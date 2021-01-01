« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 309403 times)

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,631
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 08:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:35:29 pm
It doesn't take two years to bulk up.

When you are mini-me at 130 lb soaking wet it does, especially if your weight regime is aimed at keeping your quickness intact.

Klopp is very patient, i think hes just holding him back until hes physically able to deal. There's something pretty special in his metrics/eye test which had us buy him in the first place.

His last game was his best game. Maybe thats not a coincidence.

so far he hasnt really pulled up any trees i fully agree, but there could still well be a very good player in there. This time last year bobby naby ox joel and mane were all for the scrap heap iirc.


Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,138
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 08:33:05 pm »
Al doesn't win discussions. He just grinds people down by tediously repeating the same opinions over and over again in different ways until people give up. It's Trump-esque and I'm way past caring what his opinion is on anything.

It remains to be seen whether Taki is a good fit for LFC in the long term, but it's clear that he has a part to play in the short to medium term. Strength in depth matters, and as is the buzz phrase lately, it's a squad game. Taki is displaying the qualities and potential needed to be a part of the squad.

Not being started is not evidence of him being not good enough. It's only evidence that he's not forced his way Klopp's first team plans.  That is hardly a criticism, given how insanely high that bar is. But anything else is mere supposition and conjecture.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,693
  • YNWA
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 08:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:33:05 pm
Al doesn't win discussions. He just grinds people down by tediously repeating the same opinions over and over again in different ways until people give up. It's Trump-esque and I'm way past caring what his opinion is on anything.

It remains to be seen whether Taki is a good fit for LFC in the long term, but it's clear that he has a part to play in the short to medium term. Strength in depth matters, and as is the buzz phrase lately, it's a squad game. Taki is displaying the qualities and potential needed to be a part of the squad.

Not being started is not evidence of him being not good enough. It's only evidence that he's not forced his way Klopp's first team plans.  That is hardly a criticism, given how insanely high that bar is. But anything else is mere supposition and conjecture.

Agree with this, especially the bolded bits.
Logged

Offline Sahara

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • 8 Dimensional
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 08:38:13 pm »
Somehow I see shades of Luis Garcia with Minamino, he got stick for losing the ball and has a similar size and frame as Minamino. I hope he has some great moments like Garcia had with us.

I believe Minamino can play a part when we're trying to play against the low block, feel he has good reflexes in and around the box, I think many defenders would underestimate him, like a slippery little sucker without being dirty. 

Logged
★              ★              ★              ★              ★             ★ 

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,155
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 08:59:11 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:29:21 pm
A whole load of nonsense, which isn't even relevant to the discussion. Anyway.

If Neco is not explosive enough and was moved back to RB, then Trent is indeed explosive, yet he is not an attacker for us, is he? You make up arbitrary criteria and then try to fit in everything to them, while ignoring counter-examples.

Do you actually watch us play. Are you seriously suggesting that Trent has explosive pace and should play as an attacker ?

Personally I would say the reason Trent doesn't start for England is precisely because he hasn't got the pace of Kyle Walker or Reece James.

I don't know a squad because I appreciate squad players. You know a squad because you dismiss them and want 14 starters?

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:29:21 pm
O'Shea was at United for 12 seasons. Fletcher was at United for 13 seasons. Wes Brown was at United for 14 seasons. Park Ji-sung was at United for 7 seasons. It is no wonder that they raked in all those appearances.

However, Taki has been here for just two years and you want players of his ilk out right away and then complain that he isn't making appearances. If every player who has a limited role in the squad is gotten rid of immediately, you wouldn't have a squad left, you wouldn't have these players raking appearances. If you get rid of all these players, you'd have a First XI and a bench. That's 18 players max. Going into a season with 18 players in hand and playing in 4 competitions doesn't even make sense, no one will even take you seriously if you start complaining of injuries/fixtures/COVID or anything.

Also, even if we consciously get rid of our squad players, we'd have new players to fill the squad again, every couple of years, which is fine, but then you'll again be complaining of their standard, and then the cycle will go on. We can never afford to have 25 players who are all of Top quality Liverpool standard players, unless we sell our souls and become like City or PSG. Do you want that? Maybe you do, connecting the dots with your agenda against FSG and against our squad players.

Thank God, Jurgen Klopp is our manager. He is as far away in mentality and ideas from you as one can be. He knows the importance of each and every individual in the squad who is contributing when asked to.

