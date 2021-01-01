I think the point people are missing is that he is (alongside Karius/Adrian) taking up one of the last 3 spots available for non-Homegrown players - meaning we can't actually sign anyone (foreign) until someone leaves. For reference, we currently have:

Goalkeepers - Allison, Karius and Adrian

Defenders - Tsmikas, Robbo, Van Dijk, Matip, Konate

Midfield - Fab, Keita, Thiago,

Forwards - Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Origi, Taki



So - you'd argue that, the first 3 on the chopping block will be Karius, Taki and Adrian, probably in that order (you could make an argument about Adrian going before Taki, but given he recently signed a new deal and is well liked in the squad for "morale", I think it likely Taki will be second in that line).



What will be key to see whether his future beyond the summer is with the club I think is in Jan, when Mane/Salah both go to AFCON, seeing how many mins he gets vs Origi (you would assume Jota and Firmino will be first choice) - and the impact he can have in the PL as opposed to the League Cup where he has been good.