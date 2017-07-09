« previous next »
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #40 on: December 23, 2019, 09:53:18 AM »
Quote from: Pyro on December 23, 2019, 12:55:17 AM
they cast a munter for Yennefer?

Was wondering that myself but apparently she was a hunchback at first too in the books. Just wait  ;D
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #41 on: December 23, 2019, 11:21:53 AM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 20, 2019, 07:49:46 PM
Had high hopes for this, finally released on Netflix today.

Only watched the first episode, script is a bit all over the place while it sets everything up and it doesnt explain much if youve not read the books or played the games BUT...the fight scenes are worth it alone.

Cavill is a fantastic Geralt IMO.

I've got the game, but I haven't got around to playing it yet.

Like you, I've seen Episode 1 and am not sure how much building up/explanation is needed?

Easily understandable plot with the relevant information provided by the cast as it went on. I imagine there will be more depth and backstory gradually introduced as the plot progresses.

Decent swords and sorcery effort with some pretty brutal fight scenes. I'll certainly be watching the rest of it.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #42 on: December 23, 2019, 11:32:07 AM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on December 23, 2019, 11:21:53 AM


Like you, I've seen Episode 1 and am not sure how much building up/explanation is needed?

Easily understandable plot with the relevant information provided by the cast as it went on. I imagine there will be more depth and backstory gradually introduced as the plot progresses.

Decent swords and sorcery effort with some pretty brutal fight scenes. I'll certainly be watching the rest of it.

Yeah I'm same as Andy

It seems to be explaining itself fine as it goes on.  I've only watched 2 episodes though and as far as I am aware all 3 stories (Yennifer, Ciri and Geralt) are all on the same timeline?
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #43 on: December 23, 2019, 12:03:01 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 23, 2019, 11:32:07 AM
I've only watched 2 episodes though and as far as I am aware all 3 stories (Yennifer, Ciri and Geralt) are all on the same timeline?

Keep watching  ;D
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #44 on: December 23, 2019, 02:47:06 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 23, 2019, 11:32:07 AM
Yeah I'm same as Andy

It seems to be explaining itself fine as it goes on.  I've only watched 2 episodes though and as far as I am aware all 3 stories (Yennifer, Ciri and Geralt) are all on the same timeline?

Nope.

Yennefer is set decades in the past but eventually catches upto Geralts, before they both catch up to Ciris whose timeline is set slightly into the future of Geralts.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #45 on: December 23, 2019, 03:04:59 PM »
This is how confused I got. I thought the girl with the back problem was reincarnated from the Princess who The Witcher killed but didn't really want too. Also I thought the little blonde girl who screams at stuff was the daughter of The Witcher till I found out he can't have kids. I had no idea that story line was decades in the past! I must of missed the bit they stated that.

Maybe I shouldn't have watched it extremely high.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #46 on: December 23, 2019, 03:09:57 PM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on December 23, 2019, 03:04:59 PM
This is how confused I got. I thought the girl with the back problem was reincarnated from the Princess who The Witcher killed but didn't really want too. Also I thought the little blonde girl who screams at stuff was the daughter of The Witcher till I found out he can't have kids. I had no idea that story line was decades in the past! I must of missed the bit they stated that.

Maybe I shouldn't have watched it extremely high.

Episode 4 is where things should start to make a bit more sense, at least the timelines anyway. I don't think the different timelines are signposted at all before that.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #47 on: December 23, 2019, 03:29:29 PM »
It ties the timelines up in a rewarding way for me, was very happy with how it was all revealed.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #48 on: December 23, 2019, 03:35:12 PM »
Thats the main issue I think, it never tells you when the timelines are set, sort of just makes you watch it to figure it out.

Gutted theres only 8 episodes. Hopefully season 2 will be released around the same time next year.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #49 on: December 23, 2019, 03:46:05 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 23, 2019, 03:35:12 PM
Thats the main issue I think, it never tells you when the timelines are set, sort of just makes you watch it to figure it out.

Gutted theres only 8 episodes. Hopefully season 2 will be released around the same time next year.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but its 2021.

That's the issue when you use an A lister such as Cavill :(
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #50 on: December 23, 2019, 03:46:09 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 23, 2019, 03:35:12 PM
Thats the main issue I think, it never tells you when the timelines are set, sort of just makes you watch it to figure it out.

Gutted theres only 8 episodes. Hopefully season 2 will be released around the same time next year.

2021 I think for season 2. They haven't filmed it yet I don't think. I was reading the below from Reddit. Makes it about as clear as mud  ;D

Ciris story = present.
Geralt in 1st appearance = 50yrs behind Ciris present.
Yennefer in 1st appearance = 30-40yrs behind Geralt.

Each episode you watch after Geralts & Yennefers initial appearance theyre catching up at a really fast pace to Ciris present timeline.

