Is this show a follow on from another show? I feel like Iíve missed stuff. The characters talk about other characters like Iím supposed to know who they are. Got half way through the 3rd episode and was completely lost so turned it off.



No. It just assumes that you're a fan and just proceeds and gets on with it. I actually like that about it, as it's a show that feels specifically made not to insult the intelligence of it's audience or fans of the books or the games. Although I can see how it would alienate others who aren't familiar with it, and can be very confusing. I'm not terribly familiar with the story, but I like the fact I've to piece it all together myself, and I think by episode 3 it manages to give a semblance of what it's trying to be, and felt like a stand alone mission of the Witcher 3's ' Bloody Baron' mission. If you look at Geralt's story arch as a sort of mission-based video game, where he's going off being the mercenary monster hunter, figuring out individual, inconsequential plots and hunting the individual creatures to flesh out the world's lore, that alone is worth it for me. That's an aspect of it I'd hoped there would be, and it delivers it. The other two story threads with Ciri and Yennefer play out by themselves, with Geralt's plot in the middle that eventually being the one that strings the three together.