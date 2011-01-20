« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 337119 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,537
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:51:24 pm
That's my point. Recognising that Minamino isn't going to play much for us and isn't a big part of our plans isn't mutually exclusive with wanting him to be more and playing up everything he does for us. We're football fans. Both arguments exist in opposition and they're both true to us.

What we've seen since the Cardiff game is 'he played well', 'happy to see him score', 'he was one of our better players', 'nice to have players getting us further in the cups' and then.....Al. This utterly, utterly bizarre idea that he needs to come and 'balance' things when people are happy he scored a goal ;D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 01:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:37:42 pm
The issue is that if we go out in the first couple of rounds of the Cups, which does happen. Then he is taking up a valuable squad place. The irony is that a couple of weeks ago I was being told that Minamino was the best we could hope for.

Good job the Club didn't listen to that and went out and signed Diaz. A player with the skill set to play as an attacker for us.

But we havent gone out in the early rounds this year and have actually made the League Cup Final, greatly assisted by the goals from Taki. This is the whole point in having a squad of players of lesser ability and lower wages to be able to compete on multiple levels. If the player is happy to have 20-25 games through the Cups, a number of league games and CL games and the club is happy in what they are doing I genuinely dont see the issue. We now have 5 top class players for 3 spots and 2 very solid back ups in Taki and Divock. At least one of those will go in the summer (likely Divock) and may not be replaced but if they arent replaced the squad will be better if we lose no other first teamers.

If Taki ends the season with 10 goals and 2-3 assists and we win the League Cup as a minimum has he not contributed to that?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 01:03:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:01:18 pm
What we've seen since the Cardiff game is 'he played well', 'happy to see him score', 'he was one of our better players', 'nice to have players getting us further in the cups' and then.....Al. This utterly, utterly bizarre idea that he needs to come and 'balance' things when people are happy he scored a goal ;D

I just don't think that we need to jump on Al, and I think that he does put forward good arguments. We can recognise that and disregard those arguments as irrelevant to us. It's our privilege as football fans that logic and evidence doesn't rule everything.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 01:04:14 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:54:20 pm
Fuck me, 6th choice attacker bought for 7.5m doing a G/A every 90 and hes shit.

What Al/Sangria want is Messi as 6th choice. Its clear. As a bell. In the cold winter air.

No one has said he is shit. He just isn't a good fit for the way we play.

The thing is that if we had listened to the stick with Taki theme, we wouldn't have signed Jota or Diaz. People were saying that we couldn't sign a top player because we already had Mane, Firmino and Salah. Thank god we didn't listen to them.

The best bit is how it is now being framed as 'what can you expect from a 6th choice attacker' when Minamino was signed to be fighting it out with Origi as the player to put pressure on the front three.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 01:12:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:01:18 pm
What we've seen since the Cardiff game is 'he played well', 'happy to see him score', 'he was one of our better players', 'nice to have players getting us further in the cups' and then.....Al. This utterly, utterly bizarre idea that he needs to come and 'balance' things when people are happy he scored a goal ;D

We also had a poster saying that he was going to turn into our Heung Min Son. Last season, we had a posters stating that VVD and Matip would have to prove they were better than Nat Phillips. That Nat would be a great 4th choice centre back and should be given his chance alongside Virgil.

The funny thing about Taki yesterday is that he was just about to get hooked before he scored. Yet we still have posters stating that he was one of our best players. To be blunt even in their cameos, Diaz and Elliott showed they were levels above Taki and much more suited to playing the wide positions for us.

The balance that is needed is that we have had posters questioning the manager over Taki's lack of minutes and some even suggesting that we should make tactical and positional changes to get the best out Taki.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 01:18:38 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:54:20 pm
Fuck me, 6th choice attacker bought for 7.5m doing a G/A every 90 and hes shit.

What Al/Sangria want is Messi as 6th choice. Its clear. As a bell. In the cold winter air.

Well Minamino has more league goals than Messi this season, so I'm not so sure about that.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 01:19:42 pm »
He's obviously a squad option. He was brought in as such, he's paid as such (I'd venture a guess and say that apart from Adrian he's our lowest paid first team player, apart from those coming through the youth ranks) and his production is absolutely in line, if not better, than what is required of a squad/depth option. Be available, be one of the first name of the teamsheet and productive in the early rounds of the domestic cups, come up with the occasional goal in the league or in more high-stakes matches.