For me, squad players can leave if they want to play more elsewhere for their career. But if they are happy here, doing the role they are given, all's well and good. I mean, did FSG tell you that they can't afford the wages of these squad players? Wtf is your gripe with additional numbers in the squad?

Quality wise, none of those players were anything special. They were not genuine first team starters. We all know who were the genuine starters for United, let's not pretend as if we started watching football yesterday. Neville, Irwin, Cantona, Cole, Keane, Scholes, Giggs, Beckham, Ferdinand, Van Nistelrooy, Vidic, Rooney, Ronaldo, Carrick etc. etc. were some of the genuine starters over the years. These four players were used for rotation, regardless of the competition. Also, the points totals were lower in those years for Top sides, so they could afford to play these players in the League and get away with it. With City and us raising the bar, and with the amount of money floating around in the rest of the league, we have to flog our World Class starters more often than not in the League.

You could argue that Taki is more talented than any of those four players. Yet, Ferguson kept them over the years, that's how he built a squad. He knew he needed a squad over just first team players. He was loyal to them and they repaid him by accepting their role.



No mate the likes of O'Shea, Brown, Fletcher and Park racked up those kind of Premier League appearances because they were starting 20 or 30 League games a season. Taki has started a grand total of 4 League games for us in two years. The worst thing is despite everyone telling me how well he is doing and how much better he is playing his League minutes have actually plummeted.

19/20.....242 minutes, 20/21.......268 minutes, 21/22.......40 minutes.

The craziest thing about your post though is to suggest that the four United players League appearances are comparable to Taki. Park and Fletcher played a very high proportion of the big games and were used to nullify the top sides best players. Whilst tactically United against the more agricultural teams would bring in either Brown or O'Shea at right back and go three at the back with Evra pushing on.

They had key roles within the team.

Taki doesn't, even when we are down to the barebones he doesn't get to start.



Now we come to the squad issue. Where are you getting a squad of 14 from. We have four forwards who are completely viable options for the front three in Mo, Jota, Bobby and Mane.

In midfield Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho, Oxlade, Keita, Milner, Jones and Elliott are genuine starting options in midfield.

In defence Robbo, Tsimikas, Virgil, Matip, Konate, Gomez and Trent are genuine defensive starters.

So that is 19 outfield players who are genuine starting options. So almost two players per position.

Then we have the likes of Phiilips, Taki etc and the kids who can fill in.
]
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,693
  • YNWA
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 09:13:13 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 07:59:16 pm
Excellent riposte PiM  but be prepared for the goalposts to be moved again. Our squad shits all over that United one with bells on. They'd be 3rd ish but out of the running for top spot. It's a credit to the boss his development of our squad over the years without the bottomless pit City and Chelsea have financially. A fucking miracle of modern science. This squad of ours would run through brick walls for each other and the boss. Taki has gone up a level this season. If you can't see that, nice swan, see you later, alligator.

Oh, yeah! Didn't take long mate.

Not intending to waste anymore time, the world would have to collapse before some people can gain some perspective. 
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,155
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 09:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:24:06 pm
When you are mini-me at 130 lb soaking wet it does, especially if your weight regime is aimed at keeping your quickness intact.

Klopp is very patient, i think hes just holding him back until hes physically able to deal. There's something pretty special in his metrics/eye test which had us buy him in the first place.

His last game was his best game. Maybe thats not a coincidence.

so far he hasnt really pulled up any trees i fully agree, but there could still well be a very good player in there. This time last year bobby naby ox joel and mane were all for the scrap heap iirc.




Taki is 27 next month and has been here nearly two years now. Despite Bobby being out for an extended period, despite a horrendously congested COVID and injury plagued season, he is now getting far less League minutes than previous seasons.

He is getting further away from the League team not closer.

He has done really well in the EFL cup but let's be clear here that is a tournament in which he usually comes up against players who also aren't playing regularly for their first team either. Even Preston rested a whole host of players.

I think what really puts the competition into perspective is Origi. Divock has scored 11 goals in 15 games in the competition better than a goal every 1.5 games. Taki should be looking good at this level, however he has to do much much more to be knocking on the door for League games.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,155
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3007 on: Yesterday at 09:30:01 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 07:59:16 pm
Excellent riposte PiM  but be prepared for the goalposts to be moved again. Our squad shits all over that United one with bells on. They'd be 3rd ish but out of the running for top spot. It's a credit to the boss his development of our squad over the years without the bottomless pit City and Chelsea have financially. A fucking miracle of modern science. This squad of ours would run through brick walls for each other and the boss. Taki has gone up a level this season. If you can't see that, nice swan, see you later, alligator.

