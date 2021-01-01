Klopp on Minamino: "Taki is an incredible player, a big part of it tonight was for sure the best game for us. He played a super game, he was a constant threat. Without him we wouldn't be in the 1/4 final, without him we wouldn't have been in the League Cup Final."
Milner on Minamino: "He just carries on. Every single day he's at that level. He's brilliant in training, great temperament, no matter what's happening. You can rely on him, he keeps bagging goals and important goals as well."
Milner on Minamino: "He's a great guy. What a guy, what a player! He's been patient, obviously the players we have there's been competition all over the field, every time he comes in he delivers. Such a nice guy, you're delighted for him every time he scores."