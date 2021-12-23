« previous next »
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #160 on: December 23, 2021, 06:51:47 pm »
from a very quick peruse, it seems that those who read the books are raging about characters being changed a lot.

twas ever thus.

I've played the 3 games and have watched 3 episodes of S2 so far (and all of S1) and I'm enjoying it.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #161 on: December 24, 2021, 02:42:19 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 23, 2021, 06:51:47 pm
from a very quick peruse, it seems that those who read the books are raging about characters being changed a lot.

twas ever thus.

I've played the 3 games and have watched 3 episodes of S2 so far (and all of S1) and I'm enjoying it.

I don't think it is unreasonable for those who are familiar with the original source of a tv adaptation to complain about plots, characters etc being needlessly changed from the source material. The job of a showrunner should be to rework things for the issues of runtime and budget, but all too often there seems to be an arrogance that they can improve on stuff for the sake of it rather than simply translating it as literally as is feasible.

On the whole I do think that the changes made for the witcher have mostly worked, unlike some of the bizarre choices they have made in season one of WoT and less said about the abomination of 'the watch' the cynically waited until Pratchett wasn't around before utterly mangling his work.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #162 on: December 24, 2021, 08:23:13 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on December 24, 2021, 02:42:19 am
I don't think it is unreasonable for those who are familiar with the original source of a tv adaptation to complain about plots, characters etc being needlessly changed from the source material. The job of a showrunner should be to rework things for the issues of runtime and budget, but all too often there seems to be an arrogance that they can improve on stuff for the sake of it rather than simply translating it as literally as is feasible.

On the whole I do think that the changes made for the witcher have mostly worked, unlike some of the bizarre choices they have made in season one of WoT and less said about the abomination of 'the watch' the cynically waited until Pratchett wasn't around before utterly mangling his work.

I'm not saying whether it's reasonable or not, just that it always happens.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #163 on: December 24, 2021, 11:24:48 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on December 24, 2021, 02:42:19 am
I don't think it is unreasonable for those who are familiar with the original source of a tv adaptation to complain about plots, characters etc being needlessly changed from the source material. The job of a showrunner should be to rework things for the issues of runtime and budget, but all too often there seems to be an arrogance that they can improve on stuff for the sake of it rather than simply translating it as literally as is feasible.

On the whole I do think that the changes made for the witcher have mostly worked, unlike some of the bizarre choices they have made in season one of WoT and less said about the abomination of 'the watch' the cynically waited until Pratchett wasn't around before utterly mangling his work.

I think it depends on how they do it. Whether it is in spirit with the books. I haven't read the Witcher so it doesn't affect me to some degree. But I think with adaptations you can't put everything from the book into the show. But sometimes you change things and make them work in a different way. I watch His Dark Materials and they altered bits of that, but it actually made it even better, as they kept the spirit of the books and the characters. It is always difficult when you are adapting books as people have their own ideas of things, so it's easy to upset the book readers. But sometimes you have to accept that not everything from the book is going to automatically transfer onto a screen in the same way. It depends about whether they manage to keep the general curve of the story.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #164 on: December 24, 2021, 12:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Pyro on December 24, 2021, 09:47:16 am
Can't really blame people for being upset over the changes in my opinion. I read a huge list someone compiled on Reddit, and could you imagine the reaction if they slaughtered the source material for GoT or LotR in the same way like they have for The Witcher? But I guess The Witcher comes from a non-English source so it doesn't have as much a rapport like GoT or LotR had/has, so it's easier to get away with. I agree with Skeeve you will have to re-work things slightly to adapt it for TV, but they've taken it way too far with this one.

Not sure what people are up in arms about (ignoring the racists),the 1st two books are just short stories and I think that they managed to weave some of those in perfectly with minimal changes & none that altered the who story arc .
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #165 on: December 24, 2021, 03:10:33 pm »
I think there's more complaints about witcher season two as there's so much stuff added that either isn't in the books or wasn't in the book the season is mainly using and this is after the showrunner has made a big thing about it being a faithful adaptation, you can get away with heavily reworking stuff or you can get the credit for staying faithful to the source, but it seems a bit cheeky to want to do both.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #166 on: December 25, 2021, 06:09:16 am »
there are tons of changes to the minutia of it - that's always gonna happen with book adaptations, not a problem in itself

two major problems i have (well i have a problem with the casting but we'll skip that, i've said my bit on that) is 1. when characters act out of character significantly, or are changed to such a significant degree it just doesn't make sense to do it - i noted this in an earlier post and wont bang on about it but that is a fundamental you just dont fuck with

now this has happened before with iconic characters (ironically also with cavill) and, imo, without a problem - superman doesn't kill, well he did in cavill's first outing, i know the loyalest of fans lost their shit but i had no problem with it and thought the way it was done was perfectly understandable and reasonable

