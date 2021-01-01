A whole load of nonsense, which isn't even relevant to the discussion. Anyway.



If Neco is not explosive enough and was moved back to RB, then Trent is indeed explosive, yet he is not an attacker for us, is he? You make up arbitrary criteria and then try to fit in everything to them, while ignoring counter-examples.

O'Shea was at United for 12 seasons. Fletcher was at United for 13 seasons. Wes Brown was at United for 14 seasons. Park Ji-sung was at United for 7 seasons. It is no wonder that they raked in all those appearances.



However, Taki has been here for just two years and you want players of his ilk out right away and then complain that he isn't making appearances. If every player who has a limited role in the squad is gotten rid of immediately, you wouldn't have a squad left, you wouldn't have these players raking appearances. If you get rid of all these players, you'd have a First XI and a bench. That's 18 players max. Going into a season with 18 players in hand and playing in 4 competitions doesn't even make sense, no one will even take you seriously if you start complaining of injuries/fixtures/COVID or anything.



Also, even if we consciously get rid of our squad players, we'd have new players to fill the squad again, every couple of years, which is fine, but then you'll again be complaining of their standard, and then the cycle will go on. We can never afford to have 25 players who are all of Top quality Liverpool standard players, unless we sell our souls and become like City or PSG. Do you want that? Maybe you do, connecting the dots with your agenda against FSG and against our squad players.



Thank God, Jurgen Klopp is our manager. He is as far away in mentality and ideas from you as one can be. He knows the importance of each and every individual in the squad who is contributing when asked to.



For me, squad players can leave if they want to play more elsewhere for their career. But if they are happy here, doing the role they are given, all's well and good. I mean, did FSG tell you that they can't afford the wages of these squad players? Wtf is your gripe with additional numbers in the squad?



Quality wise, none of those players were anything special. They were not genuine first team starters. We all know who were the genuine starters for United, let's not pretend as if we started watching football yesterday. Neville, Irwin, Cantona, Cole, Keane, Scholes, Giggs, Beckham, Ferdinand, Van Nistelrooy, Vidic, Rooney, Ronaldo, Carrick etc. etc. were some of the genuine starters over the years. These four players were used for rotation, regardless of the competition. Also, the points totals were lower in those years for Top sides, so they could afford to play these players in the League and get away with it. With City and us raising the bar, and with the amount of money floating around in the rest of the league, we have to flog our World Class starters more often than not in the League.



You could argue that Taki is more talented than any of those four players. Yet, Ferguson kept them over the years, that's how he built a squad. He knew he needed a squad over just first team players. He was loyal to them and they repaid him by accepting their role.







Do you actually watch us play. Are you seriously suggesting that Trent has explosive pace and should play as an attacker ?Personally I would say the reason Trent doesn't start for England is precisely because he hasn't got the pace of Kyle Walker or Reece James.I don't know a squad because I appreciate squad players. You know a squad because you dismiss them and want 14 starters?No mate the likes of O'Shea, Brown, Fletcher and Park racked up those kind of Premier League appearances because they were starting 20 or 30 League games a season. Taki has started a grand total of 4 League games for us in two years. The worst thing is despite everyone telling me how well he is doing and how much better he is playing his League minutes have actually plummeted.19/20.....242 minutes, 20/21.......268 minutes, 21/22.......40 minutes.The craziest thing about your post though is to suggest that the four United players League appearances are comparable to Taki. Park and Fletcher played a very high proportion of the big games and were used to nullify the top sides best players. Whilst tactically United against the more agricultural teams would bring in either Brown or O'Shea at right back and go three at the back with Evra pushing on.They had key roles within the team.Taki doesn't, even when we are down to the barebones he doesn't get to start.Now we come to the squad issue. Where are you getting a squad of 14 from. We have four forwards who are completely viable options for the front three in Mo, Jota, Bobby and Mane.In midfield Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho, Oxlade, Keita, Milner, Jones and Elliott are genuine starting options in midfield.In defence Robbo, Tsimikas, Virgil, Matip, Konate, Gomez and Trent are genuine defensive starters.So that is 19 outfield players who are genuine starting options. So almost two players per position.Then we have the likes of Phiilips, Taki etc and the kids who can fill in.