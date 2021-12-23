Spoiler eg yen loses her magic - why on earth does this have to happen, in short it doesn't but the chosen path of the writers was to give yen something she would sacrifice anything for to fit in with the totally new narrative of Voleth Meri (she's not even in witcher lore). For fans that's insult to injury - step 1. move totally away from the story you're adapting 2. introduce a main 'bad guy' that's a new creation, it's not as tho the witcher doesn't have any 'bad guys' it's fucking full of them 3. now hamstring a main character to make that new narrative and introduced new 'bad guy' work - now that IS fucking moronic, that's the best they could come up with? there simply was no need of it and they went way out of their way to fuck it up. To be blunt, it's a hack job, it really is.

there are tons of changes to the minutia of it - that's always gonna happen with book adaptations, not a problem in itselftwo major problems i have (well i have a problem with the casting but we'll skip that, i've said my bit on that) is 1. when characters act out of character significantly, or are changed to such a significant degree it just doesn't make sense to do it - i noted this in an earlier post and wont bang on about it but that is a fundamental you just dont fuck withnow this has happened before with iconic characters (ironically also with cavill) and, imo, without a problem - superman doesn't kill, well he did in cavill's first outing, i know the loyalest of fans lost their shit but i had no problem with it and thought the way it was done was perfectly understandable and reasonableAnd it's not just yen from geralt down to important sub characters they've strayed from their fundamental character traits - piss poor imo. It smacks of 'we can make them better' when they just aren't or done to crowbar in some additional story shit they want to explore and the stories are great so that's not needed either. And i think this is the heart of what fans have a problem with - the source material is excellent, superb, awesome, the changes they've chosen to make is them saying we can do it better - which is always going to be untenable to fans.2. openly state you're making a faithful adaptation when you clearly aren't. In short, you've fucked yourself when you don't follow through on that. It's not as tho they've rectified that statement and said we want to but couldn't etc etc, this is them in their eyes giving us a faithful adaptation and it clearly isn't. If the company line was that it was a reimagining, or loosely based, or even broadly follows the book's storyline - fans wouldn't be so critical.