Takumi Minamino

rob1966

Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm
10 goals. That equalled £100m Lukaku's return this season while playing fewer games. Goal machine.

95 mins per goal I think they said
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

stockdam

Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 10:44:44 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:07:45 pm
The new Origi

Not quite.

I think Minamino has a goal every 101 minutes but that is pipped by Origis goal every 100 minutes. Both are well clear of Mos rate.
SamLad

Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm
Very good season from Taki Lad. Played a key role in getting us to two cup finals.
he got us into both those finals, yet didn't play a minute in either of them.  in fact he didn't even make the bench on Saturday.

Mo would have been proud of the goal he scored tonight.  he's a model pro and a key part of the squad.  love the lad.
MonsLibpool

Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 10:49:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm
he got us into both those finals, yet didn't play a minute in either of them.  in fact he didn't even make the bench on Saturday.

Mo would have been proud of the goal he scored tonight.  he's a model pro and a key part of the squad.  love the lad.
I think he deserves more credit.
kavah

Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 10:50:07 pm
 8)  10 goals this season - fantastic
RedG13

Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm
Brilliant goal. Seems he always scores when he starts a game
Spanish Al

Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 11:25:09 pm
That second touch before he fires off the shot is wonderful, think hes done that a couple of times before. You think hes taken an extra touch that slows him down but he subsequently fired the shot off so quickly it takes the defenders and keeper by surprise.

Showed great energy today as well, Im sure Jurgen will always have a spot in the squad for him, its just up to Taki how long he is happy being a squad member as opposed to nailed on first teamer. Winning trophies and playing massive parts in those may make him stick around a while longer yet. And Ill be delighted if he does.
Classycara

Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 11:51:21 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm
he got us into both those finals, yet didn't play a minute in either of them.  in fact he didn't even make the bench on Saturday.

Mo would have been proud of the goal he scored tonight.  he's a model pro and a key part of the squad.  love the lad.
He certainly is.

Something that I think's gone under the radar tonight too is that with the injury to Gomez, he had to play the 90 (think Firmino and Elliot were both bound to be subbed as part of building up their fitness).

I think I'm right in saying that Taki hasn't played significant minutes for us in a competitive game for night on four months (probs played for Japan, but again that's definitely not recently). Yet he managed to keep going, after pressing like a monster for so much of the first half. To keep yourself in that condition, without the aide of competitive football, is incredible. So used to seeing players come in from the cold with really serious cramp but he is clearly every bit as dedicated and committed to his craft as all his colleagues and boss tell us.

In the second half he also really helped keep their left back honest, and pegged further back, despite being constantly overlooked for a pass - very selfless for the team - was especially helpful after Milly had his ankle scare and we decided to play smartly within ourselves.

Got us to two actual cup finals with his goals, then scored in one of the so called league game cup finals during his first start. What a mentality this guy has
macmanamanaman

Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 11:53:32 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm
Brilliant goal. Seems he always scores when he starts a game

Thats a useful skill to have...
jckliew

Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 03:05:41 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:50:07 pm
8)  10 goals this season - fantastic
Fantastic!  Considering his part cameos!
