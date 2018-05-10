« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby  (Read 10930 times)

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,125
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #640 on: Today at 09:58:53 PM »
Logged

Online Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,422
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #641 on: Today at 09:59:11 PM »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 09:53:12 PM
Fully understand a good few pre-match posts of mickey mouse/injuries/more important things etc... 100%, but I really needed this. I mean I really did. Delighted. Up the Mighty Reds!

Fuck anyone that isn't loving this. We're the best team in the world. Drink it in  :champ :hally
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,043
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #642 on: Today at 10:00:07 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Today at 09:56:40 PM
Where's Virg? 

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Taking a shit?  :D
Logged

Online jingllebellc jingllebellc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,134
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #643 on: Today at 10:02:59 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Today at 09:56:40 PM
Where's Virg? 

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Possible drug test?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Adz LFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
  • Believer. 18 + 6
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #644 on: Today at 10:03:01 PM »
:champ
Logged
JFT96

Online thaddeus

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #645 on: Today at 10:04:01 PM »
Get in!

What a difference having VVD back made to our defending.  Hendo did a job in the semi - all credit to him - but he was outstanding today.  Maybe post-trophy winning delirium but for me that was up there with Gerrard's cup final performances.

Is it tradition that the final referee is from the host nation?  That's the only reason I can think of for a referee so far out of his depth to be given the game.

All the best to AOC.  Fearing the worst but hoping for the best.
Logged

Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #646 on: Today at 10:04:04 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:00:07 PM
Taking a shit?  :D
Yep did think that

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #647 on: Today at 10:04:44 PM »
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on Today at 10:02:59 PM
Possible drug test?
And that

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,608
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #648 on: Today at 10:05:11 PM »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 09:42:08 PM
John, I'm still crying and it's not because I have a cold.

FANTASTIC night!

YNWA

Ah, I know. It was really emotional for me. I watched it with my lad (28) and my daughters bf (25) and they respected it thoroughly, they needed it as much as me.

Hope you're OK?
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,361
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #649 on: Today at 10:05:18 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 09:51:29 PM
With the format due to expand to 24 teams in 2021 I would really like to see us win the Champions League this year and have another crack at winning the club World Cup in 2020 in the final CWC of the current format. Look at the way Real Madrid have benefited from getting to gobble up so many easy European cups early in the format of that competition and its certainly benefitted them from a marketing and club status perspective.  I can only see this competition increasing in prominence as the years go by. So lets go and win the Champions League again!!

I beleive we are already qualified for the new expanded format.
Logged

Online cipher

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
  • Southport -> Canada
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #650 on: Today at 10:05:38 PM »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 08:19:56 PM
Fucking hell Gomez was immense tonight.  Made some lovely forward runs. Better than big Virg I thought tonight

Fully agree, has to be his best game since he's been back.  He looked assured throughout and I loved those moments when there was no pass on and he just burst past their press.  He's looking a lot like he did when he had that previous run with VVD.


Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,119
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #651 on: Today at 10:06:36 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Today at 10:04:04 PM
Yep did think that

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk


Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Today at 10:04:44 PM
And that

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk



Taking a shit for the drug testers?
Logged

Online Dave Mc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,148
  • I 'll be back for breakfast
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #652 on: Today at 10:06:40 PM »
I was genuinely miffed that Ox got injured for this trophy, but seeing how opposition fans are fecking seething over Pool winning this thing, I'm appreciating it a lot more.
Logged
Mark Noble is a shithouse!! - Phil M, 5/3/08

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • Yeah right..
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #653 on: Today at 10:06:53 PM »
Highlights..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/vXIWhgVw7xo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/vXIWhgVw7xo</a>
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,929
  • The first five yards........
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #654 on: Today at 10:07:53 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:33:26 PM
Indeed, superb pic. An illustration of the Liverpool togetherness. As I've said in the past, I've ran on the pitch in the 70's when we've won the league. Everyone gleeful even though we'd done it before. This is boss though, this is a magnificent team win and I couldn't be happier at this moment

I remember you doing it. I was on the Kop singing "Get off the fucking pitch" to 'Ilkey Moor Ba' t'at'. We wanted to see the lap of honour.

(I must add that I wasn't the only one singing it!)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,361
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #655 on: Today at 10:08:17 PM »
While Flamengo played like shithouses, they were definitely one of the toughest opponents we have played this season. It was great to beat a team like this as Atletico will be looking to do the same thing.
Logged

Online Euskadi

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • Main Stander
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #656 on: Today at 10:08:26 PM »
Just got to my brothers after the match. Absolutely made up, there is just this confidence that we know we will end up beating whoever comes our way but we leave it a lot later than before. I like it.

