« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30  (Read 1589 times)

Online Ipcress

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:05:30 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:49:53 PM
Injuries heal. Losing finals/trophies doesn't.

If you're that concerned about players getting injured (ignoring the fact we've lost Matip, Fabinho, and Lovren against domestic opponents) you're going to be in a bit of state watching us play the likes of  Leicester, Everton etc in the coming weeks.

Well said.
Logged
The sort of people that seek power, are exactly the sort that should be kept away from it.

Online Red-juvenated

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,921
  • "Normal One"
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:07:51 PM »
Cant wait now, this game is MASSIVE

Though we are playing a Brazilian side, they apparently got their recent successes playing a more European/Portuguese style.

If they play that same style, we will win by 3
Logged
Doubters to Believers

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,068
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:09:12 PM »
Can't wait for this, I want us to become World Champions and get those shiny gold kit badges so badly
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on May 20, 2007, 11:15:28 AM
My mate asked me if i wanted a ticket "they are fake like" he says, stupid twat

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,808
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:14:25 PM »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 04:12:36 PM
Always same users keep moaning about us playing in the tournament. Give it a rest. You made your opinion clear ffs  :butt

So you're moaning about people moaning? That means I'm moaning about people moaning about people moaning  :lickin
Logged

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #44 on: Today at 04:17:36 PM »
Flamengo being this up for the trophy and this good of a side makes me want us to beat them and bring home the trophy even more. The trophy might be seen as a lesser one in the UK but we'll burnish up its relevance by winning it.
Logged

Online Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,692
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:17:43 PM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 04:14:25 PM
So you're moaning about people moaning? That means I'm moaning about people moaning about people moaning  :lickin
RAWK would be such a great place to hang around if not for the constant people moaning about people moaning about people moaning  >:(
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:18:42 PM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 04:14:25 PM
So you're moaning about people moaning? That means I'm moaning about people moaning about people moaning  :lickin

It's like Inception. Moaning within a moaning  :lickin ;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,535
  • Meh sd
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:20:28 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:49:53 PM
Injuries heal. Losing finals/trophies doesn't.

If you're that concerned about players getting injured (ignoring the fact we've lost Matip, Fabinho, and Lovren against domestic opponents) you're going to be in a bit of state watching us play the likes of  Leicester, Everton etc in the coming weeks.
If we miss the PL title due to injuries picked up in Qatar, the wounds won't heal for decades...
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,477
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:23:19 PM »
Watched the first half of their semi, they were totally outplayed by the Saudi team. They also had more than their share of diving shithouses. Henrique in particular.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:24:08 PM »
90 minutes away from being the best team on the planet and winning the treble, what's not to like?
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 