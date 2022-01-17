« previous next »
Re: Takumi Minamino
January 17, 2022, 09:17:19 pm
Quote from: LiamG on January 17, 2022, 09:05:38 pm
From Klopp himself...

If Klopp had wanted to start him against Brentford then he could have taken him off against Arsenal, like he did with Fabinho.

Re: Takumi Minamino
January 17, 2022, 10:09:39 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on January 17, 2022, 09:17:19 pm
If Klopp had wanted to start him against Brentford then he could have taken him off against Arsenal, like he did with Fabinho.



:lmao
Re: Takumi Minamino
January 17, 2022, 11:13:44 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on January 17, 2022, 07:45:33 pm
The negativity is because with Salah, Mane, Origi, Elliott, Keita and Thiago unavailable, one of our attackers isn't deemed good enough to start at home to Brentford. Instead, we played a midfield player in the front three.

We need better options upfront especially in terms of pace.

Wasn't the Arsenal game his first game back after a few weeks out with injury/covid? He played the full 90. The boss said he was left out of the Brentford starting line up for that reason. Probably sports science dictated he came off the bench for this one. Nothing to see there, Al. You make it sound like he was dropped when that was palpably not the case. Unless Jurgen is blagging us?
Re: Takumi Minamino
January 17, 2022, 11:26:52 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on January 17, 2022, 09:17:19 pm
If Klopp had wanted to start him against Brentford then he could have taken him off against Arsenal, like he did with Fabinho.

It's called managing a rather depleted squad, Al. It's seems clear he's got Taki earmarked for the 2nd leg, yes? Plays the full game against Arsenal, lovely little confidence booster off the bench inbetween the Emirates on Thursday. Say what you want abah the fellah, he's a pretty important squad player as we battle on four fronts. So what he's not 1st choice in the Prem? Pretty fucking few of them are, but he's nailed on for the Carabao and we wouldn't be still in it if it wasn't for Taki. Do you want a bit of silverware this season or what?
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 08:22:08 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on January 17, 2022, 11:13:44 pm
Wasn't the Arsenal game his first game back after a few weeks out with injury/covid? He played the full 90. The boss said he was left out of the Brentford starting line up for that reason. Probably sports science dictated he came off the bench for this one. Nothing to see there, Al. You make it sound like he was dropped when that was palpably not the case. Unless Jurgen is blagging us?

Tbf the other lads with Covid struggled after coming back, Trent had a shocker and it took Fabinho a couple of games to get going again. Even Robbo after a suspension.

Thursday is make or break for him. This is the game he needs to step up.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 10:37:42 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:22:08 am
Tbf the other lads with Covid struggled after coming back, Trent had a shocker and it took Fabinho a couple of games to get going again. Even Robbo after a suspension.

Thursday is make or break for him. This is the game he needs to step up.

Not sure it's such a sudden death evaluation on players. I think he actually looked the brightest of a bad bunch against Arsenal but that was a horrible miss. Overall I thought that his performances have improved since his first game for us, and though there is still much improvements to go, at least the progress is in the right direction. I think he needs to show that further progress has been made in this game, but it's not a do or die thing I suspect.

There are plenty of other players who have been consistently average and not really shown much progress that we don't apply this kind of ultimatum for, so why is it reasonable to then apply it Minamino?
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 11:18:12 am
Quote from: Al 666 on January 17, 2022, 07:50:08 pm
Personally, I think we would be better offloading both Taki and Origi and looking for a pacey forward who fits our system.

I'd rather Taki than Traore who has an abundance of pace for example. Maybe we go down the Aaron Lennon route....Ibe was pretty quick too...

You need to be intelligent and have a high level of technical ability to utilise pace effectively. If Taki was particularly quick, he'd likely be an incredibly well sought after player at the highest level.

I think the task of replacing Origi and Taki with a player who is not only a smart player with a high level of technical ability but is also comparably quick with Mo and Mane is unrealistic. Especially when they will likely spend more time on the bench than on the pitch most games.

I believe that type of player would cost an awful lot of money to acquire with no guarantee they would be productive. I look at Pepe at Arsenal and alarm bells ring loudly in my ear.

Taki is doing perfectly acceptable...even if he doesn't replicate the role Sadio or Mo have in our obvious first team. I'd actually argue that perhaps it is the management team that have to adjust our approach a little when those players are missing to make the most of the player that are available and change the system ever so slightly to get the best from different players on the pitch.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 01:02:54 pm
Can't wait for the Taki Taka football!
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 02:10:24 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on January 17, 2022, 11:13:44 pm
Wasn't the Arsenal game his first game back after a few weeks out with injury/covid? He played the full 90. The boss said he was left out of the Brentford starting line up for that reason. Probably sports science dictated he came off the bench for this one. Nothing to see there, Al. You make it sound like he was dropped when that was palpably not the case. Unless Jurgen is blagging us?

How many players come back and play the full 90.

You only play the full 90 if you are unlikely to start the next game. Likewise, Ox was rested against Arsenal and then brought on because he was likely to start against Brentford.

