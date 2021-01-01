« previous next »
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 12:03:32 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm
whew....I just had some thin mint oreos....I'm screwed. The entire sleeve will be gone soon.

That's what Pickford's tailor said...
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 12:04:52 am »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Today at 12:03:32 am
That's what Pickford's tailor said...

:lmao

as Pickford unnecessarily dove at him.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 12:13:10 am »
I think the point people are missing is that he is (alongside Karius/Adrian) taking up one of the last 3 spots available for non-Homegrown players - meaning we can't actually sign anyone (foreign) until someone leaves.  For reference, we currently have:
Goalkeepers - Allison, Karius and Adrian
Defenders - Tsmikas, Robbo, Van Dijk, Matip, Konate
Midfield - Fab, Keita, Thiago,
Forwards - Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Origi, Taki

So - you'd argue that, the first 3 on the chopping block will be Karius, Taki and Adrian, probably in that order (you could make an argument about Adrian going before Taki, but given he recently signed a new deal and is well liked in the squad for "morale", I think it likely Taki will be second in that line).

What will be key to see whether his future beyond the summer is with the club I think is in Jan, when Mane/Salah both go to AFCON, seeing how many mins he gets vs Origi (you would assume Jota and Firmino will be first choice) - and the impact he can have in the PL as opposed to the League Cup where he has been good.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 12:51:22 am »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
I don't care if it's the EFL cup. I was buzzing as he scored the equaliser.

Looking to belittle the player to suit your opinion / agenda is predictable.

He's a low cost signing that's part of this squad. He's not going to be a Jota or Bobby but doesn't mean he can't play some part in our season as the cup has shown.

I am not belittling the player just pointing out the standard of the competition. Norwich made 9 changes for our first game, Preston made 9 changes for our second game in the competition.

So in effect we played against two reserve sides. We ourselves played a combination of our 2nd 11 and our 3rd 11 in those games. Even against Leicester we made 10 changes with Tyler Morton being the only player who kept his place.

That isn't belittling Taki that is pointing out the level of the competition.

Everyone was absolutely delighted when Taki scored. It reminded me of Origi's equaliser in the same competition against Arsenal. Neither goal turns either player into viable options for the League team.

The cruel reality is that if you are good enough to be at Liverpool then you should be able to shine in those games. It is all about levels.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 12:53:45 am »
Al mate, The Japanese have done you wrong in how many diffrent ways?
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 01:59:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:53:45 am
Al mate, The Japanese have done you wrong in how many diffrent ways?
;D
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 03:40:21 am »
I like minaminos attitude abd have willed him to do well and I was made up he scored the equaliser the other night but its clear hes never going to be good enough to get anywhere near our first team
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 04:15:29 am »
Quote from: Redsandpackersfan on Today at 03:40:21 am
I like minaminos attitude abd have willed him to do well and I was made up he scored the equaliser the other night but its clear hes never going to be good enough to get anywhere near our first team

I mean he is in the first team and will start regularly when AFCON boys are gone. People acting like Minamino is some flop we spent big money on. Jota is who we spent the money on. Minamino was bought for exactly what he is, utility rotation player who can come in and do a job. He literally cost less than 8 million lol. Its like when people rip into Williams when hes a quality back-up who has to deputize for the best RB in the world. Of course he will look below average and we are used to watching a world class player play their regularly. Its the same when someone cover for Fabinho or VVD or Salah.

He need a bit to get used to the league/country and if him and Origi get a combined 15-20 goals this season thats amazing for back-up to our main four. They already have 10 goals btw..

Dont know how anyone can harp on either of them. They are doing exactly what is asked of them when needed. I though Minamino looked brilliant alongside Firmino and Jota against a strong LCFC. That will clearly be our front 3 when AFCON boys are gone with Origi deputizing.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 04:28:30 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:11:46 pm
Why wouldn't a young player with a high ceiling want to join Liverpool?
...
What we need is an attacking Konate. Then again why would a player with that kind of ceiling join Liverpool and mainly sit on the bench.

In the same post. Which is it? :o
« Last Edit: Today at 05:04:43 am by The_Nomad »
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 09:00:47 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm
Was the point.

Did you even get what I implied?

