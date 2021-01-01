We cannot realitically have 17-18 top players unfortunately. Minamino as a 5-6th choice attacker is fine. Cant think of a single team outside of City, whom we cant compete with, that has a top player as 6th choice.
If he is a 5th or 6th choice attacker then why doesn't he start games like yesterday when Salah, Mane and Origi are unavailable.
As for the 17-18 top players of course we can. We have one of the highest wage bills in World football.
We have two excellent keepers in Alisson and Kelleher, two excellent left backs in Robertson and Tsimikas, four quality centre backs in Van Dijk, Matip, Konate and Gomez. Trent is a top quality full back.
We then have Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Ox, Elliot, Milner and Jones in midfield.
Plus Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota.
That is 21 players and at least two options for each position apart from right back and the front three. Origi was told he could go in the summer and Taki has just 56 League minutes all season. It is absolutely clear to me that we need to reinforce our attacking options.