So it was a conscious decision.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 02:19:43 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:18:12 am
I'd rather Taki than Traore who has an abundance of pace for example. Maybe we go down the Aaron Lennon route....Ibe was pretty quick too...

You need to be intelligent and have a high level of technical ability to utilise pace effectively. If Taki was particularly quick, he'd likely be an incredibly well sought after player at the highest level.

I think the task of replacing Origi and Taki with a player who is not only a smart player with a high level of technical ability but is also comparably quick with Mo and Mane is unrealistic. Especially when they will likely spend more time on the bench than on the pitch most games.

I believe that type of player would cost an awful lot of money to acquire with no guarantee they would be productive. I look at Pepe at Arsenal and alarm bells ring loudly in my ear.

Taki is doing perfectly acceptable...even if he doesn't replicate the role Sadio or Mo have in our obvious first team. I'd actually argue that perhaps it is the management team that have to adjust our approach a little when those players are missing to make the most of the player that are available and change the system ever so slightly to get the best from different players on the pitch.

As a bench option, I would take a Traore or a Saint-Maximin type player over Taki every day of the week.

As for your second point, that is where it becomes incredibly frustrating. Wanting Klopp to change our approach to fit Taki. That is a bit like the idiots who wanted us to play a lower defensive line to accommodate Phillips. The same people who were telling us Phillips was worth £25m.

Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 02:44:39 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:19:43 am
As a bench option, I would take a Traore or a Saint-Maximin type player over Taki every day of the week.

As for your second point, that is where it becomes incredibly frustrating. Wanting Klopp to change our approach to fit Taki. That is a bit like the idiots who wanted us to play a lower defensive line to accommodate Phillips. The same people who were telling us Phillips was worth £25m.
Traore is  a terrible fit for a team team that tries to break down low blocks. Same with Saint-Maximum.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 02:56:17 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:22:08 am
Tbf the other lads with Covid struggled after coming back, Trent had a shocker and it took Fabinho a couple of games to get going again. Even Robbo after a suspension.

Thursday is make or break for him. This is the game he needs to step up.

Spot on. Taki starts on Thursday. Nailed on
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 02:56:46 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:44:39 am
Traore is  a terrible fit for a team team that tries to break down low blocks. Same with Saint-Maximum.

They both draw opposition players in and then allow for quick switches of play.  I would have either against a tiring defence.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 02:58:54 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:56:17 am
Spot on. Taki starts on Thursday. Nailed on

Taki has played every minute of every EFL Cup game, he has played 56 minutes in the League, if fit of course he starts on Thursday.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 03:44:50 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:56:46 am
They both draw opposition players in and then allow for quick switches of play.  I would have either against a tiring defence.
They are both guys that just dribble and do it well in space, Playing in tight spaces and attacking a low block is not either strengths. Taki skills set of finding space in the box and playing 1-2 is much better suited for a facing a low block.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 04:18:39 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:44:50 am
They are both guys that just dribble and do it well in space, Playing in tight spaces and attacking a low block is not either strengths. Taki skills set of finding space in the box and playing 1-2 is much better suited for a facing a low block.

We are crying out for players that dribble. Look how effective Matip is when he giraffes through the lines. Players that dribble, draw defenders in and create overloads. That is exactly what you need when you have Trent who is probably the elite player on the planet in terms of switches.

Breaking down a low block is difficult and it rarely happens. What usually happens is that the top teams take advantage of the turnovers. That is when players with real pace take advantage.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 04:56:39 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:18:39 am
We are crying out for players that dribble. Look how effective Matip is when he giraffes through the lines. Players that dribble, draw defenders in and create overloads. That is exactly what you need when you have Trent who is probably the elite player on the planet in terms of switches.

Breaking down a low block is difficult and it rarely happens. What usually happens is that the top teams take advantage of the turnovers. That is when players with real pace take advantage.
You need players who are good at dribbling in small spaces. Traore is not that guy. Also Taki has the same number number of league goals too as Traore
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 05:12:28 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:56:39 am
You need players who are good at dribbling in small spaces. Traore is not that guy. Also Taki has the same number number of league goals too as Traore

Teams that rely on overwhelming possession need players that are good at dribbling in small spaces. Counter pressing teams need explosive players. Players who can make the difference during the transitions.

Taki can't do either. He is neither a dribbler or a player who can make the difference during transitions.

 
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 05:13:42 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:56:39 am
You need players who are good at dribbling in small spaces. Traore is not that guy. Also Taki has the same number number of league goals too as Traore

Not sure what the hype about Traore is. He has 22 appearances and a solitary goal. He is a one trick pony in that he is just rapid, but other than that, he doesn't have any outstanding qualities and I don't think is anywhere near good enough for a title challenging team. In 4 seasons, he has returned 11 goals (153 appearances 11 goals, or 1 goal every 13-14 games). I have seen nothing from his play that suggests he will suddenly score plenty of goal or create plenty of goals for us here. At least with Saint Maximin you could say that he's being playing with a team that should've been relegated multiple times, but I don't reckon either are good enough for us.
