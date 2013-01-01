If all the refs are from the Middle East doesn't that bode well for us? Mo Salah is gargantuan out there, the love of all things Liverpool as long as Mo plays for us is astronomical... Not saying that should/will affect the referees' decision-making, but they are human. The home support will be fully behind us as well, although at least 10k Flamengo fans will be there for sure. They travel well, which is extremely admirable when you consider how far they're coming from.



Expect us to win it 3-0. We need to start keeping clean sheets again.