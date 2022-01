I like him. However, we like to play with runners in behind with the front three. He ain't that player. He likes the ball to feet.



Hes a good squad option, in the same way Shaq was. We need players like him in the team, good squad depth. However, i feel when Salah and Mane aren't playing, we need a player who likes to play on the last man and run inbehind. Someone that can stretch teams a bit. He ain't that player unfortunately, so its harsh to judge him against that.



Not to slate Minamino because I don't think he's as bad as some are making out, but we've got a lot of players who are described as 'good squad players'....until we actually need them to play. And then they're not good enough for the level we're at.A good squad player in my book is someone you'd be happy to start any game. Tsimikas has shown himself to be that this season, and in all honesty should be our first choice left-back on current form. Konate is raw but a great prospect, Kelleher too. You could make a case for Keita when he doesn't have a sore back or neck, although he's no where near the level people on here would like you to believe. Origi has his moments too.The rest? Nah. Not for me. Our squad isn't really close to Chelsea's or City's if we're all honest about it. Like Jurgen repeatedly says, we have to do things differently, but that doesn't mean we can't do things a lot better either. The squad needs streamlining urgently.