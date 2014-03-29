Question for the floor

Has the PL TV money been good for the league ?



Background

In every league there will be 1 or 2 superclubs and then other teams take it in turn to have a decent season.

The gap between 3 and 17th determines the competitiveness of the league.

This is why the German league produces such competitive clubs. Outside of Munich the remaining teams fight for the top places. This I believe is due to financial control by the supporters ownership



With Arsenal n United being so disorganised the gap between 3rd n 17th is closer than ever. This has been achieved by using the TV money to levelling the cash flow between 18 clubs (like Germany) and not condensing the money to 1/2 clubs (like In France/Italy/Spain/Scotland etc )