So in episode 4 as you mention, years have passed since when we first see Geralt and the bard meet.

When we see Geralt in episode 1.. Queen Calanthe is around 12yrs old
When we see Geralt in episode 4.. Queen Calanthe daughter is pregnant with Ciri When we see Geralt in episode 7.. it catches up to Ciris timeframe from episode 1
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #51 on: December 23, 2019, 04:26:00 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 23, 2019, 02:47:06 PM
Nope.

Yennefer is set decades in the past but eventually catches upto Geralts, before they both catch up to Ciris whose timeline is set slightly into the future of Geralts.
Yeah, was wondering about the chronology up until about halfway through episode 4, which I was about to chalk off as a bit of a confusing bore, but it made things more clear right near the end of the episode when amusingly Geralt put his foot in it, and suddenly it made a bit of sense.

So, Yennefer's is well in the past. She's furthest back. Geralt is still in the past, but in the middle, and Ciri, I think, is also in the past, but the furthest forward.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #52 on: December 23, 2019, 04:45:37 PM »
The setting up of the story has been a bit chaotic for those that aren't immersed in the world. I've reached the 4th episode and am finding my feet with it more but it's been too confusing with the various locations and names and their significance and the timelines being different is completely news to me.

I thought at first it was a bit cheesy, sub-LoTR fare and the comparisons to GoT way off, its not on its level at all but its watchable and its enjoyable once you figure out what's sort of going. Tbf, I thought the Witcher was going to be a one dimensional grunting meathead all the way through as I find Henry Cavill pretty wooden but he's done well and become more rounded as its progressed.

Like the hunchback girl being taken to some magic school, then randomly meeting that lad because portals/magic or something, it didn't really explain any of that so it feels a bit rushed together at times with big jumps happening like with the Nifelgard lot that the Queen/King were talking about one minute, then the next minute its into a full on battle, requires a little more exposition at times.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #53 on: December 23, 2019, 05:29:20 PM »
The issue with the story is they've tried to cram 3 books into a single season and tie it all together whilst trying to convey the world and explain the lore. I think by the end its fundamentally done a good job and expect the follow up season to be much more streamlined.

Netflix really should have given it the GoT treatment but I'm not sure they'd get Cavill for that long and they don't tend to like more than 3 seasons anyway.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #54 on: December 23, 2019, 05:45:34 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 23, 2019, 05:29:20 PM
The issue with the story is they've tried to cram 3 books into a single season and tie it all together whilst trying to convey the world and explain the lore. I think by the end its fundamentally done a good job and expect the follow up season to be much more streamlined.

Netflix really should have given it the GoT treatment but I'm not sure they'd get Cavill for that long and they don't tend to like more than 3 seasons anyway.

They've got a full 7 seasons planned out for it and by all accounts, Cavill is well on board to do them all as he loves the books and the games.

Could certainly see this running for a while, especially with the viewing numbers the first series hit.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #55 on: December 23, 2019, 07:33:14 PM »
Anya Chalotra is stunning.

Enjoyed the show so far. As I know nothing of this prior to watching it's abit difficult to follow at times but been good. Cavill and the Bard have been excellent.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #56 on: December 23, 2019, 10:26:53 PM »
Was I alone in being surprised to find that the fella who plays Mousesack isnt actually Oscar Isaac? ;D
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #57 on: December 24, 2019, 08:35:23 AM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December 23, 2019, 07:33:14 PM
Anya Chalotra is stunning.

Enjoyed the show so far. As I know nothing of this prior to watching it's abit difficult to follow at times but been good. Cavill and the Bard have been excellent.

Well her character was one of the main reasons I kept watching as I found her fascinating. After watching a few more episodes last night I'm glad I did  ;D
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #58 on: December 24, 2019, 10:01:30 PM »
Never read the books or played the game, enjoy high fantasy some and swords and sorcery quite a bit, watched first episode, quite enjoyed it.

Atmosphere is subtly different from the standard sort of western european-based fantasy; sort of eastern european rather than western, if that makes any sense.

One question occurred...

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #59 on: December 24, 2019, 10:10:19 PM »
Don't get why people are getting confused with timelines. I've never played the games or read the books but by episode 4/5 it all makes sense. I think it's been boss so far. Good mixture with complex character beginning and the humour.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #60 on: December 25, 2019, 03:14:48 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 22, 2019, 07:52:40 PM
I think a lot of that appearance is down to it being made for HDR in mind, and also to replicate a lot of the aesthetic and art direction of the games. One scene with Roach sitting outside with cliffs and the highrise shacks looked like it was grabbed straight out of a cut scene from the game. I don't think it looks bad, though. In fact, I'm pretty impressed with how it looks and the overall cinematography in it. It still has that made for TV feel to it, but in some scenes it could be from a high budget film, especially some of the indoor shots. I was expecting it to look a lot worse, but they've done a good job with it. It's not Game of Thrones levels of production, but it doesn't have to be.

