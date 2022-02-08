« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 344282 times)

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3520 on: February 8, 2022, 10:51:27 pm »
It really is ridiculous to come in here after he scores another goal and say he doesn't suit the way we play because he's different to our other attackers. He's our 5th choice attacker who was signed for a quarter of fee of the four in front of him. The entire point of having a squad is that you have players who offer something different to come in and do a job when the others aren't available. He's done this almost every time he's played this season and is partly responsible for us going so far in the cups for the first time since Klopp's first season. 

Shaqiri for example rarely played, but when he did he made valuable contributions against Barca, Madrid and West Ham. This is what I expect when we spend ~10m on an attacker.  If he does more then great, but it's ridiculous to expect him to be another Robbo, who people routinely cite as one of the greatest bargains we've ever managed.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3521 on: February 8, 2022, 11:21:55 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on February  8, 2022, 10:51:27 pm
It really is ridiculous to come in here after he scores another goal and say he doesn't suit the way we play because he's different to our other attackers. He's our 5th choice attacker who was signed for a quarter of fee of the four in front of him. The entire point of having a squad is that you have players who offer something different to come in and do a job when the others aren't available. He's done this almost every time he's played this season and is partly responsible for us going so far in the cups for the first time since Klopp's first season. 

Shaqiri for example rarely played, but when he did he made valuable contributions against Barca, Madrid and West Ham. This is what I expect when we spend ~10m on an attacker.  If he does more then great, but it's ridiculous to expect him to be another Robbo, who people routinely cite as one of the greatest bargains we've ever managed.

Dead right.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3522 on: February 9, 2022, 08:49:54 am »
It was always one of the strengths of whiskey nose's teams.  They'd have a big money signing or two up-front but then relatively cheaper options that could come in/on and do a job.

Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez backed up by Saha.  Solskjaer filled that role for years and Hernandez did the same later on.  Welbeck was never at the standard of a title-chasing team but he was an able back-up.  They even had dross like Macheda getting some important goals for them.

Minamino (and Origi) are a very good standard for back-ups.  We've shown with the Diaz and Jota signings that we are likely to gradually replace our front three with new signings rather than promoting our current back-ups so stressing they're not as good as Salah or Mane is a bit pointless.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,487
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3523 on: February 9, 2022, 05:50:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February  9, 2022, 08:49:54 am
It was always one of the strengths of whiskey nose's teams.  They'd have a big money signing or two up-front but then relatively cheaper options that could come in/on and do a job.

Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez backed up by Saha.  Solskjaer filled that role for years and Hernandez did the same later on.  Welbeck was never at the standard of a title-chasing team but he was an able back-up.  They even had dross like Macheda getting some important goals for them.

Minamino (and Origi) are a very good standard for back-ups.  We've shown with the Diaz and Jota signings that we are likely to gradually replace our front three with new signings rather than promoting our current back-ups so stressing they're not as good as Salah or Mane is a bit pointless.
One of which hurts to this day...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3524 on: February 9, 2022, 07:12:57 pm »
Name me another 5th-6th choice attacker that is anywhere near as efficient as Minamino, I sincerely doubt you can except for city which is not a comparison one can make as they operate under an entirely different economic model than us.

Its like calling Klavan a flop because he was not as good as VVD, it makes no sense.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,487
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3525 on: February 9, 2022, 07:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on February  9, 2022, 07:12:57 pm
Name me another 5th-6th choice attacker that is anywhere near as efficient as Minamino, I sincerely doubt you can except for city which is not a comparison one can make as they operate under an entirely different economic model than us.

Its like calling Klavan a flop because he was not as good as VVD, it makes no sense.
"He's efficient as 5th-6th choice striker, he costs only 7m, he's good enough for that role."

"But he was not brought in to be 5th-6th choice striker, he's never going to start even with a depleted squad, he's not good enough."

