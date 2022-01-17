Personally, I think we would be better offloading both Taki and Origi and looking for a pacey forward who fits our system.



I'd rather Taki than Traore who has an abundance of pace for example. Maybe we go down the Aaron Lennon route....Ibe was pretty quick too...You need to be intelligent and have a high level of technical ability to utilise pace effectively. If Taki was particularly quick, he'd likely be an incredibly well sought after player at the highest level.I think the task of replacing Origi and Taki with a player who is not only a smart player with a high level of technical ability but is also comparably quick with Mo and Mane is unrealistic. Especially when they will likely spend more time on the bench than on the pitch most games.I believe that type of player would cost an awful lot of money to acquire with no guarantee they would be productive. I look at Pepe at Arsenal and alarm bells ring loudly in my ear.Taki is doing perfectly acceptable...even if he doesn't replicate the role Sadio or Mo have in our obvious first team. I'd actually argue that perhaps it is the management team that have to adjust our approach a little when those players are missing to make the most of the player that are available and change the system ever so slightly to get the best from different players on the pitch.