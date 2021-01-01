« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 10:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:18:50 pm
Maybe some people need to stop kidding themselves. Taki has a great attitude, is clearly likeable but miles away from being good enough for us. This was supposed to be the time when showed up and showed us his worth.

How many players need to be out before he starts games for us ?
Tedious.

He's perfectly fine as a squad player. No point talking to you about it though. We've got to a final and your more concerned about complaining about a player. Give it a rest. It's dull and boring.
Online El Lobo

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 10:25:22 pm »
This is so grim Al, even by your standards. Weve just reached a cup final, hes come on and helped us get there (and played pretty well in the process) and yet again your first thought is I better go and slag him off. Its dreadful.
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 10:25:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:03:42 pm
Come on mate! We just got to a final.

With respect, so what?! I don't think Al is even being that brutal in his assessment. It makes no sense that people are not allowed to talk about player performances when the team wins but then get accused of only complaining when the team loses. I don't even think it is a qualitative assessment even. It's an observation of something on the pitch. If one thinks that Taki was not in fact playing too narrow, by all means, counter the argument.
Online farawayred

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 10:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:18:50 pm
Maybe some people need to stop kidding themselves. Taki has a great attitude, is clearly likeable but miles away from being good enough for us. This was supposed to be the time when showed up and showed us his worth.

How many players need to be out before he starts games for us ?
I'm not sold on Taki as an improvement to the team, but he plays a role in filling gaps when needed. He didn't cost much and he doesn't earn boatloads of money. Sure he's not starting ahead of those you listed above, I agree, but he came in today and helped us book a place in the final. He had the chance to be more decisive in the first leg, but missed a sitter. Things happen. But who would you have put in as a sub today? The only other option would have been Gomez as RB and Trent pushed further up, where he's not very useful.

Horses for courses, Al, that's all I'm saying. And any team needs a player like Taki.
Online Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 10:30:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:23:16 pm
Tedious.

He's perfectly fine as a squad player. No point talking to you about it though. We've got to a final and your more concerned about complaining about a player. Give it a rest. It's dull and boring.

Who was complaining, just pointing out why I think Gordon started over Taki. I wasn't disrespectful or insulting to the player.

Online Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 10:33:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:25:22 pm
This is so grim Al, even by your standards. Weve just reached a cup final, hes come on and helped us get there (and played pretty well in the process) and yet again your first thought is I better go and slag him off. Its dreadful.

Except I didn't slag him off. Just gave an opinion that he plays too narrow when asked to play in the wide attacking positions. I think the issue is that a bit like Nat Phillips certain posters have way over blown his attributes and instead of holding up their hands are taking potshots. 
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 10:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:30:18 pm
Who was complaining, just pointing out why I think Gordon started over Taki. I wasn't disrespectful or insulting to the player.


You spoke about his substitute appearance not being good. The post I quoted didn't even mention Gordon. Like I said tedious.

Carry on though. If it makes you happy :wave
Online Coolie High

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 10:44:27 pm »
His sub appearance was good, some people must see a different game.
Online amir87

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 10:45:52 pm »
Very Taki thread I must say.
Online Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 10:47:28 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:36:38 pm
You spoke about his substitute appearance not being good. The post I quoted didn't even mention Gordon. Like I said tedious.

Carry on though. If it makes you happy :wave

Width on the right is absolutely crucial to the way we play. I mean look at Mo probably the best player on the planet getting chalk on his boots to give us that width. Look at the first goal. Hendo drops in to full back, Gordon pulls wide and Trent ends up as a ten.

It was reminiscent of Trent's assist against Burnley for Mane.

That doesn't happen when Taki is on the pitch because he wants to play like an old-fashioned inside forward.
Online Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 10:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:44:27 pm
His sub appearance was good, some people must see a different game.

We completely lost our width on the right-hand side though. The same as the first game when Taki tucked in on the left and we had to bring Jones on and play him as a right-winger. Tonight we did the same and brought Neco on to give us some width.

As soon as Taki came on, Martinelli started getting joy on their left because Taki was too narrow.