This season Taki has done all of this, don't see why people would complain about his performances and place in the squad.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:36 pm by Gods_Left_Boot »
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline U13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 01:27:12 pm »
When Ferguson was in charge of United one of the things that I was most envious of was that they'd have squad players who you could argue should  leave to get more games elsewhere, who'd pop up in stages of a season and make a good contribution.

It's bizarre to me how much of our fan base thinks that any player who isn't good enough to displace our world class players should be moved on.

Minamino is a good player making a good contribution, long may it continue.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 01:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:19:42 pm
He's obviously a squad option. He was brought in as such, he's paid as such (I'd venture a guess and say that apart from Adrian he's our lowest paid first team player, apart from those coming through the youth ranks) and his production is absolutely in line, if not better, than what is required of a squad/depth option. Be available, be one of the first name of the teamsheet and productive in the early rounds of the domestic cups, come up with the occasional goal in the league or in more high-stakes matches.

This season Taki has done all of this, don't see why people would complain about his performances and place in the squad.

Impossible to know. Some of the chancers put him on upwards of 70k a week which would be absurd. I hope he's significantly less than that.
Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 01:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:28:35 pm
Impossible to know. Some of the chancers put him on upwards of 70k a week which would be absurd. I hope he's significantly less than that.

Apparently hes on £75k a week. Few sources I have read state that.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,537
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 01:53:33 pm »
£75k a week is nothing in the grand scheme of things. Football wages have never been a completely hierarchical system.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 01:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:28:35 pm
Impossible to know. Some of the chancers put him on upwards of 70k a week which would be absurd. I hope he's significantly less than that.

Even if that's the figure, how many of our first team players (apart from the youngsters) would be on less than that? Adrian, maybe Tsimikas, who else?
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 02:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:55:39 pm
Even if that's the figure, how many of our first team players (apart from the youngsters) would be on less than that? Adrian, maybe Tsimikas, who else?

Konate, Divock, Joe Go, Adrian, Tsimiskas and surprisingly Robbo all seem to be below him
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 02:37:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:40:33 am
;D ;D ;D

It's not like Klopp is going to say "we actually don't think he'll be good enough but at that price he was a gamble worth taking and will be a great sixth choice attacker for us that we will give no league starts to but will give a run-out in the League Cup until we get to the semi-final".

thanks for saving me the time to post that.  :)
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 02:40:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:14:22 pm
Annoyingly he doesn't.

His arguments in this thread essentially boil down to this.

Minamino played and we won = We won in spite of Minamino
Minamino played and we didn't win = We didn't win because of Minamino
Minamino scores = Minamino was in the wrong place and doesn't pay attention to his team-mates
Minamino doesn't score = Minamino was in the wrong place
We score with Minamino contributing = Minamino was in the wrong place and can't take on his managers instructions
We score after Minamino goes off = That's because Minamino went off and his replacement can take on his managers instructions
Minamino plays in every game since the AFCON = Minamino hasn't had a sniff since the AFCON

yep. soon it'll be "Klopp would never move him into the back 4 if the others all get injured".
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 03:48:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:37:21 pm
thanks for saving me the time to post that.  :)

You were the one who demanded a source. When I quote Klopp. You go all Mandy Rice Davies on us. ;D
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,504
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:48:11 pm
You were the one who demanded a source. When I quote Klopp. You go all Mandy Rice Davies on us. ;D

You were asked to back up your claim that Minamino was signed to try and compete with Mane/Salah/Firmino for a starting spot, then provided a Klopp quote emphasising his role as a versatile player in the squad and completely disproved your point.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 03:58:08 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:19:48 pm
Konate, Divock, Joe Go, Adrian, Tsimiskas and surprisingly Robbo all seem to be below him

He came in on a reduced fee because he had a release in his contract so the likelihood is that he would have got a good signing on fee and wages.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 04:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:51:23 pm
You were asked to back up your claim that Minamino was signed to try and compete with Mane/Salah/Firmino for a starting spot, then provided a Klopp quote emphasising his role as a versatile player in the squad and completely disproved your point.

Klopp stated that he wasn't brought in to be a 5th or 6th choice. That to me indicates that he was meant to compete for a place in the starting line up for League games. Something he did at first.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 04:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:01:05 pm
I'll stand up for Al here. While we persist in thinking the best of all our players, no matter what (a famously positive trait we have), he does make good arguments backed up with evidence. There's a place for both views, and such is football that they're not mutually exclusive.
Nah, not having that  you give him way too much credit. He's come into this thread on several occasions after a game where Taki has scored, to post critical remarks (or to damn him with faint praise), when almost everyone else has come in to praise his goals or performance, or simply to say what a useful squad player he has become.

