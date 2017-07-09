« previous next »
Re: The Witcher
Reply #40 on: December 23, 2019, 09:53:18 AM
Quote from: Pyro on December 23, 2019, 12:55:17 AM
they cast a munter for Yennefer?

Was wondering that myself but apparently she was a hunchback at first too in the books. Just wait  ;D
Re: The Witcher
Reply #41 on: December 23, 2019, 11:21:53 AM
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 20, 2019, 07:49:46 PM
Had high hopes for this, finally released on Netflix today.

Only watched the first episode, script is a bit all over the place while it sets everything up and it doesnt explain much if youve not read the books or played the games BUT...the fight scenes are worth it alone.

Cavill is a fantastic Geralt IMO.

I've got the game, but I haven't got around to playing it yet.

Like you, I've seen Episode 1 and am not sure how much building up/explanation is needed?

Easily understandable plot with the relevant information provided by the cast as it went on. I imagine there will be more depth and backstory gradually introduced as the plot progresses.

Decent swords and sorcery effort with some pretty brutal fight scenes. I'll certainly be watching the rest of it.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #42 on: December 23, 2019, 11:32:07 AM
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on December 23, 2019, 11:21:53 AM


Like you, I've seen Episode 1 and am not sure how much building up/explanation is needed?

Easily understandable plot with the relevant information provided by the cast as it went on. I imagine there will be more depth and backstory gradually introduced as the plot progresses.

Decent swords and sorcery effort with some pretty brutal fight scenes. I'll certainly be watching the rest of it.

Yeah I'm same as Andy

It seems to be explaining itself fine as it goes on.  I've only watched 2 episodes though and as far as I am aware all 3 stories (Yennifer, Ciri and Geralt) are all on the same timeline?
Re: The Witcher
Reply #43 on: December 23, 2019, 12:03:01 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 23, 2019, 11:32:07 AM
I've only watched 2 episodes though and as far as I am aware all 3 stories (Yennifer, Ciri and Geralt) are all on the same timeline?

Keep watching  ;D
Re: The Witcher
Reply #44 on: December 23, 2019, 02:47:06 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 23, 2019, 11:32:07 AM
Yeah I'm same as Andy

It seems to be explaining itself fine as it goes on.  I've only watched 2 episodes though and as far as I am aware all 3 stories (Yennifer, Ciri and Geralt) are all on the same timeline?

Nope.

Yennefer is set decades in the past but eventually catches upto Geralts, before they both catch up to Ciris whose timeline is set slightly into the future of Geralts.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #45 on: December 23, 2019, 03:04:59 PM
This is how confused I got. I thought the girl with the back problem was reincarnated from the Princess who The Witcher killed but didn't really want too. Also I thought the little blonde girl who screams at stuff was the daughter of The Witcher till I found out he can't have kids. I had no idea that story line was decades in the past! I must of missed the bit they stated that.

Maybe I shouldn't have watched it extremely high.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #46 on: December 23, 2019, 03:09:57 PM
Quote from: Henry Gale on December 23, 2019, 03:04:59 PM
This is how confused I got. I thought the girl with the back problem was reincarnated from the Princess who The Witcher killed but didn't really want too. Also I thought the little blonde girl who screams at stuff was the daughter of The Witcher till I found out he can't have kids. I had no idea that story line was decades in the past! I must of missed the bit they stated that.

Maybe I shouldn't have watched it extremely high.

Episode 4 is where things should start to make a bit more sense, at least the timelines anyway. I don't think the different timelines are signposted at all before that.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #47 on: December 23, 2019, 03:29:29 PM
It ties the timelines up in a rewarding way for me, was very happy with how it was all revealed.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #48 on: December 23, 2019, 03:35:12 PM
Thats the main issue I think, it never tells you when the timelines are set, sort of just makes you watch it to figure it out.

Gutted theres only 8 episodes. Hopefully season 2 will be released around the same time next year.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #49 on: December 23, 2019, 03:46:05 PM
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 23, 2019, 03:35:12 PM
Thats the main issue I think, it never tells you when the timelines are set, sort of just makes you watch it to figure it out.

Gutted theres only 8 episodes. Hopefully season 2 will be released around the same time next year.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but its 2021.

That's the issue when you use an A lister such as Cavill :(
Re: The Witcher
Reply #50 on: December 23, 2019, 03:46:09 PM
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 23, 2019, 03:35:12 PM
Thats the main issue I think, it never tells you when the timelines are set, sort of just makes you watch it to figure it out.

Gutted theres only 8 episodes. Hopefully season 2 will be released around the same time next year.

2021 I think for season 2. They haven't filmed it yet I don't think. I was reading the below from Reddit. Makes it about as clear as mud  ;D

Ciris story = present.
Geralt in 1st appearance = 50yrs behind Ciris present.
Yennefer in 1st appearance = 30-40yrs behind Geralt.

Each episode you watch after Geralts & Yennefers initial appearance theyre catching up at a really fast pace to Ciris present timeline.

So in episode 4 as you mention, years have passed since when we first see Geralt and the bard meet.

