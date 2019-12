Arteta has a harder job IMO. Arsenal fans still think their team is the invincible team. Other than Lacazette and Auba I wouldn't go anywhere near any of their players. Pepe and Martinelli have potential but not seen enough from them to suggest they'll be top quality.



I think you are exaggerating a bit, I have not heard any Arsenal fan claim this team is still the invincible team! Auba is part of the problem today, there is no movement in their front play at all which is causing no end of problems when they attack. I don't think Everton are much better they are playing with real fear today, but they are the home team and should be pushing more.