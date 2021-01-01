« previous next »
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 06:59:14 pm »
Thought the lad had a very decent game as was one of the few who could break the lines occasionally and has shown to be very effective in our cup runs considering he is laying idle a lot of the time. He probably will move on during the summer as didn't come here to go backwards as the only way he will develop is starting week in week out. Fringe players rarely hang around for more than a couple of seasons but serve a purpose and he definitely has done that.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 06:59:14 pm
Thought the lad had a very decent game as was one of the few who could break the lines occasionally and has shown to be very effective in our cup runs considering he is laying idle a lot of the time. He probably will move on during the summer as didn't come here to go backwards as the only way he will develop is starting week in week out. Fringe players rarely hang around for more than a couple of seasons but serve a purpose and he definitely has done that.
or he could follow Origi's example and be truly happy to be part of the squad for the long term... which would require Al to  .... god knows what .... :)
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 07:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 04:59:52 pm
Oh come on Al, I know youre enjoying yourself here, but even you got to admit that you need to give the guy at the arguments department an extra 20 quid in order to continue.

No he doesnt ..
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm »
The most telling point in this whole thread is that no one now champions Taki.

It has turned in to we know Taki isn't very good.
However he only cost £7.25m and he plays for buttons
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
The most telling point in this whole thread is that no one now champions Taki.

It has turned in to we know Taki isn't very good.
However he only cost £7.25m and he plays for buttons

Then your job here is done. On to the next one.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3485 on: Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm »
Absolute scenes on here when we win a domestic double and taki scores in each final

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3486 on: Yesterday at 09:04:20 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm
Absolute scenes on here when we win a domestic double and taki scores in each final



Al would sign on 16 seconds after the final whistle to lay into him, lest anyone just tries to support him and enjoy the contribution
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3487 on: Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:06:03 am
86 pages, far too many of them giving him shit - fucking modern supporters eh

86 pages of Taki VS Al
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3488 on: Yesterday at 09:14:52 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm
Absolute scenes on here when we win a domestic double and taki scores in each final



Absolute scenes if Taki started either game.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3489 on: Yesterday at 09:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
The most telling point in this whole thread is that no one now champions Taki.

It has turned in to we know Taki isn't very good.
However he only cost £7.25m and he plays for buttons

I'm not being funny, but he's done pretty well in recent weeks. C'mon Al, cheer up will you? Save the negativity for when it's needed eh?
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3490 on: Yesterday at 09:38:40 pm »
Actually, checking on that, it's 19 consecutive posts on this thread arguing a pointless position, so you're getting a holiday off the forum for thread domination (again). It's not on Al. As for the rest of you arguing the toss, for goodness sake, get a grip. It's not much fun to have to root out the cause of nonsense on the forum, so please use report to mod. Don't just perpetuate it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm by royhendo »
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3491 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm »
I never really understand why players like Taki generate so many pages on here.

The guy's scored 7 goals and made 1 assist in 19 appearances for us this season. That's a perfectly good strike rate for a first team forward, let alone someone who is 5th or 6th choice.

When you boil it down to minutes, he's played 801 minutes, so a rate of 114 minutes per goal. By way of comparison, Jota is on 143 mins/goal, Mane is 205 mins/goal and Bobby is 161 mins/goal. Salah is ahead of him, as is Divock, though the latter has a much smaller sample size.

Does this suggest he's better than our more established forwards? Of course not, and no-one is arguing that. He's a useful option and, and is probably the best 5th/6th choice forward I can remember in my time supporting the club. When he's called upon he tends to do a job, he works hard and as far as we know he doesn't gripe about his limited minutes. He's the ideal player to play in the League Cup, early rounds of the FA Cup, CL games against minnows (or dead rubbers) and to pick up league minutes as and when we need him (Eg AFCON). We play a huge number of matches in numerous competitions, it's very valuable to have players like him to bring in.

He probably won't be at the club next season if a deal is struck that works for everyone but I'd be perfectly happy if he stayed. Klopp has shown that he'll give opportunities to younger players where appropriate, so he's not going to get in the way of Gordon's development.

