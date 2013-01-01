Poll

Who do you want as the next labour leader

Keir Starmer
Rebecca Long Bailey
Lisa Nandy
Jess Phillips
Yvette Cooper
Maria Eagle
Andy Burnham
Steve Rotheram
Emily Thornberry
Barry Gardiner
Hilary Benn
Someone else...
Next Labour leader

Felch Aid

Next Labour leader
« on: Today at 11:21:25 AM »
Let battle commence.

No falling out.
Jul Chrimbo?

Re: Next Labour leader
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:25:01 AM »
Not a Labour member or voter but it clearly has to be Starmer IMO. He's the only once that has a chance of uniting the party.
Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: Next Labour leader
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:39:15 AM »
One of:

Maria Eagle  (Her name isn't on that list?)
Andy Burnham (If possible - also not on the list?)
Steve Rotheram (If possible - also not on the list?)
Emily Thornberry (Also - not on the list?)
Barry Gardiner (Also - not on the list)

Also maybe Hilary Benn..?


Can you add a few more names? Seems plenty you've missed out.
redmark

Re: Next Labour leader
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:53:15 AM »
Probably a bit premature until we know for sure who is and who isn't running. Also need to see how the candidates actually deal with the pressure of the campaign and articulate their ideas, as the closest to a GE scenario we'll see them in; with some caveats, I think an effective, articulate leader is more important at this stage than what faction they appear to represent. I'll give almost anyone a fair hearing in the contest.

That said - of all the names discussed, not just those in this poll, I like Starmer, Phillips and Rayner. I think Thornberry is the least suitable to the wider electorate (she just irritates too many people). There are a couple of obvious question marks about Long-Bailey ('continuity' and she comes across as a bit wooden). I do actually quite like Nandy and she's a thoughtful, intelligent speaker, but she always looks absolutely terrified, which is not a great look; need to see how she performs in a contest. I like Yvette Cooper a lot and had her first choice in 2015, but I think she didn't inspire, missed her opportunity and would be seen as too centrist/divisive (which haven't listened to her is a bit unfair, but that's politics).

I think there might be some jitters yet in the Corbynite/continuity camp. RLB isn't loyal enough for some extreme outriders, and is already been unfavourably compared to Rayner by the softer left.
[new username under construction]

Re: Next Labour leader
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:56:08 AM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 11:39:15 AM
Andy Burnham (If possible - also not on the list?)

Always seemed to like him, is there a reason he's not in the running?

Should always be based on policy of course but God damn then need someone with personality for sure
redmark

Re: Next Labour leader
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:56:41 AM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:56:08 AM
Always seemed to like him, is there a reason he's not in the running?

Should always be based on policy of course but God damn then need someone with personality for sure
He's not an MP.

The policy thing is funny - the way Labour sets policy doesn't need every idea (or in theory, any) to come from the leader. A general tone and setting of priorities yes, but it's more important in the way Labour functions for the leader to be able to articulate policies rather than come up with them.
The Gulleysucker

Re: Next Labour leader
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:14:57 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 11:39:15 AM
... Barry Gardiner (Also - not on the list)


Gardiner? No chance.

He'd be an unmitigated disaster. He's an inconsequential backbencher who got lucky and was promoted way beyond his competence level, and instead he should now go back to the backbenches and spend some time contemplating silence.

It's up there with the suggestion I  read yesterday by a cultist fruitcake that Pidcock should be elevated to the Lords by Corbyn (not sure how he could do that exactly but who knows what other magical powers he possesses) so that she could then be voted in by the worshipping faithfull as the new leader. There are some people who are quite clearly deranged.

Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: Next Labour leader
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:25:23 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 12:14:57 PM

Gardiner? No chance.

He'd be an unmitigated disaster. He's an inconsequential backbencher who got lucky and was promoted way beyond his competence level, and instead he should now go back to the backbenches and spend some time contemplating silence.

It's up there with the suggestion I  read yesterday by a cultist fruitcake that Pidcock should be elevated to the Lords by Corbyn (not sure how he could do that exactly but who knows what other magical powers he possesses) so that she could then be voted in by the worshipping faithfull as the new leader. There are some people who are quite clearly deranged.



I just like him because he openly slags Tories off to their face in front of the cameras.

redmark

Re: Next Labour leader
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:31:36 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 12:25:23 PM
I just like him because he openly slags Tories off to their face in front of the cameras.
Have to agree with Gulley, Gardiner is awful.