21 posts already in this thread since the final whistle, just to argue why one of our goalscorers isn't as good as we think he is - that tells you everything you need to know about what type of supporter he is.

He regularly builds a straw man argument on many threads, to create a narrative he can burn down. In this case the argument is how Taki isn't as good as our front 4, wouldnt make our squad if everyone was fit, or doesn't suit our system. But no-one has ever claimed he is as good as our front 4, so this is a complete fallacy he has created to justify posting his views - a bit like the nonsense about how we only sign players that have played well against us, and his endless conspiracy theories around FSG. Similarly with the argument that he wouldnt make our matchday squad if everyone was fit  that is quite literally the very definition of a 4th or 5th choice option, so its not even an argument worth stating. As for him not 'fitting our system', Jurgen wouldn't have recruited him if that was the case, nor would he have recalled him from his loan spell.

Taki was a £7.25m back-up signing with potential, and was (and still is) a 5th choice attacking option. He is doing well and is doing exactly what was asked of him with the limited minutes he's played. Jurgen clearly loves the guy (which is good enough for me), and at that price and salary he's been a great buy so far, and might continue to be in the future.

Anyone comparing him unfavourably to our front 4 is just arguing for the sake of it, or clearly has an agenda - especially as our front 4 are amongst the best players in their positions in Europe. Sometimes the drop off in quality from a 1st choice player to a backup player is much more about how incredible the first choice player is, and less about the shortcomings of the backup player. But some like to focus on the latter because, well - they just love a good moan.

It's just getting tedious now (in fact it's been tedious for years...), and yet another example of him hijacking the narrative of a thread for his own ends. It's just a relentless attempt to always be right, and a bizarre way to support a football team. I know fans of other clubs that show far more respect to our players, and would give their right arm to be in our position, with our players, and with our owners.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,504
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 04:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:00:59 pm
Klopp stated that he wasn't brought in to be a 5th or 6th choice. That to me indicates that he was meant to compete for a place in the starting line up for League games. Something he did at first.

Well you've misread Klopp's quote, or forgotten it since you shifted your point from the initial one.

"We didn't bring him in to accept he is fifth, sixth-choice but he can play many positions which means options"

He's literally talking about him being around fifth or sixth choice, but that they didn't bring him here to leave it at that and they expect him to push on and fight (something Klopp praised him for yesterday, returning from Japan games early so he was available to be picked).

If you read the Klopp quotes in their context it couldn't be more obvious that you're wrong that he was signed to immediately compete for a front three starting role in the league:

"...we signed Minamino from Salzburg - the guy who played like crazy against us - be like that and we will see how it develops. But certainly at this part of the season we will use him now and not in 15 weeks' time.

"Will he be the finished article in March though? I don't know. We'll start learning about each other from now, work on his natural skills and give him all the time he needs.

"We didn't bring him in to accept he is fifth, sixth-choice but he can play many positions which means options. It would be nice if everyone gives him a bit of time though."
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,537
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:00:59 pm
Klopp stated that he wasn't brought in to be a 5th or 6th choice. That to me indicates that he was meant to compete for a place in the starting line up for League games. Something he did at first.

With the greatest respect Al, you'll quickly back yourself into a corner you don't really want to be in if you're taking the gaffers quotes when we make a new signing as absolute gospel.

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,504
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 04:26:46 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:17:49 pm
Nah, not having that  you give him way too much credit. He's come into this thread on several occasions after a game where Taki has scored, to post critical remarks (or to damn him with faint praise), when almost everyone else has come in to praise his goals or performance, or simply to say what a useful squad player he has become.

21 posts already in this thread since the final whistle, just to argue why one of our goalscorers isn't as good as we think he is - that tells you everything you need to know about what type of supporter he is.

Spot on post.

I'd agree with Sangria that the line on how many minutes Taki has played in the league makes a compelling point (don't think it disagrees with anyone, it just demonstrates what we all know the prominence of his role in the squad to be). The rest certainly gives Al and his goalpost-moving and straw man-arguing far too much credit.

