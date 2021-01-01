« previous next »
Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 338155 times)

Offline fowlermagic

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 06:59:14 pm »
Thought the lad had a very decent game as was one of the few who could break the lines occasionally and has shown to be very effective in our cup runs considering he is laying idle a lot of the time. He probably will move on during the summer as didn't come here to go backwards as the only way he will develop is starting week in week out. Fringe players rarely hang around for more than a couple of seasons but serve a purpose and he definitely has done that.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline SamLad

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 06:59:14 pm
Thought the lad had a very decent game as was one of the few who could break the lines occasionally and has shown to be very effective in our cup runs considering he is laying idle a lot of the time. He probably will move on during the summer as didn't come here to go backwards as the only way he will develop is starting week in week out. Fringe players rarely hang around for more than a couple of seasons but serve a purpose and he definitely has done that.
or he could follow Origi's example and be truly happy to be part of the squad for the long term... which would require Al to  .... god knows what .... :)
Offline an fear dearg

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 07:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 04:59:52 pm
Oh come on Al, I know youre enjoying yourself here, but even you got to admit that you need to give the guy at the arguments department an extra 20 quid in order to continue.

No he doesnt ..
Offline Al 666

  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm »
The most telling point in this whole thread is that no one now champions Taki.

It has turned in to we know Taki isn't very good.
However he only cost £7.25m and he plays for buttons
Offline Max_powers

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
The most telling point in this whole thread is that no one now champions Taki.

It has turned in to we know Taki isn't very good.
However he only cost £7.25m and he plays for buttons

Then your job here is done. On to the next one.
Offline LiamG

  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3485 on: Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm »
Absolute scenes on here when we win a domestic double and taki scores in each final

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3486 on: Yesterday at 09:04:20 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm
Absolute scenes on here when we win a domestic double and taki scores in each final



Al would sign on 16 seconds after the final whistle to lay into him, lest anyone just tries to support him and enjoy the contribution
Offline LiamG

  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3487 on: Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:06:03 am
86 pages, far too many of them giving him shit - fucking modern supporters eh

86 pages of Taki VS Al
Offline Al 666

  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3488 on: Yesterday at 09:14:52 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm
Absolute scenes on here when we win a domestic double and taki scores in each final



Absolute scenes if Taki started either game.
Offline royhendo

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3489 on: Yesterday at 09:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
The most telling point in this whole thread is that no one now champions Taki.

It has turned in to we know Taki isn't very good.
However he only cost £7.25m and he plays for buttons

I'm not being funny, but he's done pretty well in recent weeks. C'mon Al, cheer up will you? Save the negativity for when it's needed eh?
Offline royhendo

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3490 on: Yesterday at 09:38:40 pm »
Actually, checking on that, it's 19 consecutive posts on this thread arguing a pointless position, so you're getting a holiday off the forum for thread domination (again). It's not on Al. As for the rest of you arguing the toss, for goodness sake, get a grip. It's not much fun to have to root out the cause of nonsense on the forum, so please use report to mod. Don't just perpetuate it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm by royhendo »
Offline JerseyKloppite

  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3491 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm »
I never really understand why players like Taki generate so many pages on here.

The guy's scored 7 goals and made 1 assist in 19 appearances for us this season. That's a perfectly good strike rate for a first team forward, let alone someone who is 5th or 6th choice.

When you boil it down to minutes, he's played 801 minutes, so a rate of 114 minutes per goal. By way of comparison, Jota is on 143 mins/goal, Mane is 205 mins/goal and Bobby is 161 mins/goal. Salah is ahead of him, as is Divock, though the latter has a much smaller sample size.

Does this suggest he's better than our more established forwards? Of course not, and no-one is arguing that. He's a useful option and, and is probably the best 5th/6th choice forward I can remember in my time supporting the club. When he's called upon he tends to do a job, he works hard and as far as we know he doesn't gripe about his limited minutes. He's the ideal player to play in the League Cup, early rounds of the FA Cup, CL games against minnows (or dead rubbers) and to pick up league minutes as and when we need him (Eg AFCON). We play a huge number of matches in numerous competitions, it's very valuable to have players like him to bring in.

He probably won't be at the club next season if a deal is struck that works for everyone but I'd be perfectly happy if he stayed. Klopp has shown that he'll give opportunities to younger players where appropriate, so he's not going to get in the way of Gordon's development.

So yeah... I'm not really sure what the debate is with Taki? He is what he is, and he's a useful player. He may never be any more than that, but not every player is a Salah, Mane or Bobby.


Offline mrantarctica

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3492 on: Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm
I never really understand why players like Taki generate so many pages on here.

