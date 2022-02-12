« previous next »
Takumi Minamino

an fear dearg

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm
Great performance tonight and he was clearly enjoying himself. His best ever season was 14 goals in 31 games, he also hit 14 in 45. Nothing to say he wont hit another 3-4 goals this year so thats a very decent return. If he is happy to play 25-30 performances either in starts or as a sub for her all competitions then you cant have a better squad player. 10-15 goals a season as a back up is not a bad return.
Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm
Excellent tonight wasnt he Al, with some lovely play coming central from out wide. Dont you think?

For me he was much better first half when he did start out wide and then get into the box when the ball was on the other side. That is the role of our wide forwards. Second half he played much narrower earlier in the move and we suffered as a consequence.

It doesn't help when Jota is on the other side because he wants to get into the box early as well.
Red Berry

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 10:39:31 pm
Squad depth.
Squad depth
and Squad depth.

Players like Taki are the reason we have won the League Cup this season and are in the quarters of the FAC.

Yes, it also helps that we have enjoyed much kinder draws this year than in previous seasons, but it just shows what we can do when we have the right players at our disposal.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm
For me he was much better first half when he did start out wide and then get into the box when the ball was on the other side. That is the role of our wide forwards. Second half he played much narrower earlier in the move and we suffered as a consequence.

It doesn't help when Jota is on the other side because he wants to get into the box early as well.

Think you guys were both right. When he was out wide he offered an outlet for Milner, but he usually cycled the ball into the midfield. When he got possession he tended to cut inside quite a lot with penetration. But a lot of times he played narrow with either Henderson or Milner playing the wide man.

Doesnt matter though, his play was strong, kept possession under pressure 100% of the time. He aint weak or slow. Hes just Taki.
Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm
Think you guys were both right. When he was out wide he offered an outlet for Milner, but he usually cycled the ball into the midfield. When he got possession he tended to cut inside quite a lot with penetration. But a lot of times he played narrow with either Henderson or Milner playing the wide man.

Doesnt matter though, his play was strong, kept possession under pressure 100% of the time. He aint weak or slow. Hes just Taki.

I think that is fair.

Dim Glas

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 11:06:42 pm
Klopp on Minamino: "Taki is an incredible player, a big part of it tonight was for sure the best game for us. He played a super game, he was a constant threat. Without him we wouldn't be in the 1/4 final, without him we wouldn't have been in the League Cup Final."

Milner on Minamino: "He just carries on. Every single day he's at that level. He's brilliant in training, great temperament, no matter what's happening. You can rely on him, he keeps bagging goals and important goals as well."

Milner on Minamino: "He's a great guy. What a guy, what a player! He's been patient, obviously the players we have there's been competition all over the field, every time he comes in he delivers. Such a nice guy, you're delighted for him every time he scores."
Black Bull Nova

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 11:27:05 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm
Great performance tonight and he was clearly enjoying himself. His best ever season was 14 goals in 31 games, he also hit 14 in 45. Nothing to say he wont hit another 3-4 goals this year so thats a very decent return. If he is happy to play 25-30 performances either in starts or as a sub for her all competitions then you cant have a better squad player. 10-15 goals a season as a back up is not a bad return.


Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm
For me he was much better first half when he did start out wide and then get into the box when the ball was on the other side. That is the role of our wide forwards. Second half he played much narrower earlier in the move and we suffered as a consequence.


Agreed, I thought he looked stronger and throughout the game was good at finding space


In terms of goals per minute he's on about 1 per 99 minutes this season (Salah is on 1 per 101) so that's not too shabby for the 7th choice forward. I do love his attitude.
vblfc

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 11:28:31 pm
Taki MOTM.  :scarf
jckliew

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
Highly under rated. Now he will be worth at least 15mil in the summer. How much is he on? 1mil per year?
That is probably profit for the club.
NarutoReds

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 11:56:05 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
Highly under rated. Now he will be worth at least 15mil in the summer. How much is he on? 1mil per year?
That is probably profit for the club.
You want to sell him, mate?
jckliew

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 11:56:05 pm
You want to sell him, mate?
No. But my guess is that he will move on if he wants to play regular football.
Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3611 on: Today at 12:00:58 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
No. But my guess is that he will move on if he wants to play regular football.

Yep.

World Cup coming up.
CraigDS

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3612 on: Today at 12:05:05 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:00:58 am
Yep.

World Cup coming up.