Al's contribution to this thread, and the cogence of his initial point (whatever it was before he became a zealot who's overcommitted and can't humbly back down), would have been a lot better if he'd left it at a single sentence about Taki's league minutes and hadn't made the 50 other posts.
Logged

Offline Ipcress

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 04:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:00:59 pm
Klopp stated that he wasn't brought in to be a 5th or 6th choice. That to me indicates that he was meant to compete for a place in the starting line up for League games. Something he did at first.

So Klopp didn't say he was brought in to challenge the starting 3 then? Apparently he was brought in to be 4th choice and to give options. We then spent £40m on Jota, pushing Minamino to 5th.

He's gone from a goal every 334 minutes in the premiership last season to a goal every 43 mins this season.

Jurgen seems very happy with him, could have used the welcome back from Japan, you should rest like Alison and Fabinho line, but instead played him. Klopp looked so happy with Minamino when he came off yesterday, there is no way that he is going against Klopp's instructions every time he plays like you seem to believe. Seriously, do you think Klopp would find that sort of behaviour acceptable? What sort of example is that for the youth players coming through?
Logged
The sort of people that seek power, are exactly the sort that should be kept away from it.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,062
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 04:46:33 pm »
He had a great game yesterday, and he was one of the better performers. He has been great this season in both the FA and Carabao cups. It is hard to judge his involvement in January as he picked up an untimely injury that restricted his involvement.

In January many sources suggested he was available for transfer in January along with Origi. I'm sure many of us would not have been surprised if he had been moved on due to the arrival of Diaz. Clearly he wants to be at Liverpool and will fight for his place. However It wouldn't be a shock if the club moves him on in the summer to make room for Carvalho.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,331
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 04:48:09 pm »
I wonder if he'd get more appreciation if his name was Maximino.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,813
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 04:50:47 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:48:09 pm
I wonder if he'd get more appreciation if his name was Maximino.

General of the Footballers of the North and Commander of the Joao Felix Legion?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 04:54:31 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:17:49 pm
Nah, not having that  you give him way too much credit. He's come into this thread on several occasions after a game where Taki has scored, to post critical remarks (or to damn him with faint praise), when almost everyone else has come in to praise his goals or performance, or simply to say what a useful squad player he has become.

21 posts already in this thread since the final whistle, just to argue why one of our goalscorers isn't as good as we think he is - that tells you everything you need to know about what type of supporter he is.

He regularly builds a straw man argument on many threads, to create a narrative he can burn down. In this case the argument is how Taki isn't as good as our front 4, wouldnt make our squad if everyone was fit, or doesn't suit our system. But no-one has ever claimed he is as good as our front 4, so this is a complete fallacy he has created to justify posting his views - a bit like the nonsense about how we only sign players that have played well against us, and his endless conspiracy theories around FSG. Similarly with the argument that he wouldnt make our matchday squad if everyone was fit  that is quite literally the very definition of a 4th or 5th choice option, so its not even an argument worth stating. As for him not 'fitting our system', Jurgen wouldn't have recruited him if that was the case, nor would he have recalled him from his loan spell.

Taki was a £7.25m back-up signing with potential, and was (and still is) a 5th choice attacking option. He is doing well and is doing exactly what was asked of him with the limited minutes he's played. Jurgen clearly loves the guy (which is good enough for me), and at that price and salary he's been a great buy so far, and might continue to be in the future.

Anyone comparing him unfavourably to our front 4 is just arguing for the sake of it, or clearly has an agenda - especially as our front 4 are amongst the best players in their positions in Europe. Sometimes the drop off in quality from a 1st choice player to a backup player is much more about how incredible the first choice player is, and less about the shortcomings of the backup player. But some like to focus on the latter because, well - they just love a good moan.

It's just getting tedious now (in fact it's been tedious for years...), and yet another example of him hijacking the narrative of a thread for his own ends. It's just a relentless attempt to always be right, and a bizarre way to support a football team. I know fans of other clubs that show far more respect to our players, and would give their right arm to be in our position, with our players, and with our owners.

The hoops some posters will jump through is unreal. Minamino is a 5th choice attacking option is brilliant.

What do you actually mean by that. Are you suggesting that he is in anyway our 5th best option for the front three. Because he is way below that

Or are you suggesting that he is an option for the 5th attacker. The player who may or may not make the bench.

For me Taki is around our 9th or 10th best option for the front three.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:26 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,537
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 04:56:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:22:28 pm
With the greatest respect Al, you'll quickly back yourself into a corner you don't really want to be in.....