When we see Geralt in episode 1.. Queen Calanthe is around 12yrs old
When we see Geralt in episode 4.. Queen Calanthe daughter is pregnant with Ciri When we see Geralt in episode 7.. it catches up to Ciris timeframe from episode 1
Re: The Witcher
Reply #51 on: December 23, 2019, 04:26:00 PM
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 23, 2019, 02:47:06 PM
Nope.

Yennefer is set decades in the past but eventually catches upto Geralts, before they both catch up to Ciris whose timeline is set slightly into the future of Geralts.
Yeah, was wondering about the chronology up until about halfway through episode 4, which I was about to chalk off as a bit of a confusing bore, but it made things more clear right near the end of the episode when amusingly Geralt put his foot in it, and suddenly it made a bit of sense.

So, Yennefer's is well in the past. She's furthest back. Geralt is still in the past, but in the middle, and Ciri, I think, is also in the past, but the furthest forward.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #52 on: December 23, 2019, 04:45:37 PM
The setting up of the story has been a bit chaotic for those that aren't immersed in the world. I've reached the 4th episode and am finding my feet with it more but it's been too confusing with the various locations and names and their significance and the timelines being different is completely news to me.

I thought at first it was a bit cheesy, sub-LoTR fare and the comparisons to GoT way off, its not on its level at all but its watchable and its enjoyable once you figure out what's sort of going. Tbf, I thought the Witcher was going to be a one dimensional grunting meathead all the way through as I find Henry Cavill pretty wooden but he's done well and become more rounded as its progressed.

Like the hunchback girl being taken to some magic school, then randomly meeting that lad because portals/magic or something, it didn't really explain any of that so it feels a bit rushed together at times with big jumps happening like with the Nifelgard lot that the Queen/King were talking about one minute, then the next minute its into a full on battle, requires a little more exposition at times.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #53 on: December 23, 2019, 05:29:20 PM
The issue with the story is they've tried to cram 3 books into a single season and tie it all together whilst trying to convey the world and explain the lore. I think by the end its fundamentally done a good job and expect the follow up season to be much more streamlined.

Netflix really should have given it the GoT treatment but I'm not sure they'd get Cavill for that long and they don't tend to like more than 3 seasons anyway.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #54 on: December 23, 2019, 05:45:34 PM
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 23, 2019, 05:29:20 PM
The issue with the story is they've tried to cram 3 books into a single season and tie it all together whilst trying to convey the world and explain the lore. I think by the end its fundamentally done a good job and expect the follow up season to be much more streamlined.

Netflix really should have given it the GoT treatment but I'm not sure they'd get Cavill for that long and they don't tend to like more than 3 seasons anyway.

They've got a full 7 seasons planned out for it and by all accounts, Cavill is well on board to do them all as he loves the books and the games.

Could certainly see this running for a while, especially with the viewing numbers the first series hit.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #55 on: December 23, 2019, 07:33:14 PM
Anya Chalotra is stunning.

Enjoyed the show so far. As I know nothing of this prior to watching it's abit difficult to follow at times but been good. Cavill and the Bard have been excellent.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #56 on: December 23, 2019, 10:26:53 PM
Was I alone in being surprised to find that the fella who plays Mousesack isnt actually Oscar Isaac? ;D
Re: The Witcher
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:35:23 AM
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December 23, 2019, 07:33:14 PM
Anya Chalotra is stunning.

Enjoyed the show so far. As I know nothing of this prior to watching it's abit difficult to follow at times but been good. Cavill and the Bard have been excellent.

Well her character was one of the main reasons I kept watching as I found her fascinating. After watching a few more episodes last night I'm glad I did  ;D
Re: The Witcher
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:01:30 PM
Never read the books or played the game, enjoy high fantasy some and swords and sorcery quite a bit, watched first episode, quite enjoyed it.

Atmosphere is subtly different from the standard sort of western european-based fantasy; sort of eastern european rather than western, if that makes any sense.

One question occurred...

Re: The Witcher
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:10:19 PM
Don't get why people are getting confused with timelines. I've never played the games or read the books but by episode 4/5 it all makes sense. I think it's been boss so far. Good mixture with complex character beginning and the humour.
Re: The Witcher
Reply #60 on: Today at 03:14:48 AM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 22, 2019, 07:52:40 PM
I think a lot of that appearance is down to it being made for HDR in mind, and also to replicate a lot of the aesthetic and art direction of the games. One scene with Roach sitting outside with cliffs and the highrise shacks looked like it was grabbed straight out of a cut scene from the game. I don't think it looks bad, though. In fact, I'm pretty impressed with how it looks and the overall cinematography in it. It still has that made for TV feel to it, but in some scenes it could be from a high budget film, especially some of the indoor shots. I was expecting it to look a lot worse, but they've done a good job with it. It's not Game of Thrones levels of production, but it doesn't have to be.

 Funny that you should say that.  Have a look from 5:00 onwards.  Look familiar?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rOIwut95HMw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rOIwut95HMw</a>