Spoiler
eg yen loses her magic - why on earth does this have to happen, in short it doesn't but the chosen path of the writers was to give yen something she would sacrifice anything for to fit in with the totally new narrative of Voleth Meri (she's not even in witcher lore). For fans that's insult to injury - step 1. move totally away from the story you're adapting 2. introduce a main 'bad guy' that's a new creation, it's not as tho the witcher doesn't have any 'bad guys' it's fucking full of them 3. now hamstring a main character to make that new narrative and introduced new 'bad guy' work - now that IS fucking moronic, that's the best they could come up with? there simply was no need of it and they went way out of their way to fuck it up. To be blunt, it's a hack job, it really is.
[close]

And it's not just yen from geralt down to important sub characters they've strayed from their fundamental character traits - piss poor imo. It smacks of 'we can make them better' when they just aren't or done to crowbar in some additional story shit they want to explore and the stories are great so that's not needed either. And i think this is the heart of what fans have a problem with - the source material is excellent, superb, awesome, the changes they've chosen to make is them saying we can do it better - which is always going to be untenable to fans.

2. openly state you're making a faithful adaptation when you clearly aren't. In short, you've fucked yourself when you don't follow through on that. It's not as tho they've rectified that statement and said we want to but couldn't etc etc, this is them in their eyes giving us a faithful adaptation and it clearly isn't. If the company line was that it was a reimagining, or loosely based, or even broadly follows the book's storyline - fans wouldn't be so critical.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #167 on: December 29, 2021, 10:55:03 pm »
I binged it and thought it was great, a lot better than the first season.

I've since seen that it was review bombed and looked up some of the changes from the books. I think I'd honestly be quite pissed too, I guess it sometimes pays to be a TV pleb.

10 episodes would really help things here, it felt rushed towards the end as it is - let alone with the things they changed or removed.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #168 on: December 29, 2021, 10:57:03 pm »
aye I enjoyed it. with my knowledge level though I enjoyed seeing characters I know of but don't know enough of to care if they're changed all that much.

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #169 on: December 30, 2021, 10:47:30 am »
I enjoyed it. I adore Yennifer.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #170 on: December 30, 2021, 08:31:31 pm »
Finished it, enjoyed it. Kinda wanted more monsters.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #171 on: December 31, 2021, 11:18:27 am »
Hey guys. I get the feeling that Ciri might be important. But dangerous. But also important, and dangerous.

That's just a hint I picked up on from I think more than half the episodes ending with someone warning Geralt of Ciri's importance. But also how dangerous she is.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #172 on: December 31, 2021, 01:56:29 pm »
If I was Geralt, I would kill Ciri, as she seems to attract large beasts that try to kill him and his mates, and shack up court Yennefer and ride off into the sunset.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #173 on: December 31, 2021, 02:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on December 31, 2021, 01:56:29 pm
If I was Geralt, I would kill Ciri, as she seems to attract large beasts that try to kill him and his mates, and shack up court Yennefer and ride off into the sunset.

Is Yennefer a medical doctor? Nice one...
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #174 on: January 2, 2022, 08:41:18 pm »
Just finished series 2. Thought it was boss and better than series 1. The last 2 episodes were excellent television.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #175 on: January 4, 2022, 02:23:04 pm »
2 episodes into the new season and it is already better than the first IMO.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #176 on: January 7, 2022, 11:39:59 am »
Halfway through the second season and having never played the games or read the books, is it just me that thinks some of the swearing is daft and takes you out of the immersion? You've got witches calling peoples fuckheads and other people telling people to fuck off but it sounds like something you would hear in this day and age.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #177 on: January 7, 2022, 02:25:34 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  7, 2022, 11:39:59 am
Halfway through the second season and having never played the games or read the books, is it just me that thinks some of the swearing is daft and takes you out of the immersion? You've got witches calling peoples fuckheads and other people telling people to fuck off but it sounds like something you would hear in this day and age.

If anything they have toned it down in the show compared to the books and games.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #178 on: January 7, 2022, 02:28:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  7, 2022, 02:25:34 pm
If anything they have toned it down in the show compared to the books and games.

