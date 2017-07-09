« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Witcher  (Read 2644 times)

Online Niru Red4ever

  • Spoiler spoiler
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,845
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:17:56 AM »
Absolutely loved it! Witcher 3 is one of my all time favourite games (along with God of War), and I was determined to give this a miss so as not to be disappointed because well, Cavill and Netflix. But 10 minutes in and I was absolutely sold on Geralt and I can't have enough of it.

I don't mind the timelines. It would have been frustrating for me to wait for Ciri Spoiler regarding Ciri/Geralt dynamic  and the timelines was a neat way to bring her in this early. In anycase they were clearly signposted and it was not a convoluted Nolan thingy, and it should go normally from now on (with flashbacks I assume).

Can't wait for more! Its like having bonus content/ prequel for me, but I suspect people who are new to the series won't like it as much.
Logged
Would love the 19th; but would love even more to see a fan owned LFC.

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,712
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:21:43 PM »
Just bought witcher 3 after this and had a look at some videos for the other 2 games. After you get past the wayward timeline, it's a great show
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,940
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:39:34 PM »
Id say this has been one of the most refreshing and entertaining shows of 2019. Mostly because it is so unapologetically what it is - campy fantasy. Some nice characters, great monsters and epic fight scenes - what more can you want.

Very much looking forward to more seasons, whenever they come.
Logged

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,712
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 04:27:48 PM »
'toss a coin for your witcher' stuck in anyone elses head too?

also got started on the witcher 3 yesterday, looking forward to getting stuck in
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,293
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:44:02 AM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Yesterday at 04:27:48 PM
'toss a coin for your witcher' stuck in anyone elses head too?

also got started on the witcher 3 yesterday, looking forward to getting stuck in

 Greatest game ever made in my opinion.  What platform are you playing on?
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:54:39 AM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Yesterday at 04:27:48 PM
also got started on the witcher 3 yesterday, looking forward to getting stuck in

im so jealous
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online GiorgosCarraGoonies

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:34:59 AM »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:44:02 AM
Greatest game ever made in my opinion.  What platform are you playing on?
Agree agree agree

Finished it on the Xbox ages ago, started again on PC the other day after the show.  I thought I'd have forgotten some things but it feels like yesterday already - almost wish I could wipe my mind and start the game fresh, what an experience it is.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,593
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:34:17 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:39:34 PM
Id say this has been one of the most refreshing and entertaining shows of 2019. Mostly because it is so unapologetically what it is - campy fantasy. Some nice characters, great monsters and epic fight scenes - what more can you want.

Very much looking forward to more seasons, whenever they come.
Yeah, I'd agree with that. I mean, it's flawed, and it's a bit camp and cheesy at times, and Cavill hams it up as Geralt, but that's the point. It's aware of its target audience and it's satisfying those instead of trying to be something else. Not enough films or shows do that, and those that do don't do so well and end up cancelled. The Expanse and Ash Vs Evil Dead are two niche productions that are similar, both ending up on the chopping block.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:36:53 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:44:02 AM
Greatest game ever made in my opinion.  What platform are you playing on?

All 3 are amazing but Wild Hunt took it to another level.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #89 on: Today at 06:39:57 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:34:17 PM
Yeah, I'd agree with that. I mean, it's flawed, and it's a bit camp and cheesy at times, and Cavill hams it up as Geralt, but that's the point. It's aware of its target audience and it's satisfying those instead of trying to be something else. Not enough films or shows do that, and those that do don't do so well and end up cancelled. The Expanse and Ash Vs Evil Dead are two niche productions that are similar, both ending up on the chopping block.

The Expanse only died on syfy because they couldn't monetise it themselves,Ash v Evil dead was amazing and it's a crime that they canned it just as a new part of the story was about to be told.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 