Probably a bit premature until we know for sure who is and who isn't running. Also need to see how the candidates actually deal with the pressure of the campaign and articulate their ideas, as the closest to a GE scenario we'll see them in; with some caveats, I think an effective, articulate leader is more important at this stage than what faction they appear to represent. I'll give almost anyone a fair hearing in the contest.



That said - of all the names discussed, not just those in this poll, I like Starmer, Phillips and Rayner. I think Thornberry is the least suitable to the wider electorate (she just irritates too many people). There are a couple of obvious question marks about Long-Bailey ('continuity' and she comes across as a bit wooden). I do actually quite like Nandy and she's a thoughtful, intelligent speaker, but she always looks absolutely terrified, which is not a great look; need to see how she performs in a contest. I like Yvette Cooper a lot and had her first choice in 2015, but I think she didn't inspire, missed her opportunity and would be seen as too centrist/divisive (which haven't listened to her is a bit unfair, but that's politics).



I think there might be some jitters yet in the Corbynite/continuity camp. RLB isn't loyal enough for some extreme outriders, and is already been unfavourably compared to Rayner by the softer left.