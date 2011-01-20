Al, you're just ruining another thread with one of your tedious agendas.



I put you on ignore months ago, but unfortunately still have to see your posts as I trawl through the replies to your attention-seeking trolling.



You've not posted a single comment in the post-match thread about the victory or the battling spirit of a weakened side. Yet you've found time to write 25 posts (mostly critical or damning with faint praise), about a player who scored a 95th minute equaliser in front of the Kop to save the game.



Cheer up - we're in the League Cup semi finals, 3 points off the top of the Premier league, only 1 defeat in 36 games, in the last 16 of the Champions league, and its Christmas Eve tomorrow.



Have a glass of mulled wine and give it a fucking rest, eh?



In a bizarre alternate universe, Klopp bowed his head to Al, the tactical genius, and asked him to take over the Liverpool squad at the start of this season.As they say, FSG do not choose Al. It is Al who chooses whether he needs FSG or not.Al started this season by applying his algorithm, which, in his own words, is'You either need to be pushing for a starting place.Or you need to be able to come on and have an impact'Alisson - KeepFabinho - KeepVirgil van Dijk - KeepIbrahima Konaté - KeepThiago Alcântara - KeepJames Milner (vice-captain) - Get ridNaby Keïta - Get rid, 0 goals and 0 assists last seasonRoberto Firmino - KeepSadio Mané - KeepMohamed Salah - KeepJoe Gomez - Get rid, playing only the odd Cup gamesAdrián - Get ridJordan Henderson (captain) - KeepAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 1 goal and 1 assist last season? Get ridCurtis Jones - Get ridTakumi Minamino - Get ridDiogo Jota - KeepKostas Tsimikas - KeepLoris Karius - Get ridAndrew Robertson - KeepDivock Origi - Get rid, last season he scored 0 goals in PL and CLJoël Matip - KeepNathaniel Phillips - Get ridCaoimhín Kelleher - Get rid, let's face it, he plays the odd Cup game, doesn't push Alisson nor makes an impact off the benchTrent Alexander-Arnold - KeepHarvey Elliott - Get rid, as of last season, he didn't meet the criteriaNeco Williams - Get ridMarcelo Pitaluga - Get ridHe got rid of the kids as well, by reaching out to Mr. Hindsight from our universe and getting to know that they only played the odd Cup game and only played when most of First Team midfielders were unavailable in the League.So, there you have - Al's 14 man Squad for 4 Competitions. The best case scenario - Al realized his team's limitations, got knocked out in both Domestic Cups in our first games in those Cups, got out of CL group stage as 4th, avoided Europe fully and then stumbled through to finish as 8th in the League, with some heavy defeats when he had to play an outfielder in goal due to Alisson's occasional misses in the season.But then you never know with Al. Maybe he lacked self-awareness/his team's limitations, pushed through in those competitions, still got knocked out eventually, and got us to finish 17th in the League, somehow escaping relegation. The players were constantly affected by the manager's circular, lengthy, yet meaningless education on tactics with random quotes from random people thrown in between.The events then completed a full cycle, when Al made a full blown rant on FSG in the post-match conference of the final league game of the season, blaming them as the primary reason for his team's failure, even though Al had sacked FSG as soon as he was made the Liverpool boss. Al was the owner, and Al was the manager.