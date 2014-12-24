« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December  (Read 8590 times)

Online lukeb1981

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,753
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #440 on: Today at 03:12:11 PM »
Sarr is quite raw , Klopp could do wonders with him .
Logged

Online Bread

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #441 on: Today at 03:12:19 PM »
Can't believe Wan-Bissaka, who is the best tackler to ever tackle, mistimed a tackle.

The fraud
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #442 on: Today at 03:13:06 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 03:11:27 PM
Ahhhh, the young lad Sadio was telling Troy Deeney to look after  8)
He missed a sitter against us too. Great player will go far. 🤭
Logged

Online beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,081
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #443 on: Today at 03:13:39 PM »
One more :lmao before they peg Watford back

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #444 on: Today at 03:14:07 PM »
Sarr is getting a good move next season if watford go down.
Logged

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #445 on: Today at 03:14:45 PM »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:11:34 PM
ahaha Oles immediate tactical response.  Leans over a little,  bites his lip, says "shit" .  in game management at its finest.

He's utterly clueless ;D
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,666
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #446 on: Today at 03:15:32 PM »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 03:13:06 PM
He missed a sitter against us too. Great player will go far. 🤭

 ;D

Does Deeney have a bit of a soft spot for Liverpool? That clip with him and Sadio the other week was nice, like they where quite friendly! Plus it looked like Sadio took Sarr to the Liverpool dressing room, and it looked like Deeney followed them in. 
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,131
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #447 on: Today at 03:15:48 PM »
I'm capable of quite incredible levels of spite, but in my wildest and most spiteful daydreams, I never imagined that they could turn to shit this hard. It's delicious.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #448 on: Today at 03:16:02 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 03:15:32 PM
;D

Does Deeney have a bit of a soft spot for Liverpool? That clip with him and Sadio the other week was nice, like they where quite friendly! Plus it looked like Sadio took Sarr to the Liverpool dressing room, and it looked like Deeney followed them in.

And his comments about Virgil :D
Logged

Online 5_so_we_kept_it!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • Use your thumb as well now Robbie!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #449 on: Today at 03:16:16 PM »
Luke Shaw look like Jan Molby does...now.  ;D
Logged

Online oxenstierna

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #450 on: Today at 03:16:44 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 03:15:32 PM
;D

Does Deeney have a bit of a soft spot for Liverpool? That clip with him and Sadio the other week was nice, like they where quite friendly! Plus it looked like Sadio took Sarr to the Liverpool dressing room, and it looked like Deeney followed them in.

Think he does, he loves having a smell at Virgil as well
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,666
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #451 on: Today at 03:16:46 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:16:02 PM
And his comments about Virgil :D

oh yeah, that was a great quote about Virg :lmao
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online jingllebellc jingllebellc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,148
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #452 on: Today at 03:17:42 PM »
United are in real trouble if the first person they turn to is a teenager.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,868
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #453 on: Today at 03:17:43 PM »
Its ok...

Poggzz is back soon

:lmao
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,804
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #454 on: Today at 03:18:00 PM »
As world champions its an insult to us that theyre this bad ...its actually disrespectful in the face of our global domination  that this is the best they can do
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,815
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #455 on: Today at 03:18:25 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 03:15:32 PM
;D

Does Deeney have a bit of a soft spot for Liverpool? That clip with him and Sadio the other week was nice, like they where quite friendly! Plus it looked like Sadio took Sarr to the Liverpool dressing room, and it looked like Deeney followed them in. 

Maybe Deeney is a closet liverpool fan.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 PM
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AM
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Good King Wencesloolahs

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,403
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #456 on: Today at 03:19:13 PM »
Quote from: 5_so_we_kept_it! on Today at 03:16:16 PM
Luke Shaw look like Jan Molby does...now.  ;D
that's a bit harsh on Jan!
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,936
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #457 on: Today at 03:19:29 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 03:15:32 PM
;D

Does Deeney have a bit of a soft spot for Liverpool? That clip with him and Sadio the other week was nice, like they where quite friendly! Plus it looked like Sadio took Sarr to the Liverpool dressing room, and it looked like Deeney followed them in. 
I think he is one of those people who has friends on every team. Except for Arsenal...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 