Well I'm not sure what era this is based in but historians have traced the word fuck all the way back to the 13th century so it's not exactly a new word  ;D
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #179 on: January 7, 2022, 04:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on January  7, 2022, 02:28:19 pm
Well I'm not sure what era this is based in but historians have traced the word fuck all the way back to the 13th century so it's not exactly a new word  ;D

Fuckheads though? Come on  ;D
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #180 on: January 7, 2022, 04:29:08 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  7, 2022, 04:25:13 pm
Fuckheads though? Come on  ;D


Don't know Polish so can't comment on what he actually wrote.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #181 on: January 10, 2022, 11:04:41 am »
Finished it, it was decent but I agree with the poster in here who said it has a certain naffness and Hollyoaks level acting at times to it.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #182 on: February 4, 2022, 04:13:04 pm »
Not read the books or anything so this was quite straightforward for me to judge purely as a TV show

I really enjoyed Season 2 throughout and was left wanting more.  S3 was set up nicely

Not reading the books along with being an idiot probably explains why i was (and still am) a bit confused about the whole Deathless Mother/Voleth Meir storyline and what were her motivations and who the fuck she is in general?

Any quick explanation is welcome guys :)
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #183 on: February 4, 2022, 04:14:12 pm »
she was made up for the tv show apparently.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #184 on: February 4, 2022, 04:16:29 pm »
Really hope they go more monster heavy next season. Was cool to see the
Spoiler
Wild Hunt
[close]
in the last episode, but I want some nekkers and cave trolls and fiends.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #185 on: February 4, 2022, 04:18:26 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February  4, 2022, 04:14:12 pm
she was made up for the tv show apparently.

I bet that went down well.

Anyway,  just read https://witcher.fandom.com/wiki/Voleth_Meir  and all is now clear :)
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #186 on: February 4, 2022, 04:22:30 pm »
The first season had boobies at every opportunity. This season nothing. Fucks that all aboot?

FSG OUT!
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #187 on: February 7, 2022, 03:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February  4, 2022, 04:22:30 pm
The first season had boobies at every opportunity. This season nothing. Fucks that all aboot?

FSG OUT!

Yep. I watched the second season purely to see more of Yennifers boobies and finished it highly disappointed.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #188 on: February 7, 2022, 03:17:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February  4, 2022, 04:16:29 pm
Really hope they go more monster heavy next season. Was cool to see the
Spoiler
Wild Hunt
[close]
in the last episode, but I want some nekkers and cave trolls and fiends.
Yeah, the series is better when it's focused on the low fantasy monster hunting as opposed to the high fantasy politics stuff.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 10:54:41 am »
This is such a weird show. I've watched Season 2 and while I can't say I hated it, I can definitely say I haven't a fucking clue what's going on for a large part. Many of the factions and motives are confusing me and I can't even tell who is against who or who the "bad" and "good" guys allegedly are. Is it just me? Or does this show assume the viewer has either read the books or played the games (which I have done neither)?

Like I say, I don't hate it in the same way that I now hate Discovery and Peaky Blinders, but I just feel like I haven't a clue whats going on.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 10:58:54 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:54:41 am
This is such a weird show. I've watched Season 2 and while I can't say I hated it, I can definitely say I haven't a fucking clue what's going on for a large part. Many of the factions and motives are confusing me and I can't even tell who is against who or who the "bad" and "good" guys allegedly are. Is it just me? Or does this show assume the viewer has either read the books or played the games (which I have done neither)?

Like I say, I don't hate it in the same way that I now hate Discovery and Peaky Blinders, but I just feel like I haven't a clue whats going on.

from what I understand there are no real good or bad guys in that world. just a lot of varying shades of grey.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #191 on: Today at 05:03:30 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:54:41 am
This is such a weird show. I've watched Season 2 and while I can't say I hated it, I can definitely say I haven't a fucking clue what's going on for a large part. Many of the factions and motives are confusing me and I can't even tell who is against who or who the "bad" and "good" guys allegedly are. Is it just me? Or does this show assume the viewer has either read the books or played the games (which I have done neither)?

Like I say, I don't hate it in the same way that I now hate Discovery and Peaky Blinders, but I just feel like I haven't a clue whats going on.

It is a bit of a mess really. The storyline about the witcher and the little girl destined to be like father and daughter i get it, but apart from that, the show is all over the place. I couldn't really understand who belongs to which kingdom, or which kingdom is fighting which kingdom for whatever reasons