So yeah... I'm not really sure what the debate is with Taki? He is what he is, and he's a useful player. He may never be any more than that, but not every player is a Salah, Mane or Bobby.


Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3492 on: Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm
I never really understand why players like Taki generate so many pages on here.

The guy's scored 7 goals and made 1 assist in 19 appearances for us this season. That's a perfectly good strike rate for a first team forward, let alone someone who is 5th or 6th choice.

When you boil it down to minutes, he's played 801 minutes, so a rate of 114 minutes per goal. By way of comparison, Jota is on 143 mins/goal, Mane is 205 mins/goal and Bobby is 161 mins/goal. Salah is ahead of him, as is Divock, though the latter has a much smaller sample size.

Does this suggest he's better than our more established forwards? Of course not, and no-one is arguing that. He's a useful option and, and is probably the best 5th/6th choice forward I can remember in my time supporting the club. When he's called upon he tends to do a job, he works hard and as far as we know he doesn't gripe about his limited minutes. He's the ideal player to play in the League Cup, early rounds of the FA Cup, CL games against minnows (or dead rubbers) and to pick up league minutes as and when we need him (Eg AFCON). We play a huge number of matches in numerous competitions, it's very valuable to have players like him to bring in.

He probably won't be at the club next season if a deal is struck that works for everyone but I'd be perfectly happy if he stayed. Klopp has shown that he'll give opportunities to younger players where appropriate, so he's not going to get in the way of Gordon's development.

So yeah... I'm not really sure what the debate is with Taki? He is what he is, and he's a useful player. He may never be any more than that, but not every player is a Salah, Mane or Bobby.

The reason is because of predominantly one poster who we can all agree probably isn't Minamino's biggest fan. He makes various arguments about why Minamino doesn't fit the team and isn't good enough. On the face of it, for sensible posters, the points seem easy enough to refute, until one engages the discussion (and poster) and realises that said poster just basically contorts his argument in order to fit with his conclusion. In other words, regular posters get sucked into a meaningless argument with someone that just sees what they want to see and cannot be convinced otherwise. If that didn't happen, then this thread would be a lot shorter.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3493 on: Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on February  6, 2022, 10:22:29 pm
How do people continue to shit on Minamino, constantly? Like he was signed to displace the front 3?

Dude was 7.5m, was bought to be a depth player that come into games like this and contribute. This is his first FULL season and hes on course to get 10 goals which is phenomenal for someone who would be considered our 5th/6th choice attacker

Hes literally doing his job with no complaints and a great attitude, We are not Man City or Chelsea, we cannot have 30-50m players as our 5th/6th choice. But hes scoring when called upon and helping us go far in cup competitions. Also brings in some decent amount from Japanese fanbase and grow our brand out there

People need to get a grip, at least he didnt cost 100m and only scored 3 goals and been poor.

This post should be pinned to the top.

Some folk here have a very weird attitude to Taki.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3494 on: Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
The most telling point in this whole thread is that no one now champions Taki.

It has turned in to we know Taki isn't very good.
However he only cost £7.25m and he plays for buttons

You're mixing that up with people having a low tolerance for the same tired debate with points that have no relevance being raised

No one can be fucked with a discussion in which a player is being criticised at every opportunity, gets boring quick
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 03:08:01 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:38:40 pm
Actually, checking on that, it's 19 consecutive posts on this thread arguing a pointless position, so you're getting a holiday off the forum for thread domination (again). It's not on Al. As for the rest of you arguing the toss, for goodness sake, get a grip. It's not much fun to have to root out the cause of nonsense on the forum, so please use report to mod. Don't just perpetuate it.

I'm not sure I understand what I have been warned for here Roy?

Al's ruled the roost over this thread since the end of December, I jumped back 10 pages and he was doing exactly the same thing since (and have largely avoided this thread since he took it over for his zealotry). He's been making the same points over and over (and then contortions, as mrantartica puts it well) since then, seemingly unfiltered, but then today I write three posts in the thread (predominantly about his misquoting of Klopp, in one of those contortions) and it's got me a warning for baiting Al?