It's not just improving the team by buying players left, right and center, it's improving the team within our circumstances, considering how much we have improved our starting XI and our squad over the years, and having to manage in terms of wages and spending as well. It is a slow process and doesn't happen overnight. Our current set of manager and respective staff have an incredibly high success rate, considering the money we spent (helped by sales).

Al says Kaide Gordon is an option for our attack. If he thinks Kaide Gordon is above Minamino in the pecking order now, that says a lot about his agenda than anything else. He may or may not become an option in the future, but Al makes it sound like it's conclusive.

As for Elliot, yes, he's a very good talent. But getting a few appearances early on doesn't guarantee that he will make it big. Development of youngsters is not a linear process like he thinks, even among those who have been given starts in First Team, some make it in the future at that level, but many do not. As of now, Elliot is a really good talent, let's leave it like that instead of placing undue expectations on him and then taking it out on him later if he cannot fulfill those unreasonable expectations.

We bought Konate after step by step improvements in defense over the years, first of all Klopp started working on the defense in training itself, which showed gradual improvements over the years, we got Matip, then we got Klavan for the short time, then Van Dijk, then tried to integrate Gomez, who also got injured a few times, then we allowed Lovren and Klavan to leave, but had to get Phillips back from loan, get Kabak on loan and use a youngster and then we got Konate on the wake of an entire defense ravaged by injury. Context, eh? Plus, Konate's appearances are helped by the fact that all our three other CBs are back from long terms injuries and have to be managed. Konate has done well and got above Gomez in the pecking order, which is good. Salah, Mane and Firmino have been surprisingly fit for large periods of their tenure here (hopefully it stays that way), and with their quality, there's much less need for rotation in those positions. Now, Jota is also able to take up one of those positions.

Yes, we can sign promising young players for any position, at any given time, this not rocket science like Al makes it look like, but development is not linear, some make it, some don't and that is not a guarantee of them staying all the way even if they make it. Some will leave for more opportunities, some will leave for more money etc. So, it's not like signing talented young players is a guaranteed success for the present and future, plus some of them might be over-hyped/already popular that they may command big fees as well. It's all good for armchair theorists to have one expectation after another though.

What I'm sure is that, if Klopp and his staff see an opportunity to improve the squad and if it is POSSIBLE (depending upon their shortlist and the player's availability and interest to come here and willingness to stay on the bench, take their time and prove themselves to get above the current attackers in the First Team), then they will do it.

But that is no valid reason to constantly put down those who are currently playing for us and in fact doing well under the circumstances they are in. The difference is that, some people know that the club is in good hands and can discuss things with a perspective, whether that is current successes or areas of improvement and then there are others who want to take create different topics to whinge when we just won all our CL group games, are currently 2nd with 3 points behind 1st (if we win the game in hand) against a squad with unlimited funds, and have made it to the Semi-Finals of the League Cup.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:49:12 am by PoetryInMotion »
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 12:02:03 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 04:28:30 am
In the same post. Which is it? :o

It was a rhetorical question dripping in sarcasm.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 01:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:51:22 am
I am not belittling the player just pointing out the standard of the competition. Norwich made 9 changes for our first game, Preston made 9 changes for our second game in the competition.

So in effect we played against two reserve sides. We ourselves played a combination of our 2nd 11 and our 3rd 11 in those games. Even against Leicester we made 10 changes with Tyler Morton being the only player who kept his place.

That isn't belittling Taki that is pointing out the level of the competition.

Everyone was absolutely delighted when Taki scored. It reminded me of Origi's equaliser in the same competition against Arsenal. Neither goal turns either player into viable options for the League team.

The cruel reality is that if you are good enough to be at Liverpool then you should be able to shine in those games. It is all about levels.
Would you care about the standard of the competition if we won it?
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 01:25:47 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:00:47 am
Did you even get what I implied?

Spoiler
It's not just improving the team by buying players left, right and center, it's improving the team within our circumstances, considering how much we have improved our starting XI and our squad over the years, and having to manage in terms of wages and spending as well. It is a slow process and doesn't happen overnight. Our current set of manager and respective staff have an incredibly high success rate, considering the money we spent (helped by sales).

Al says Kaide Gordon is an option for our attack. If he thinks Kaide Gordon is above Minamino in the pecking order now, that says a lot about his agenda than anything else. He may or may not become an option in the future, but Al makes it sound like it's conclusive.