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:54:31 pm
For me Taki is around our 9th or 10th best option for the front three.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,671
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3469 on: Today at 04:59:52 pm »
Oh come on Al, I know youre enjoying yourself here, but even you got to admit that you need to give the guy at the arguments department an extra 20 quid in order to continue.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3470 on: Today at 05:06:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:56:41 pm


I will name them then.

Mo, Jota, Mane, Bobby, Diaz, Origi, Ox, Elliot and Jones.

They all start ahead of Taki for me.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,537
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3471 on: Today at 05:28:09 pm »
I didnt need you to name them Al :duh

Its just your argument more and more is flying in the face of what the manager says about Taki
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3472 on: Today at 06:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:59:52 pm
Oh come on Al, I know youre enjoying yourself here, but even you got to admit that you need to give the guy at the arguments department an extra 20 quid in order to continue.

 ;D
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • YNWA
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3473 on: Today at 06:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:12:26 pm
We also had a poster saying that he was going to turn into our Heung Min Son. Last season, we had a posters stating that VVD and Matip would have to prove they were better than Nat Phillips. That Nat would be a great 4th choice centre back and should be given his chance alongside Virgil.


While those who said Taki was our Son are in one extreme, you are in the other. You're no better than them, if you think you want to balance those posts, which have long gone. Nobody is persisting with that extreme now. You're the one who's coming after his every game and want to jump in whenever a few others want to credit him, for the role he is doing, even if that is not a major role.

Give over, the club isn't going to administration paying his wages this season, and he has contributed to our deep runs in the cups whether you like it or not. He had a good game against Cardiff, which you declining citing him being planned to be hooked or whatever, but what I saw was that he was the only player among midfielders and attackers who was trying something in the first half, and until we scored our second, most of our best moves involved him, which is why others have said he was one of our better players.

Look, the point whether he fits us or doesn't is one in theory, but it has nothing to with his good contributions in the Cup games that he has provided us so far this season.

Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3474 on: Today at 06:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:48:11 pm
all Mandy Rice Davies on us. ;D

I have no clue what that means.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • YNWA
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3475 on: Today at 06:13:52 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:17:49 pm
Nah, not having that  you give him way too much credit. He's come into this thread on several occasions after a game where Taki has scored, to post critical remarks (or to damn him with faint praise), when almost everyone else has come in to praise his goals or performance, or simply to say what a useful squad player he has become.

21 posts already in this thread since the final whistle, just to argue why one of our goalscorers isn't as good as we think he is - that tells you everything you need to know about what type of supporter he is.

He regularly builds a straw man argument on many threads, to create a narrative he can burn down. In this case the argument is how Taki isn't as good as our front 4, wouldnt make our squad if everyone was fit, or doesn't suit our system. But no-one has ever claimed he is as good as our front 4, so this is a complete fallacy he has created to justify posting his views - a bit like the nonsense about how we only sign players that have played well against us, and his endless conspiracy theories around FSG. Similarly with the argument that he wouldnt make our matchday squad if everyone was fit  that is quite literally the very definition of a 4th or 5th choice option, so its not even an argument worth stating. As for him not 'fitting our system', Jurgen wouldn't have recruited him if that was the case, nor would he have recalled him from his loan spell.

Taki was a £7.25m back-up signing with potential, and was (and still is) a 5th choice attacking option. He is doing well and is doing exactly what was asked of him with the limited minutes he's played. Jurgen clearly loves the guy (which is good enough for me), and at that price and salary he's been a great buy so far, and might continue to be in the future.

Anyone comparing him unfavourably to our front 4 is just arguing for the sake of it, or clearly has an agenda - especially as our front 4 are amongst the best players in their positions in Europe. Sometimes the drop off in quality from a 1st choice player to a backup player is much more about how incredible the first choice player is, and less about the shortcomings of the backup player. But some like to focus on the latter because, well - they just love a good moan.

It's just getting tedious now (in fact it's been tedious for years...), and yet another example of him hijacking the narrative of a thread for his own ends. It's just a relentless attempt to always be right, and a bizarre way to support a football team. I know fans of other clubs that show far more respect to our players, and would give their right arm to be in our position, with our players, and with our owners.

Now, that is an excellent summary of what's been happening in certain threads and the context regarding Taki as well. Thanks for that.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3476 on: Today at 06:15:27 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:09:46 pm
While those who said Taki was our Son are in one extreme, you are in the other.

Taki is Klopp's Son. Allegedly.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 