The guy's scored 7 goals and made 1 assist in 19 appearances for us this season. That's a perfectly good strike rate for a first team forward, let alone someone who is 5th or 6th choice.

When you boil it down to minutes, he's played 801 minutes, so a rate of 114 minutes per goal. By way of comparison, Jota is on 143 mins/goal, Mane is 205 mins/goal and Bobby is 161 mins/goal. Salah is ahead of him, as is Divock, though the latter has a much smaller sample size.

Does this suggest he's better than our more established forwards? Of course not, and no-one is arguing that. He's a useful option and, and is probably the best 5th/6th choice forward I can remember in my time supporting the club. When he's called upon he tends to do a job, he works hard and as far as we know he doesn't gripe about his limited minutes. He's the ideal player to play in the League Cup, early rounds of the FA Cup, CL games against minnows (or dead rubbers) and to pick up league minutes as and when we need him (Eg AFCON). We play a huge number of matches in numerous competitions, it's very valuable to have players like him to bring in.

He probably won't be at the club next season if a deal is struck that works for everyone but I'd be perfectly happy if he stayed. Klopp has shown that he'll give opportunities to younger players where appropriate, so he's not going to get in the way of Gordon's development.

So yeah... I'm not really sure what the debate is with Taki? He is what he is, and he's a useful player. He may never be any more than that, but not every player is a Salah, Mane or Bobby.

The reason is because of predominantly one poster who we can all agree probably isn't Minamino's biggest fan. He makes various arguments about why Minamino doesn't fit the team and isn't good enough. On the face of it, for sensible posters, the points seem easy enough to refute, until one engages the discussion (and poster) and realises that said poster just basically contorts his argument in order to fit with his conclusion. In other words, regular posters get sucked into a meaningless argument with someone that just sees what they want to see and cannot be convinced otherwise. If that didn't happen, then this thread would be a lot shorter.
Offline mattD

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3493 on: Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on February  6, 2022, 10:22:29 pm
How do people continue to shit on Minamino, constantly? Like he was signed to displace the front 3?

Dude was 7.5m, was bought to be a depth player that come into games like this and contribute. This is his first FULL season and hes on course to get 10 goals which is phenomenal for someone who would be considered our 5th/6th choice attacker

Hes literally doing his job with no complaints and a great attitude, We are not Man City or Chelsea, we cannot have 30-50m players as our 5th/6th choice. But hes scoring when called upon and helping us go far in cup competitions. Also brings in some decent amount from Japanese fanbase and grow our brand out there

People need to get a grip, at least he didnt cost 100m and only scored 3 goals and been poor.

This post should be pinned to the top.

Some folk here have a very weird attitude to Taki.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3494 on: Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
The most telling point in this whole thread is that no one now champions Taki.

It has turned in to we know Taki isn't very good.
However he only cost £7.25m and he plays for buttons

You're mixing that up with people having a low tolerance for the same tired debate with points that have no relevance being raised

No one can be fucked with a discussion in which a player is being criticised at every opportunity, gets boring quick
Offline Classycara

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 03:08:01 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:38:40 pm
Actually, checking on that, it's 19 consecutive posts on this thread arguing a pointless position, so you're getting a holiday off the forum for thread domination (again). It's not on Al. As for the rest of you arguing the toss, for goodness sake, get a grip. It's not much fun to have to root out the cause of nonsense on the forum, so please use report to mod. Don't just perpetuate it.

I'm not sure I understand what I have been warned for here Roy?

Al's ruled the roost over this thread since the end of December, I jumped back 10 pages and he was doing exactly the same thing since (and have largely avoided this thread since he took it over for his zealotry). He's been making the same points over and over (and then contortions, as mrantartica puts it well) since then, seemingly unfiltered, but then today I write three posts in the thread (predominantly about his misquoting of Klopp, in one of those contortions) and it's got me a warning for baiting Al?

It's fine, I'm not complaining, it's just not clear to me what posters are supposed to do. I've used the report to moderator function when I've seen something racist, for example. But it seemed based on the way this thread was going over the last pages that engaging with Al was tacitly not discouraged or considered poor form, or something that's an offence of some sort as my warning suggests.

I'm in agreement with JK above. His scoring rate this season is very good, and I always enjoy seeing him do well. I came into the thread because I'd thought he was one of our better players and looked more industrious than most against Cardiff, until we moved up a gear after the goal. Couldn't understand the need to shit on his contribution instead of enjoy our cup runs
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:15 am by Classycara »
Online Ghost Town

  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 03:23:43 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:48:11 pm
You were the one who demanded a source. When I quote Klopp. You go all Mandy Rice Davies on us. ;D

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:11:10 pm
I have no clue what that means.
Well you would say that, wouldn't you?

;)
