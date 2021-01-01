Good for both parties.
One of the few relatively poor transfers we've had in recent years. But then again, we've set incredibly high standards and it just shows you how far we've come in such a short space of time from a pretty average base.
Again, how was he a reatively poor transfer'?
This sort of comment baffles me to be honest, he was a cheap squad punt, and did more than enough to justify it. I guess its the social media, pundit and tabloid footballing world we live in, that a 7 or 8 mill punt needs to become a mainstay in the team to be cosiderend not reatively poor.