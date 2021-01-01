« previous next »
Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 322709 times)

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 07:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 05:45:41 pm
Ox has deputised for the front 3 on many occasions. I dont think that is a slight on Taki, as in Klopp is purposefully ignoring him. The fact of the matter is that he has appeared in a larger percentage of our games as time has progressed, and he is by that metric our fifth choice forward at the moment.

Dont think that is such a bad thing, considering that he has shown he can produce. I think the problem is that people seem to think we need six Salahs in this team, when it is almost impossible. And for people to even rate Gordon above Minamino at this point is just frankly absurd.

Including the 16 minutes today, Minamino has played a grand total of 56 League minutes for us this season. In terms of League minutes, he is going backwards. That is a season in which we have had COVID, AFCON plus injuries to Bobby, Elliott, Jones and Origi.

We don't need 6 Salah's what we need is front players with pace. That for me is why we started with Ox in the front three and why Gordon is likely to be a better option in the next couple of years.

The brutal reality for me is that if we have a fully fit squad then he would struggle to make the bench never mind start games.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 12:23:09 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:19:34 pm
Including the 16 minutes today, Minamino has played a grand total of 56 League minutes for us this season. In terms of League minutes, he is going backwards. That is a season in which we have had COVID, AFCON plus injuries to Bobby, Elliott, Jones and Origi.

We don't need 6 Salah's what we need is front players with pace. That for me is why we started with Ox in the front three and why Gordon is likely to be a better option in the next couple of years.

The brutal reality for me is that if we have a fully fit squad then he would struggle to make the bench never mind start games.

Of course you are only counting league minutes, where our regular front 4 has grabbed most of the minutes. If Taki is not going to be injured at any point, he will have played more than he ever has with us in any season across all competitions. And as it stands hes got the second best goals per minute ratio and the second best conversion rate in the squad. If that trend translates it would mean he will have scored over 10 goals this season. Not bad for a fifth striker that cost us only 8 million pounds. With a fully fit squad he isnt supposed to start many games, that is the point.

Takis not a midget, hes the same height as Mane, and hes not built like a twig either. And I have said this all along, Minamino is not slow. The last two games hes been able to round defenders on the outside on occasions. And he is not weak either, hes been able to keep hold of the ball in several tight situations. He just isnt outstanding in either department, which I think is what people take issue with.

They, like yourself, instead hang onto notions that prospects like Gordon should play instead because their is a belief that they will be better. So then you give them more minutes now before they have fully developed instead of players who could produce now. That is preposterous thinking at best. We are not a talent factory, we arent Dortmund that plays a certain style in order to sell their young talent for prodigious prices.

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 12:54:09 am »
All this debate over a lad who cost us 7 million. Fuckin' Hell!
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 01:05:40 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:23:09 am
Of course you are only counting league minutes, where our regular front 4 has grabbed most of the minutes. If Taki is not going to be injured at any point, he will have played more than he ever has with us in any season across all competitions. And as it stands hes got the second best goals per minute ratio and the second best conversion rate in the squad. If that trend translates it would mean he will have scored over 10 goals this season. Not bad for a fifth striker that cost us only 8 million pounds. With a fully fit squad he isnt supposed to start many games, that is the point.

Takis not a midget, hes the same height as Mane, and hes not built like a twig either. And I have said this all along, Minamino is not slow. The last two games hes been able to round defenders on the outside on occasions. And he is not weak either, hes been able to keep hold of the ball in several tight situations. He just isnt outstanding in either department, which I think is what people take issue with.

They, like yourself, instead hang onto notions that prospects like Gordon should play instead because their is a belief that they will be better. So then you give them more minutes now before they have fully developed instead of players who could produce now. That is preposterous thinking at best. We are not a talent factory, we arent Dortmund that plays a certain style in order to sell their young talent for prodigious prices.



He isn't even a clear 5th choice Striker though. I would say Origi is ahead of him in the pecking order and Ox a midfield player started upfront ahead of him today. After 21 League games, he hasn't had a single start.

We had half a dozen attacking options missing today, and he still didn't start.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 01:21:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:54:09 am
All this debate over a lad who cost us 7 million. Fuckin' Hell!
We are hard up for some dosh. Probably hoping he would sell for 15 million.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 01:56:03 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:05:40 am
He isn't even a clear 5th choice Striker though. I would say Origi is ahead of him in the pecking order and Ox a midfield player started upfront ahead of him today. After 21 League games, he hasn't had a single start.

We had half a dozen attacking options missing today, and he still didn't start.

Pace had everything to do with AoC over Minamino, lots of people on here were highlighting how a lack of pace was likely to affect us before the lineups were even published so it's not a shock to see Klopp think similar and choose to fit some in where he could.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 03:22:39 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:54:09 am
All this debate over a lad who cost us 7 million. Fuckin' Hell!

i dont know what the discussion has been (and im not reading a whole thread) but the buy originally seemed like a no brainer but at this point there is a discussion to be had, is he good enough and if not (which i think is the case at this point - if we were behind in a game would taki coming on fill you with hope?) then we need to move him on and upgrade his spot in the squad - and that's the point really, he's taking up a place in the squad which doesn't appear to offer enough quality.

Why can city cope easier during injury/covid spells and game congestion periods (and it's during those times they typically create a gap between them and the rest) - cos their oil money has enabled them to fill their bench with quality bench players that can make a difference or are good enough that the drop off in quality isn't drastic. This is where we suffer, so every spot on the bench is rightly under scrutiny and for me taki unfortunately doesn't look good enough. He's not the only one but certainly one that stands out.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 04:18:41 am »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 06:46:58 pm
Well in Taki.

Is he of the standard of Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota? No.

Does he work his bollocks off in every game he plays, take up good positions, attempt to use the ball well and take a fair few chances? Yes he does.

Good luck to the lad.
Agreed. Kaide Gordon, had a glorious chance when sent clean through by Minamino but Fernandez saved to deny him... Glad to see that, the effort and chances too even sometimes I wish him to be greedy, haha!!!  :)  :)

Yup, Minamino - he is no Mane, certainly not Salah. But as a Liverpool fan, I always and will always wish him well and keep supporting him.

I even wish to clone Jota too. Haha!!! What a player!! Played well even when he's not scoring.

But yes, I do understand some Liverpool fans anger towards Minamino regarding the - 90th minute miss against Arsenal... It's hurt, but we still have a chance.

Up the Mighty Reds.
