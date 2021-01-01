Including the 16 minutes today, Minamino has played a grand total of 56 League minutes for us this season. In terms of League minutes, he is going backwards. That is a season in which we have had COVID, AFCON plus injuries to Bobby, Elliott, Jones and Origi.



We don't need 6 Salah's what we need is front players with pace. That for me is why we started with Ox in the front three and why Gordon is likely to be a better option in the next couple of years.



The brutal reality for me is that if we have a fully fit squad then he would struggle to make the bench never mind start games.



Of course you are only counting league minutes, where our regular front 4 has grabbed most of the minutes. If Taki is not going to be injured at any point, he will have played more than he ever has with us in any season across all competitions. And as it stands hes got the second best goals per minute ratio and the second best conversion rate in the squad. If that trend translates it would mean he will have scored over 10 goals this season. Not bad for a fifth striker that cost us only 8 million pounds. With a fully fit squad he isnt supposed to start many games, that is the point.Takis not a midget, hes the same height as Mane, and hes not built like a twig either. And I have said this all along, Minamino is not slow. The last two games hes been able to round defenders on the outside on occasions. And he is not weak either, hes been able to keep hold of the ball in several tight situations. He just isnt outstanding in either department, which I think is what people take issue with.They, like yourself, instead hang onto notions that prospects like Gordon should play instead because their is a belief that they will be better. So then you give them more minutes now before they have fully developed instead of players who could produce now. That is preposterous thinking at best. We are not a talent factory, we arent Dortmund that plays a certain style in order to sell their young talent for prodigious prices.