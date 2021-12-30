« previous next »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 28, 2021, 03:05:44 pm
If we get to the final then yes I would be desperate for us to win it.

However I wouldn't want us to risk any of our big hitters for the two semi-finals. Which pretty much sums up the level of the competition. Look at the stick Rodgers has received for playing a strong team and getting injuries against us.
Would you play Taki in the final?
Should we play Takumi in the next game, against Chelsea? This is the more pertinent question....
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 30, 2021, 10:51:11 am
Would you play Taki in the final?

I would play our best 11 in the final. So barring injuries or COVID then Taki would be miles away from starting. I would say if everyone is fit then he is at best 5th choice but probably 6th choice for the front three and even further away from getting an 8 role.
Quote from: Al 666 on December 27, 2021, 12:01:52 pm


This is a perfect example of the popularity nonsense.

Why would any rational Liverpool fan want Taki involved in a Cup Final against a likely full strength Chelsea or Spurs side. The only way it is going to happen is if we have a horrendous injury crisis. Is that what people really want.

This all kicked off on the 4th of September when I suggested that Taki getting injured for Japan wasn't a great loss because he was miles away from the starting 11 and probably wouldn't be starting any League games unless we had an injury crisis. Guess what I was right and the posters telling us that Taki was on the cusp of a breakthrough were wrong.

It is the same sentiment that had people suggesting that the likes of Virgil and Matip would have to prove they were better than Nat Phillips.

You don't think he deserves a place in the cup teams?
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 02:44:16 pm
You don't think he deserves a place in the cup teams?

In a final against a full strength Chelsea or Spurs side. No.