Id imagine hed easily get in the Japanese WC side playing the sort of role for us as he has this season.
jckliew

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3613 on: Today at 12:05:20 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:00:58 am
Yep.

World Cup coming up.
We will have the following forwards next year, barring anyone leaving early

Mane
Mo
Bob
Diogo
Diaz
Divock
Taki
Incoming Carvaiho

Taki is in his most productive years. Doubt he will want to play only in domestic cup games.
Dim Glas

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3614 on: Today at 12:22:30 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
No. But my guess is that he will move on if he wants to play regular football.

Lets just enjoy him while hes here!

I am not a big fan of this thing we do here of talking about selling squad players or about how they surely will want to leave, straight after they have had another big contribution to the season.

Same in the Tsimi thread!
Timbo's Goals

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3615 on: Today at 01:03:17 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:22:30 am
Lets just enjoy him while hes here!

I am not a big fan of this thing we do here of talking about selling squad players or about how they surely will want to leave, straight after they have had another big contribution to the season.

Same in the Tsimi thread!

I fucking loathe it. Same when we signed Diaz. Immediately some cant wait to talk about wholl be going. Does my fucking head in.

As for Taki tonight. Like everyone else I thought he was outstanding. Absolutely delighted for him. And for me too. Because its the first game when Ive watched him when I havent found myself effing and blinding as he seemingly inevitably gets outmuscled and concedes possession half the time he gets the ball. Tonight however he was so strong and so sharp and so determined and so skilful on the ball despite repeated determined challenges from Norwich defenders. Really impressive quite apart from his two superb finishes. Well in Taki lad. You did yourself and us proud and proved finally that you really are some player.
deadsetred

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3616 on: Today at 01:36:14 am
Quote from: Bjornar on Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm
He doesn't match the exact profile of any of the first teamers he's covering for, how can he then be of any value as a squad player or hope to fit into any version of this team? Hope the discussion around these deep and thought provoking questions doesn't stop just because he scored two tonight and took us into the next round.

He has a nose for a goal. Sometimes that's the most important thing when you're playing your second string team and the scoring opportunities aren't as easy to come by as usual. Our rivals have had these kinds of players for years that have let them compete on all fronts, so I can see good reasons for keeping him in.
RedG13

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3617 on: Today at 01:46:45 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:22:30 am
Lets just enjoy him while hes here!

I am not a big fan of this thing we do here of talking about selling squad players or about how they surely will want to leave, straight after they have had another big contribution to the season.

Same in the Tsimi thread!
In their Thread I agree.
If he wants to stay see no reason for him leave. He does a great job in the cups and the sub chances he gets. He at the club he always wanted to be.
xbugawugax

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3618 on: Today at 05:44:55 am
so good in the cup games but hopefully he can do the business in the league and CL as well

with bobby out there might still be a role for him to play as we chase for all the silverware we could get our hands on

he could be an asset when team sit deep and we need the quick passing and interplay. He already shown that he can find that tiny bit of space and pull the trigger when things are congested. One of his main strengths i guess.
jepovic

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3619 on: Today at 06:41:02 am
I think that makes it 7 goals in 8 matches in the domestic cups this season.
KurtVerbose

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3620 on: Today at 07:05:57 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:05:20 am
We will have the following forwards next year, barring anyone leaving early

Mane
Mo
Bob
Diogo
Diaz
Divock
Taki
Incoming Carvaiho

Taki is in his most productive years. Doubt he will want to play only in domestic cup games.

I think Divock's contract runs out this summer unless he makes a set number of appearances - which he's unlikely to make.

As for Carvaiho, is he really a striker in a Klopp team? I think he'd be a more Harvey type player, but I guess we'll see?
rob1966

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3621 on: Today at 07:17:54 am
He was excellent last night
AndyMuller

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3622 on: Today at 07:53:20 am
Superb game, second goal was a beauty.
LiamG

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3623 on: Today at 07:57:54 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:11:22 pm
He has actually given us a lot more width tonight and hugged the touch line a lot more than he usually does. With both goals coming from doing exactly that. He has been really good tonight and two excellent finishes.

I bet that  was said through gritted teeth 😂
Rush 82

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3624 on: Today at 08:08:16 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:22:30 am
Lets just enjoy him while hes here!

I am not a big fan of this thing we do here of talking about selling squad players or about how they surely will want to leave, straight after they have had another big contribution to the season.

Same in the Tsimi thread!
This.


Does my head in.


Wish those who do it would go play Championship Manager or Fantasy Football to scratch that itch of theirs.


Fucks sake