That simply isn't true though Bobby.

An example 08/09.

United had the likes of Ronaldo, Rooney, Berbatov, Tevez and Giggs as attacking options. Park still started 21 League games.

Taki is a million miles from getting anywhere near that level of games.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3008 on: Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:30:01 pm
That simply isn't true though Bobby.

An example 08/09.

United had the likes of Ronaldo, Rooney, Berbatov, Tevez and Giggs as attacking options. Park still started 21 League games.

Taki is a million miles from getting anywhere near that level of games.

Their squad did not have the depth ours has, Al. Wes Brown, O'Shea, Park was alright but fuck me Fletcher? In what Universe do they get anywhere near our squad, mate.? Berbatov, he's about Divock for us. Look, pal, I've read the thread, you've had it in for Taki for God knows what reason. Fucking hell, PiM has picked holes in your arguments time after time. My tu'pennorth, if Taki is getting further away from playing PL, of course with AFCON, he will be playing and signs are really good for him to come in and pick up the mantle...but if he is that is a reflection of the squad getting stronger each season, surely, rather than him regressing. The eye test tells me he's really coming on now and I have every confidence in him stepping in and doing the business in January. What else can we do, Al.? Support the lad, his best is yet to come, have a little fucking faith in the kid. Shocking the way you ridicule him. He's an important member of the squad, no more no less. Jurgen is readying him for what's to come and I hope to fuck he delivers. Don't you? Or do you want him to fail? Merry Christmas, pal  :D
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,155
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3009 on: Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm
Their squad did not have the depth ours has, Al. Wes Brown, O'Shea, Park was alright but fuck me Fletcher? In what Universe do they get anywhere near our squad, mate.? Berbatov, he's about Divock for us. Look, pal, I've read the thread, you've had it in for Taki for God knows what reason. Fucking hell, PiM has picked holes in your arguments time after time. My tu'pennorth, if Taki is getting further away from playing PL, of course with AFCON, he will be playing and signs are really good for him to come in and pick up the mantle...but if he is that is a reflection of the squad getting stronger each season, surely, rather than him regressing. The eye test tells me he's really coming on now and I have every confidence in him stepping in and doing the business in January. What else can we do, Al.? Support the lad, his best is yet to come, have a little fucking faith in the kid. Shocking the way you ridicule him. He's an important member of the squad, no more no less. Jurgen is readying him for what's to come and I hope to fuck he delivers. Don't you? Or do you want him to fail? Merry Christmas, pal  :D

Berbatov scored 48 League goals in 108 games for United that isn't Origi level. That is Jota-Mane level.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3010 on: Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm
Berbatov scored 48 League goals in 108 games for United that isn't Origi level. That is Jota-Mane level.

I'd have scored more than that with that team in that league. Divock would have scored at least 60. We're talking Divock mate, he would have shined his light. Don't you fucking dare start on him... :P
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,155
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3011 on: Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
I'd have scored more than that with that team in that league. Divock would have scored at least 60. We're talking Divock mate, he would have shined his light. Don't you fucking dare start on him... :P

You might have struggled to score 48 goals in 78 International appearances though Bobby.  ;D
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3012 on: Yesterday at 11:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm
You might have struggled to score 48 goals in 78 International appearances though Bobby.  ;D

Nah
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Hidegkuti

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 02:06:32 am »
Im not sure whether people are just being facetious here because they feel that they should be disagreeing with AI

All he seems to be saying is that while Taki is a very good technical footballer, he doesnt fit the profile of any of the positions in Kloppos current set up - and that if we shoehorn him into the team then given his current skillet maybe the midfield fits better - is that really controversial?

Also I dont understand this squad player argument at all - Im not sure anyone is arguing we should have players of the same quality as squad players - the argument is simply that is it not logical that if we have a 6th choice forward then we should have one that at least resembles the skillset of those he is replacing (if not the quality) so you can still play the same basic system?

Anyway - more important Merry Xmas - have an awesome day  :D
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,598
  • Meh sd f
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 11:46:38 am »
Everyones talks about Klopps patientce, but what about Minaminos? Were assuming that Minamino himself is satisfied with this role, but Im not so sure. He might develop and get more minutes,  but it would take a miracle for him to become a starter. As cool as it is to be around in one of the best squads in the world, most players get sick of playing so little.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 