 Funny that you should say that.  Have a look from 5:00 onwards.  Look familiar?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rOIwut95HMw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rOIwut95HMw</a>
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #61 on: December 26, 2019, 12:31:08 AM »
Quote from: a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please on December 24, 2019, 10:01:30 PM
Never read the books or played the game, enjoy high fantasy some and swords and sorcery quite a bit, watched first episode, quite enjoyed it.

Atmosphere is subtly different from the standard sort of western european-based fantasy; sort of eastern european rather than western, if that makes any sense.

One question occurred...



Geralt has access to him and she didnt.

(Sorry I dont know how to use spoilers and thats the vaguest way I could answer that.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #62 on: December 26, 2019, 01:54:25 AM »
Quote from: nick_8589 on December 26, 2019, 12:31:08 AM

Geralt has access to him and she didnt.

(Sorry I dont know how to use spoilers and thats the vaguest way I could answer that.

use of spoiler tags, remove the spaces after the initial bracket... [_spoiler] type text [_/spoiler]

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #63 on: December 26, 2019, 05:44:12 AM »
Really good show. The author obviously took the character from Michael Moorcocks novels about Elric of Melnibone from the 1960s. That character had white hair, was called the white wolf, had a side kick, and used magic and was not human. Even so this version is very good.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #64 on: December 26, 2019, 09:42:36 AM »
Quote from: a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please on December 26, 2019, 01:54:25 AM
use of spoiler tags, remove the spaces after the initial bracket... [_spoiler] type text [_/spoiler]


Re: The Witcher
« Reply #65 on: December 27, 2019, 04:16:04 AM »
Shoutout to the music on the show.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E2bNdbAcQSI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E2bNdbAcQSI</a>
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #66 on: December 27, 2019, 05:20:06 PM »
Finished it last night. Thought it was fine enough, but it had really big problems that I hope it can correct going forward. Can't help but feel 8 episodes wasn't anywhere near enough, and the writers had to find a way to cram far too many threads in, but ended up being here nor there as far as feeling like a cohesive narrative, and a lot of the character and world building suffered as a result.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #67 on: December 27, 2019, 06:06:23 PM »
To be honest, I got 3/4th's of the way through ep3 and binned it off. Ep2 was already a slog and just couldn't get into it after that. Didn't help that Triss seems horribly miscast.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #68 on: December 27, 2019, 07:32:56 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 27, 2019, 05:20:06 PM
Finished it last night. Thought it was fine enough, but it had really big problems that I hope it can correct going forward. Can't help but feel 8 episodes wasn't anywhere near enough, and the writers had to find a way to cram far too many threads in, but ended up being here nor there as far as feeling like a cohesive narrative, and a lot of the character and world building suffered as a result.

Its based on the first 2 books which are pretty much short stories, id imagine the next series will be more of a linear story.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #69 on: December 27, 2019, 10:56:55 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 27, 2019, 07:32:56 PM
Its based on the first 2 books which are pretty much short stories, id imagine the next series will be more of a linear story.
It needs to be now that all the convoluted stuff is out of the way. Each one of those arcs probably needed a series or two to develop properly to give a better sense of the relationships between the characters, especially Geralt's and Jennifer's and the mage fella from the start. It just felt a little too rushed. Jennifer developed too quickly. They could have really pulled at the heart strings of the viewer with her when she was deformed and downtrodden. She seemed a really sympathetic character you felt sorry for, but liked, then suddenly she was this powerful sorceress that Geralt bonded with in the space of one episode. Anyway, all that aside, hopefully they develop it into a more structured and streamlined narrative for the second series.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #70 on: December 28, 2019, 06:53:37 PM »
After playing The Witcher 2 & 3, then subsequently reading the first two books, I am happy to see that the show is definitely a mix of the two. The first book, which details Geralt's contracts as a Witcher were well depicted in the show and as the show goes on it develops more of the Ciri storyline which is more of the second book.

The producers have been heavily influenced by the game in the surroundings and style of clothing etc, and it all looks nicely designed overall.

Wasn't sure whether they had got the casting right before I saw the show, however Cavill's Geralt is perfect and Anya Cholatra as Yennefer is very well cast. Can't believe the girl who plays Ciri is 18 though. She looks 12 :D

Looking forward to next season
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:56:42 AM »
Didn't expect to like it this much, waiting for series 2 will suck
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:36:30 AM »
Enjoyed it overall but its felt disjointed at times and some of the acting from minor characters has been ropey.

The bard/sidekick guy is really fucking irritating as well, I get this James Cordon vibe where the Americans have thought "this guy is going to be HILARIOUS!!" and the wisecracking just ends up coming off as naff and annoying.