Rinse and repeat. This argument has been going on in circles and we've made like 1000 revolutions... What's missing is the focus on the word "enough". That's what gives the Club options. Taki's fit in how we play and his contribution is well known by now. If we chose to sell him and replace him with another player, be it bought or internally promoted, the people who make that choice would have an excellent handle on the risk evaluation. We will be in a good position either way.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3526 on: February 10, 2022, 01:12:44 pm »
New video by the club on him was really nice, its short so watch it!
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,632
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3527 on: February 10, 2022, 01:42:40 pm »
Is it safe to come in here yet? ;D
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,468
  • YNWA
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3528 on: February 10, 2022, 04:56:34 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 10, 2022, 01:42:40 pm
Is it safe to come in here yet? ;D

Looks like it mate  :)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3529 on: February 10, 2022, 05:30:48 pm »
Al's on the naughty step at the moment.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3530 on: February 19, 2022, 07:15:47 pm »
Came on and won a couple FK's.  Origi offered something new.  These are excellent squad players
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline daggerdoo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3531 on: February 19, 2022, 07:23:25 pm »
Agree both are important squad members, do what they have to and always goals in Div
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3532 on: February 19, 2022, 07:37:11 pm »
Quote from: daggerdoo on February 19, 2022, 07:23:25 pm
Agree both are important squad members, do what they have to and always goals in Div

Taki looking at two minutes yet can't wait to get on and do his bit. Great attitude.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,600
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3533 on: February 19, 2022, 09:09:18 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on February 19, 2022, 07:37:11 pm
Taki looking at two minutes yet can't wait to get on and do his bit. Great attitude.

Hendo loved him winning that free kick near the 4th official
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3534 on: Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm »
He played a key role in getting us there. Let's show the lad some love.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,487
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3535 on: Yesterday at 09:35:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
He played a key role in getting us there. Let's show the lad some love.
He will destroy Norwich.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,475
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3536 on: Yesterday at 09:47:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
He played a key role in getting us there. Let's show the lad some love.

Nice touch that Hendo and Van Dijk gave him and a few of the others some time with the trophy infront of the fans.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,969
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3537 on: Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:47:36 pm
Nice touch that Hendo and Van Dijk gave him and a few of the others some time with the trophy infront of the fans.

Missed that but fully deserved, been so important in us reaching the final in the first place.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,475
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3538 on: Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm
Missed that but fully deserved, been so important in us reaching the final in the first place.

https://twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1498028227796766720
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,969
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3539 on: Yesterday at 10:12:26 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,387
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 12:38:28 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
https://twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1498028227796766720

Very good to see. We wouldn't have won it if it weren't for Taki scoring that late equaliser against Leicester.
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
  • Weve been to...
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 12:41:12 am »
Dont get there without him, especially last minute equaliser against Leicester.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,801
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 12:41:52 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
https://twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1498028227796766720


Lovely to see the other players rally around him and remind everyone why we were here.

Might want to keep it away from Al666 though lol
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 12:42:17 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
https://twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1498028227796766720
Awesome for him. he was brillant in the games before the final. Excited to see what he can do in the FA Cup
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,505
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 12:58:32 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:41:52 am

Lovely to see the other players rally around him and remind everyone why we were here.

Might want to keep it away from Al666 though lol

Delighted for all the players who were involved in bringing the trophy home. Shows how good the team spirit and the culture created by Klopp is. Thought it was a nice touch that all the unused subs got a chance to celebrate with the fans.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline ricen

  • peas
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • "That's how you get ants."
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 01:59:03 am »
So many great goals. The equalizer against arsenal still in my mind. Great player great win
Logged
"Not all who wander are lost, not all that glitters is gold."

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,349
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 03:19:27 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:47:36 pm
Nice touch that Hendo and Van Dijk gave him and a few of the others some time with the trophy infront of the fans.
Saw that, lovely by Hendo and Van Dijk... There's no way, our great captain would ignore the player whose goal has brought us here.

We don't want any player feels being left out, or feels "unimportant" even during our celebration.

Lovely, captain.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 