'd be a money maker for us and an unofficial 'straightner' for them.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #763 on: Today at 06:59:54 AM
just got to see the game

tough game, good win, and great to win that trophy finally

that fucking ref, seriously, he was fucking dogshit awful, truly terrible

i dont think he was bias, he was just fucking woeful in pretty much every aspect

and a total dick into the bargain

as an aside, one thing that teh commentary didn't pick up on, so maybe i missed something, but just before the dude got booked for a foul on keita, TAA zipped a ball from the right back position on the sidelines to alisson, which he picked up and rolled out to whoever - wasn't that a back pass? no one mentioned it on tv but im sure TAA intended it to go to alisson (who the fuck was he kicking it to otherwise?)

am i missing something here?
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #764 on: Today at 07:04:59 AM
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 06:59:54 AM
as an aside, one thing that teh commentary didn't pick up on, so maybe i missed something, but just before the dude got booked for a foul on keita, TAA zipped a ball from the right back position on the sidelines to alisson, which he picked up and rolled out to whoever - wasn't that a back pass? no one mentioned it on tv but im sure TAA intended it to go to alisson (who the fuck was he kicking it to otherwise?)

am i missing something here?
Yea I saw this too, cant work it out
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #765 on: Today at 07:05:54 AM
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 06:59:54 AM

as an aside, one thing that teh commentary didn't pick up on, so maybe i missed something, but just before the dude got booked for a foul on keita, TAA zipped a ball from the right back position on the sidelines to alisson, which he picked up and rolled out to whoever - wasn't that a back pass? no one mentioned it on tv but im sure TAA intended it to go to alisson (who the fuck was he kicking it to otherwise?)

am i missing something here?

I had the same reaction at the time, but realised the attacker had actually been called offside so Alisson was actually setting the ball down for the free kick.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #766 on: Today at 07:13:39 AM
YES YES YES!! YES!!! YES!!!

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #767 on: Today at 07:17:01 AM
Had to avoid all football till i watched the reply late last night aaaand get in!!!!!! Made up for the best team in the world, hardly gave them a sniff all night and should've scored a few more. Ref was shite (whats new) but it doesnt matter, we're never gonna stop  :scarf
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #768 on: Today at 07:19:06 AM
It was funny to see, after we scored, all of a sudden, all their pain and wounds magically healed. Winning against these gave me a massive massive pleasure and satisfaction.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #769 on: Today at 07:22:04 AM
Quote from: Vladi Legend on Today at 06:46:16 AM
If I were FSG I'd be looking into the possibility of staging a preseason friendly between the two clubs. It'd be a money maker for us and an unofficial 'straightner' for them.

Fck them. They played an almost perfect version of anti-football. Took a dive whenever anybody went near them, wasted tonnes of time on every goal kick, went down with cramp and injuries at every opportunity until they went behind.

There's literally no benefit in touring Brazil. Their supporters are very one eyed and follow no one else but their club.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #770 on: Today at 07:28:29 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:22:04 AM


There's literally no benefit in touring Brazil. Their supporters are very one eyed and follow no one else but their club.

 Sad but true, the reality is there are only a few places to tour that are profitable and "marketable" : Far East, Australia, and USA.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #771 on: Today at 07:29:36 AM
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 07:05:54 AM
I had the same reaction at the time, but realised the attacker had actually been called offside so Alisson was actually setting the ball down for the free kick.

ahhhh, thanks mate, fucking thing been puzzling me all night  ;D
