I think if wed won that we would have secured a Champions League place prior to the two cup finals. A draw meant we had to win away at Charlton on the final day. Turned out alright!
That was a crazy week, 3 cup finals[if you include the Charlton match
] Arsenal FA cup final, Owen's 2 goals late on, Stéphane Henchoz being an unofficial goalkeeper
that epic against Alaves in the UEFA cup final, then that Charlton match,
Yep we had to win the Charlton match, as that Chelsea draw we were only a point ahead of Ipswich with one match to go