As for Elliot, yes, he's a very good talent. But getting a few appearances early on doesn't guarantee that he will make it big. Development of youngsters is not a linear process like he thinks, even among those who have been given starts in First Team, some make it in the future at that level, but many do not. As of now, Elliot is a really good talent, let's leave it like that instead of placing undue expectations on him and then taking it out on him later if he cannot fulfill those unreasonable expectations.

We bought Konate after step by step improvements in defense over the years, first of all Klopp started working on the defense in training itself, which showed gradual improvements over the years, we got Matip, then we got Klavan for the short time, then Van Dijk, then tried to integrate Gomez, who also got injured a few times, then we allowed Lovren and Klavan to leave, but had to get Phillips back from loan, get Kabak on loan and use a youngster and then we got Konate on the wake of an entire defense ravaged by injury. Context, eh? Plus, Konate's appearances are helped by the fact that all our three other CBs are back from long terms injuries and have to be managed. Konate has done well and got above Gomez in the pecking order, which is good. Salah, Mane and Firmino have been surprisingly fit for large periods of their tenure here (hopefully it stays that way), and with their quality, there's much less need for rotation in those positions. Now, Jota is also able to take up one of those positions.

Yes, we can sign promising young players for any position, at any given time, this not rocket science like Al makes it look like, but development is not linear, some make it, some don't and that is not a guarantee of them staying all the way even if they make it. Some will leave for more opportunities, some will leave for more money etc. So, it's not like signing talented young players is a guaranteed success for the present and future, plus some of them might be over-hyped/already popular that they may command big fees as well. It's all good for armchair theorists to have one expectation after another though.

What I'm sure is that, if Klopp and his staff see an opportunity to improve the squad and if it is POSSIBLE (depending upon their shortlist and the player's availability and interest to come here and willingness to stay on the bench, take their time and prove themselves to get above the current attackers in the First Team), then they will do it.

But that is no valid reason to constantly put down those who are currently playing for us and in fact doing well under the circumstances they are in. The difference is that, some people know that the club is in good hands and can discuss things with a perspective, whether that is current successes or areas of improvement and then there are others who want to take create different topics to whinge when we just won all our CL group games, are currently 2nd with 3 points behind 1st (if we win the game in hand) against a squad with unlimited funds, and have made it to the Semi-Finals of the League Cup.
[close]


Yes,it's the same one you rattle off whenever anybody dares to speak about squad depth or complain after one of our quiet windows.

We are in a position where we're unable to rest our "star" players and have been for years.

I do like how you played down just how in demand Harvey was though,made me chuckle so thanks for that.

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 01:42:07 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 04:15:29 am
I mean he is in the first team and will start regularly when AFCON boys are gone. People acting like Minamino is some flop we spent big money on. Jota is who we spent the money on. Minamino was bought for exactly what he is, utility rotation player who can come in and do a job. He literally cost less than 8 million lol. Its like when people rip into Williams when hes a quality back-up who has to deputize for the best RB in the world. Of course he will look below average and we are used to watching a world class player play their regularly. Its the same when someone cover for Fabinho or VVD or Salah.

He need a bit to get used to the league/country and if him and Origi get a combined 15-20 goals this season thats amazing for back-up to our main four. They already have 10 goals btw..

Dont know how anyone can harp on either of them. They are doing exactly what is asked of them when needed. I though Minamino looked brilliant alongside Firmino and Jota against a strong LCFC. That will clearly be our front 3 when AFCON boys are gone with Origi deputizing.

Hes played about 40 mins of pl footy this season so Id say hes not in the first team lol hes just not good enough he was poor against Leicester too goal apart
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 02:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Redsandpackersfan on Today at 01:42:07 pm
Hes played about 40 mins of pl footy this season so Id say hes not in the first team lol hes just not good enough he was poor against Leicester too goal apart
Depends how you define poor. Gomez was poor in my opinion but Taki was busy and scored. He might never become more than a sub but I like his attitude, and more game time should see him improve and be bettter atuned to playing for us.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 03:05:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 01:07:48 pm
Would you care about the standard of the competition if we won it?

If we get to the final then yes I would be desperate for us to win it.

However I wouldn't want us to risk any of our big hitters for the two semi-finals. Which pretty much sums up the level of the competition. Look at the stick Rodgers has received for playing a strong team and getting injuries against us.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 03:35:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:25:47 pm

Yes,it's the same one you rattle off whenever anybody dares to speak about squad depth or complain after one of our quiet windows.

