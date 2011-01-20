I'll stand up for Al here. While we persist in thinking the best of all our players, no matter what (a famously positive trait we have), he does make good arguments backed up with evidence. There's a place for both views, and such is football that they're not mutually exclusive.



Nah, not having that  you give him way too much credit. He's come into this thread on several occasions after a game where Taki has scored, to post critical remarks (or to damn him with faint praise), when almost everyone else has come in to praise his goals or performance, or simply to say what a useful squad player he has become.21 posts already in this thread since the final whistle, just to argue why one of our goalscorers isn't as good as we think he is - that tells you everything you need to know about what type of supporter he is.He regularly builds a straw man argument on many threads, to create a narrative he can burn down. In this case the argument is how Taki isn't as good as our front 4, wouldnt make our squad if everyone was fit, or doesn't suit our system. But no-one has ever claimed he is as good as our front 4, so this is a complete fallacy he has created to justify posting his views - a bit like the nonsense about how we only sign players that have played well against us, and his endless conspiracy theories around FSG. Similarly with the argument that he wouldnt make our matchday squad if everyone was fit  that is quite literally the very definition of a 4th or 5th choice option, so its not even an argument worth stating. As for him not 'fitting our system', Jurgen wouldn't have recruited him if that was the case, nor would he have recalled him from his loan spell.Taki was a £7.25m back-up signing with potential, and was (and still is) a 5th choice attacking option. He is doing well and is doing exactly what was asked of him with the limited minutes he's played. Jurgen clearly loves the guy (which is good enough for me), and at that price and salary he's been a great buy so far, and might continue to be in the future.Anyone comparing him unfavourably to our front 4 is just arguing for the sake of it, or clearly has an agenda - especially as our front 4 are amongst the best players in their positions in Europe. Sometimes the drop off in quality from a 1st choice player to a backup player is much more about how incredible the first choice player is, and less about the shortcomings of the backup player. But some like to focus on the latter because, well - they just love a good moan.It's just getting tedious now (in fact it's been tedious for years...), and yet another example of him hijacking the narrative of a thread for his own ends. It's just a relentless attempt to always be right, and a bizarre way to support a football team. I know fans of other clubs that show far more respect to our players, and would give their right arm to be in our position, with our players, and with our owners.