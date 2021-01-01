« previous next »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm
whew....I just had some thin mint oreos....I'm screwed. The entire sleeve will be gone soon.

That's what Pickford's tailor said...
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Today at 12:03:32 am
That's what Pickford's tailor said...

:lmao

as Pickford unnecessarily dove at him.
I think the point people are missing is that he is (alongside Karius/Adrian) taking up one of the last 3 spots available for non-Homegrown players - meaning we can't actually sign anyone (foreign) until someone leaves.  For reference, we currently have:
Goalkeepers - Allison, Karius and Adrian
Defenders - Tsmikas, Robbo, Van Dijk, Matip, Konate
Midfield - Fab, Keita, Thiago,
Forwards - Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Origi, Taki

So - you'd argue that, the first 3 on the chopping block will be Karius, Taki and Adrian, probably in that order (you could make an argument about Adrian going before Taki, but given he recently signed a new deal and is well liked in the squad for "morale", I think it likely Taki will be second in that line).

What will be key to see whether his future beyond the summer is with the club I think is in Jan, when Mane/Salah both go to AFCON, seeing how many mins he gets vs Origi (you would assume Jota and Firmino will be first choice) - and the impact he can have in the PL as opposed to the League Cup where he has been good.
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
I don't care if it's the EFL cup. I was buzzing as he scored the equaliser.

Looking to belittle the player to suit your opinion / agenda is predictable.

He's a low cost signing that's part of this squad. He's not going to be a Jota or Bobby but doesn't mean he can't play some part in our season as the cup has shown.

I am not belittling the player just pointing out the standard of the competition. Norwich made 9 changes for our first game, Preston made 9 changes for our second game in the competition.

So in effect we played against two reserve sides. We ourselves played a combination of our 2nd 11 and our 3rd 11 in those games. Even against Leicester we made 10 changes with Tyler Morton being the only player who kept his place.

That isn't belittling Taki that is pointing out the level of the competition.

Everyone was absolutely delighted when Taki scored. It reminded me of Origi's equaliser in the same competition against Arsenal. Neither goal turns either player into viable options for the League team.

The cruel reality is that if you are good enough to be at Liverpool then you should be able to shine in those games. It is all about levels.
Al mate, The Japanese have done you wrong in how many diffrent ways?
