I never really understand why players like Taki generate so many pages on here.



The guy's scored 7 goals and made 1 assist in 19 appearances for us this season. That's a perfectly good strike rate for a first team forward, let alone someone who is 5th or 6th choice.



When you boil it down to minutes, he's played 801 minutes, so a rate of 114 minutes per goal. By way of comparison, Jota is on 143 mins/goal, Mane is 205 mins/goal and Bobby is 161 mins/goal. Salah is ahead of him, as is Divock, though the latter has a much smaller sample size.



Does this suggest he's better than our more established forwards? Of course not, and no-one is arguing that. He's a useful option and, and is probably the best 5th/6th choice forward I can remember in my time supporting the club. When he's called upon he tends to do a job, he works hard and as far as we know he doesn't gripe about his limited minutes. He's the ideal player to play in the League Cup, early rounds of the FA Cup, CL games against minnows (or dead rubbers) and to pick up league minutes as and when we need him (Eg AFCON). We play a huge number of matches in numerous competitions, it's very valuable to have players like him to bring in.



He probably won't be at the club next season if a deal is struck that works for everyone but I'd be perfectly happy if he stayed. Klopp has shown that he'll give opportunities to younger players where appropriate, so he's not going to get in the way of Gordon's development.



So yeah... I'm not really sure what the debate is with Taki? He is what he is, and he's a useful player. He may never be any more than that, but not every player is a Salah, Mane or Bobby.