It's fine, I'm not complaining, it's just not clear to me what posters are supposed to do. I've used the report to moderator function when I've seen something racist, for example. But it seemed based on the way this thread was going over the last pages that engaging with Al was tacitly not discouraged or considered poor form, or something that's an offence of some sort as my warning suggests.

I'm in agreement with JK above. His scoring rate this season is very good, and I always enjoy seeing him do well. I came into the thread because I'd thought he was one of our better players and looked more industrious than most against Cardiff, until we moved up a gear after the goal. Couldn't understand the need to shit on his contribution instead of enjoy our cup runs
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:15 am by Classycara »
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 03:23:43 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:48:11 pm
You were the one who demanded a source. When I quote Klopp. You go all Mandy Rice Davies on us. ;D

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:11:10 pm
I have no clue what that means.
Well you would say that, wouldn't you?

;)
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 08:14:38 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:14:52 pm
Absolute scenes if Taki started either game.

Doesn't have to start to score the winner ;)

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 09:15:50 am »
By way of comparison....

In 06/07 our strikers scored 5 goals combined in the domestic cups (Fowler and Crouch 2 each, Kuyt 1)

In 07/08 they scored 4 goals (Crouch 2, Babel and Kuyt 1 each)

In 08/09 Torres was our only striker to score in the domestic cups with 1

09/10 much the same, except replace Torres with Ngog

This season in the domestic cups so far our attackers have scored 13

We've not won one for a decade now, its absolutely lovely to see us going far in both and having players like Origi and Minamino contributing massively to that. I know they're not 'priorities' but what a season 00/01 was for being in all the competitions right to the death.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 09:30:01 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:15:50 am
By way of comparison....

In 06/07 our strikers scored 5 goals combined in the domestic cups (Fowler and Crouch 2 each, Kuyt 1)

In 07/08 they scored 4 goals (Crouch 2, Babel and Kuyt 1 each)

In 08/09 Torres was our only striker to score in the domestic cups with 1

09/10 much the same, except replace Torres with Ngog

This season in the domestic cups so far our attackers have scored 13

We've not won one for a decade now, its absolutely lovely to see us going far in both and having players like Origi and Minamino contributing massively to that. I know they're not 'priorities' but what a season 00/01 was for being in all the competitions right to the death.

Including Fabinho? ;D

Seeing that last you've quoted is quite shocking ans makes you realise how standards were starting to slip.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 10:18:34 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:30:01 am
Including Fabinho? ;D

Seeing that last you've quoted is quite shocking ans makes you realise how standards were starting to slip.

Yeah didn't think it was fair to include our main striker!

If we'd had the likes of Voronin, Ngog, El Zhar, Pachecho etc contributing that many goals I dare say we'd have seen a few more trophies and a few more million from sales.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 11:29:41 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:08:01 am
it's just not clear to me what posters are supposed to do

If a poster is being an arse, particularly one who has more previous for it than pretty much everyone else, use report to moderator. If instead it starts to morph from a John Grisham courtroom drama with Al as Jack Nicholson and everyone else as Lt Caffey, then deteriorates into a battle scene from Game of Thrones or some such bollocks, use report to moderator. As it stands, it was 21 in total from Al, with 3 to 5 exchanges from several others.

It was late, I'd had a horrendous day, so I'm afraid I warned a few people. Al doesn't exist in a vacuum - we try and accommodate people but sometimes it's just mad. 

Just go back in your post history - you'll see what it's for. Apologies if you think it's harsh. Maybe somebody will warn me in due course for warning you all. I know I've banned myself from the forum before, so it wouldn't be the first time.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:31:16 am by royhendo »
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 12:00:32 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on February  6, 2022, 10:22:29 pm
How do people continue to shit on Minamino, constantly? Like he was signed to displace the front 3?

Dude was 7.5m, was bought to be a depth player that come into games like this and contribute. This is his first FULL season and hes on course to get 10 goals which is phenomenal for someone who would be considered our 5th/6th choice attacker

Hes literally doing his job with no complaints and a great attitude, We are not Man City or Chelsea, we cannot have 30-50m players as our 5th/6th choice. But hes scoring when called upon and helping us go far in cup competitions. Also brings in some decent amount from Japanese fanbase and grow our brand out there

People need to get a grip, at least he didnt cost 100m and only scored 3 goals and been poor.
Thank you. Perfectly summed up.

