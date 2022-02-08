It really is ridiculous to come in here after he scores another goal and say he doesn't suit the way we play because he's different to our other attackers. He's our 5th choice attacker who was signed for a quarter of fee of the four in front of him. The entire point of having a squad is that you have players who offer something different to come in and do a job when the others aren't available. He's done this almost every time he's played this season and is partly responsible for us going so far in the cups for the first time since Klopp's first season.



Shaqiri for example rarely played, but when he did he made valuable contributions against Barca, Madrid and West Ham. This is what I expect when we spend ~10m on an attacker. If he does more then great, but it's ridiculous to expect him to be another Robbo, who people routinely cite as one of the greatest bargains we've ever managed.