We are in a position where we're unable to rest our "star" players and have been for years.

I do like how you played down just how in demand Harvey was though,made me chuckle so thanks for that.

Really? Here's someone who wishes for more complaining/negativity, well that's a surprise!

There's a lot of complaining going on in multiple threads regarding different topics that I've not even bothered to read, believe me. And responding with points in a discussion is not 'rattling off' or whatever. People can post their opinions and others can agree or disagree by addressing the points discussed, that's what a forum is for. If you want to engage, engage in a discussion, put forward your points and take it forward. If you don't want to, ignore. As simple as that.

If we have a quiet window, and you believe that we had it for no good reason, sure, who is stopping you from voicing that? On the contrary, I think we are currently in the best years of our successes in the last 30 years, so it makes sense that we must be doing something right.

And here's a tip, Go to HT and FT threads when we draw or lose and you will find plenty of such complaining posts if you are the sort who enjoys that. Anyway, enjoy your complaining in future, I won't be replying to your posts after this/referring to you anymore, as you don't seem to be interested in a discussion  :wave

Last post on squad depth in this thread - There are plenty of clubs who made signings in the summer who were said to have a lot of squad depth, plenty were touted to have more than ours, would you care to look where they all are? The only one who seems better than ours in terms of squad depth is City and I think it's obvious to everyone why.

As for Harvey - Did I play down Harvey's demand? I spoke nothing of his demand, did I? I said it's unreasonable to expect a youngster, any youngster to make it as big as our current first team players have overall, most of them are some of the best players in the world in their positions. Plenty of players have been called the next Zidane, or next Messi or have been called generational, and many didn't quite make it to that level. Many youngsters have come through the academy and have not even made it in the Top flight. This is not exclusive to our club. There are plenty of examples that show that development of youngsters is not linear. It's a general observation. Harvey has had a very good start to his career, he's a fantastic young talent at the moment who will be coming back from a serious injury and let's see where he goes from here eh?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:30 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 04:13:32 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:35:10 pm
Really? Here's someone who wishes for more complaining/negativity, well that's a surprise!

There's a lot of complaining going on in multiple threads regarding different topics that I've not even bothered to read, believe me. And responding with points in a discussion is not 'rattling off' or whatever. People can post their opinions and others can agree or disagree by addressing the points discussed, that's what a forum is for. If you want to engage, engage in a discussion, put forward your points and take it forward. If you don't want to, ignore. As simple as that.

If we have a quiet window, and you believe that we had it for no good reason, sure, who is stopping you from voicing that? On the contrary, I think we are currently in the best years of our successes in the last 30 years, so it makes sense that we must be doing something right.

And here's a tip, Go to HT and FT threads when we draw or lose and you will find plenty of such complaining posts if you are the sort who enjoys that. Anyway, enjoy your complaining in future, I won't be replying to your posts after this/referring to you anymore, as you don't seem to be interested in a discussion  :wave

Last post on squad depth in this thread - There are plenty of clubs who made signings in the summer who were said to have a lot of squad depth, plenty were touted to have more than ours, would you care to look where they all are? The only one who seems better than ours in terms of squad depth is City and I think it's obvious to everyone why.

As for Harvey - Did I play down Harvey's demand? I spoke nothing of his demand, did I? I said it's unreasonable to expect a youngster, any youngster to make it as big as our current first team players have overall, most of them are some of the best players in the world in their positions. Plenty of players have been called the next Zidane, or next Messi or have been called generational, and many didn't quite make it to that level. Many youngsters have come through the academy and have not even made it in the Top flight. This is not exclusive to our club. There are plenty of examples that show that development of youngsters is not linear. It's a general observation. Harvey has had a very good start to his career, he's a fantastic young talent at the moment who will be coming back from a serious injury and let's see where he goes from here eh?

In the context of this thread we can clearly see where Harvey is, ahead of Minamino. Curtis Jones is the same. They are both kids starting League games for us. Tyler Morton has even started more League games than Taki this season.

So please don't try and bring transfer fees in to it. Jones, Elliott and Morton cost a combined £4.3m.

No one is complaining, no one is moaning people are just pointing out that Taki is miles away from starting League games for us. A situation that is very unlikely to change apart from a very short period when we are likely to lose three players to the AFCON.
