he got us into both those finals, yet didn't play a minute in either of them. in fact he didn't even make the bench on Saturday.



Mo would have been proud of the goal he scored tonight. he's a model pro and a key part of the squad. love the lad.



He certainly is.Something that I think's gone under the radar tonight too is that with the injury to Gomez, he had to play the 90 (think Firmino and Elliot were both bound to be subbed as part of building up their fitness).I think I'm right in saying that Taki hasn't played significant minutes for us in a competitive game for night on four months (probs played for Japan, but again that's definitely not recently). Yet he managed to keep going, after pressing like a monster for so much of the first half. To keep yourself in that condition, without the aide of competitive football, is incredible. So used to seeing players come in from the cold with really serious cramp but he is clearly every bit as dedicated and committed to his craft as all his colleagues and boss tell us.In the second half he also really helped keep their left back honest, and pegged further back, despite being constantly overlooked for a pass - very selfless for the team - was especially helpful after Milly had his ankle scare and we decided to play smartly within ourselves.Got us to two actual cup finals with his goals, then scored in one of the so called league game cup finals during his first start. What a mentality this guy has