Lets just enjoy him while hes here!



I am not a big fan of this thing we do here of talking about selling squad players or about how they surely will want to leave, straight after they have had another big contribution to the season.



Same in the Tsimi thread!



I fucking loathe it. Same when we signed Diaz. Immediately some cant wait to talk about wholl be going. Does my fucking head in.As for Taki tonight. Like everyone else I thought he was outstanding. Absolutely delighted for him. And for me too. Because its the first game when Ive watched him when I havent found myself effing and blinding as he seemingly inevitably gets outmuscled and concedes possession half the time he gets the ball. Tonight however he was so strong and so sharp and so determined and so skilful on the ball despite repeated determined challenges from Norwich defenders. Really impressive quite apart from his two superb finishes. Well in Taki lad. You did yourself and us proud and proved finally that you really are some player.