 Also, I never said I expected him to be exactly like HM Son... It might have been a hope when he arrived that he could do for us what Son does for Spurs on the pitch plus bring in more Asian fans, but it soon became clear he lacked some of the physical prowess and resilience required for the Premier League. Doesnt mean he cant be an excellent cup player for us... as hes proving to be. We need to give credit where its due. Hes no Lukaku. We didnt spend 100 bags just for him to turn out to be a dud. Hes a less than 10 mil player who Klopp sees value in, and wed be foolish to question that process.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 01:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:23:43 am
Well you would say that, wouldn't you?

;)
still no clue what it means! 
(obviously it means something in the UK, but I don't live in the UK.)
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 02:16:20 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:29:41 am
Al doesn't exist in a vacuum -

 :lmao

Hoover would have thought?
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 02:51:45 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:29:41 am
If a poster is being an arse, particularly one who has more previous for it than pretty much everyone else, use report to moderator. If instead it starts to morph from a John Grisham courtroom drama with Al as Jack Nicholson and everyone else as Lt Caffey, then deteriorates into a battle scene from Game of Thrones or some such bollocks, use report to moderator. As it stands, it was 21 in total from Al, with 3 to 5 exchanges from several others.

It was late, I'd had a horrendous day, so I'm afraid I warned a few people. Al doesn't exist in a vacuum - we try and accommodate people but sometimes it's just mad. 

Just go back in your post history - you'll see what it's for. Apologies if you think it's harsh. Maybe somebody will warn me in due course for warning you all. I know I've banned myself from the forum before, so it wouldn't be the first time.

Cheers for the response mate :wave
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 03:06:49 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm
I never really understand why players like Taki generate so many pages on here.

The guy's scored 7 goals and made 1 assist in 19 appearances for us this season. That's a perfectly good strike rate for a first team forward, let alone someone who is 5th or 6th choice.

When you boil it down to minutes, he's played 801 minutes, so a rate of 114 minutes per goal. By way of comparison, Jota is on 143 mins/goal, Mane is 205 mins/goal and Bobby is 161 mins/goal. Salah is ahead of him, as is Divock, though the latter has a much smaller sample size.

Does this suggest he's better than our more established forwards? Of course not, and no-one is arguing that. He's a useful option and, and is probably the best 5th/6th choice forward I can remember in my time supporting the club. When he's called upon he tends to do a job, he works hard and as far as we know he doesn't gripe about his limited minutes. He's the ideal player to play in the League Cup, early rounds of the FA Cup, CL games against minnows (or dead rubbers) and to pick up league minutes as and when we need him (Eg AFCON). We play a huge number of matches in numerous competitions, it's very valuable to have players like him to bring in.

He probably won't be at the club next season if a deal is struck that works for everyone but I'd be perfectly happy if he stayed. Klopp has shown that he'll give opportunities to younger players where appropriate, so he's not going to get in the way of Gordon's development.

So yeah... I'm not really sure what the debate is with Taki? He is what he is, and he's a useful player. He may never be any more than that, but not every player is a Salah, Mane or Bobby.




This.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 03:38:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:11:57 pm
still no clue what it means! 
(obviously it means something in the UK, but I don't live in the UK.)
Ha fair enough. In the 1960s there was a famous trial in the UK, the Profumo Affair, about government ministers sleeping with showgirls and potentially leaking state secrets to the Russians. One of the girls, Mandy Rice Davies claimed to have had an affair with Viscount Astor; when she was was challenged in court and told that Lord Astor denied knowing her she replied "Well he would, wouldn't he?", now usually misquoted as 'Well he would say that, wouldn't he?"

The quote became famous and is often used whenever someone does or says something obviously false to cover their arses.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mandy_Rice-Davies#%22Well_he_would,_wouldn't_he?%22

Not quite sure why Al referenced it, mind. Maybe going from moving goal posts to moving the meaning of quotes?

Mind you, I would say that, wouldn't I? ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:17 pm by Ghost Town »
