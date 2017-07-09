The setting up of the story has been a bit chaotic for those that aren't immersed in the world. I've reached the 4th episode and am finding my feet with it more but it's been too confusing with the various locations and names and their significance and the timelines being different is completely news to me.



I thought at first it was a bit cheesy, sub-LoTR fare and the comparisons to GoT way off, its not on its level at all but its watchable and its enjoyable once you figure out what's sort of going. Tbf, I thought the Witcher was going to be a one dimensional grunting meathead all the way through as I find Henry Cavill pretty wooden but he's done well and become more rounded as its progressed.



Like the hunchback girl being taken to some magic school, then randomly meeting that lad because portals/magic or something, it didn't really explain any of that so it feels a bit rushed together at times with big jumps happening like with the Nifelgard lot that the Queen/King were talking about one minute, then the next minute its into a full on battle, requires a little more exposition at times.