Thought the whole thing was well organised, stadium is a massive improvement from what it used to be. Ref was an embarrassment...

Also massive credit to their fans, they were absolutely awesome! 15000 of them made the trip from Brasil. They were fantastic and very loud.

Champions of the world?  Sound
Logged
;D  Mate of mine and me are the same, everyone swears we are brothers when we're out. He calls me slaphead, I call him slaphead, so when I see him I go "slap" and he replies "slap. People be looking and thinking what the f**k are these 2 on  ;D
but he's a blue nose, so he's a c*nt
 
as per "Slaphead" on the 10th May 2018

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,043
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #657 on: Today at 10:09:03 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:06:36 PM
Taking a shit for the drug testers?

Middle East mate. Different procedures.  :D
Logged

Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #658 on: Today at 10:09:03 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:06:36 PM
Taking a shit for the drug testers?
Or on them for dragging him away from the celebrations

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,977
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #659 on: Today at 10:09:23 PM »
Flamenco should go back to rowing.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Euskadi

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • Main Stander
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #660 on: Today at 10:09:32 PM »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 10:08:17 PM
While Flamengo played like shithouses, they were definitely one of the toughest opponents we have played this season. It was great to beat a team like this as Atletico will be looking to do the same thing.

True but Atletico will play in a completely different way. These left a lot of space behind them and were great in the ball. Atletico will try to bring us down to their dogged level.
Logged
;D  Mate of mine and me are the same, everyone swears we are brothers when we're out. He calls me slaphead, I call him slaphead, so when I see him I go "slap" and he replies "slap. People be looking and thinking what the f**k are these 2 on  ;D
but he's a blue nose, so he's a c*nt
 
as per "Slaphead" on the 10th May 2018

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,361
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #661 on: Today at 10:10:49 PM »
Quote from: Euskadi on Today at 10:09:32 PM
True but Atletico will play in a completely different way. These left a lot of space behind them and were great in the ball. Atletico will try to bring us down to their dogged level.

Talking more about the dark arts or whatever they call it these days. basically the shithouse tactics.
Logged

Online Euskadi

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • Main Stander
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #662 on: Today at 10:10:57 PM »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 10:05:38 PM
Fully agree, has to be his best game since he's been back.  He looked assured throughout and I loved those moments when there was no pass on and he just burst past their press.  He's looking a lot like he did when he had that previous run with VVD.

I actually messaged my best mate saying Gomez is properly back . He was an absolute monster, what s player he is.
Logged
;D  Mate of mine and me are the same, everyone swears we are brothers when we're out. He calls me slaphead, I call him slaphead, so when I see him I go "slap" and he replies "slap. People be looking and thinking what the f**k are these 2 on  ;D
but he's a blue nose, so he's a c*nt
 
as per "Slaphead" on the 10th May 2018

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,125
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #663 on: Today at 10:11:05 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:09:23 PM
Flamenco should go back to rowing.
Their fans were rubbish, they didn't even bring any castanets.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,385
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #664 on: Today at 10:11:16 PM »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 10:05:18 PM
I beleive we are already qualified for the new expanded format.

The current format continues for the next Club World Cup final.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,977
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #665 on: Today at 10:12:19 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:11:05 PM
Their fans were rubbish, they didn't even bring any castanets.
Happy for that, because had they brought the oars, it would have been trouble...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #666 on: Today at 10:12:25 PM »
Fuck off Hodgson
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,043
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #667 on: Today at 10:13:03 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 09:51:29 PM
With the format due to expand to 24 teams in 2021 I would really like to see us win the Champions League this year and have another crack at winning the club World Cup in 2020 in the final CWC of the current format. Look at the way Real Madrid have benefited from getting to gobble up so many easy European cups early in the format of that competition and its certainly benefitted them from a marketing and club status perspective.  I can only see this competition increasing in prominence as the years go by. So lets go and win the Champions League again!!

We've already qualified for the expanded Club World Cup mate because we won the Champions League last season.  :D
Logged

Online Runehammer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 543
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #668 on: Today at 10:15:21 PM »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 09:53:12 PM
Fully understand a good few pre-match posts of mickey mouse/injuries/more important things etc... 100%, but I really needed this. I mean I really did. Delighted. Up the Mighty Reds!

Ditto, I've longed for this since 81 and had just about given up after we were stitched up in 2005.
Logged

Online mersey_paradiso

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,913
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #669 on: Today at 10:18:29 PM »
We are the Champions my friend...
And well keep on fighting til the end
We are the Champions
We are the Champions
No time for City
Cos we are the Champions
Of the World...

😉😄😎
Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice is coming for the 96 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 