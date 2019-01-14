« previous next »
Author Topic: Game Of The Year 2019  (Read 54 times)

Game Of The Year 2019
« on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 PM »
Another year goes by, another game of the year thread is upon us!

What was everybodys number 1 game this year? I have to go with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Bloodborne is possibly my favourite game of all time (Ive never played any of the souls games) and although I feel Sekiro is a level below Bloodborne it is still an absolutely fantastic, challenging and rewarding game. Im still holding out for DLC but it looks like Elden Ring has taken all of the focus.

2020 looks like it is going my to be one of the best years in gaming ever.
Re: Game Of The Year 2019
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:06:29 AM »
I don't think I have managed to play a single game released this year  :'(

Still playing Zelda Breath of the Wild (at least I'm finally at the castle!) and hoping to finish Red Dead 2 over Christmas.

Maybe next year eh... ;D
