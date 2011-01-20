« previous next »
Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 308097 times)

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 06:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:19:43 pm
Oh the irony.

Everyone is guessing apart from you who knows exactly why we bought him.

Irony talks about irony! Wow

You could put words even into a baby's mouth and then start arguing with the baby!

It's funny that you have been claiming Taki is a midfielder all along, and then you quote Honigstein, where he says that Taki was intended to be bought as the 4th 'attacker', whose opinion is not definitive, but then you brought his quotes up. It's like even you don't know what point you want to make.

It's tiresome. Let's move on.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 06:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 06:08:37 pm
However i would hope every player we have on the pitch is an impact player otherwise no point them being on the pitch:

Other point if a sub comes on and does something good as with Jota you would term him as an impact player however if a sub comes on an changes nothing is he having an impact coming on or not ?

Would you term that as a non-impact player and do you ignore the fact that they came on?

Hindsight is 100%

Your patience and understanding in the politics thread has always been heroic, Geoff but Al, he's different gravy, mate. Best swerve it and return to the 'neo-liberalism,' thread, pal.  ;D
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 06:16:30 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:28:18 pm
1. Initially, it was like nobody trusts him, nobody passes to him. When that was put to bed, the goal posts were moved and it was claimed that Taki is a midfielder (even though it is quite clear that he was bought as an attacker and is now doing a job in whichever position he's asked to fill - so I think this should be a positive), and then now I don't even know what is being argued even after he's scoring and contributing when he is playing. I've lost track of this pointless circular nonsense as well. Now that he's getting games, the complaint is that he isn't getting a lot of games like other starters?

2. That's the thing, isn't it. The goalposts are being moved as needed, with no purpose other than one agenda.

 ;D

Nutshell...
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 06:17:13 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 06:16:00 pm
Your patience and understanding in the politics thread has always been heroic, Geoff but Al, he's different gravy, mate. Best swerve it and return to the'neo-liberalism,' thread, pal.  ;D
Just putting a toe in the water !
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 06:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 06:08:37 pm
However i would hope every player we have on the pitch is an impact player otherwise no point them being on the pitch:

Other point if a sub comes on and does something good as with Jota you would term him as an impact player however if a sub comes on an changes nothing is he having an impact coming on or not ?

Would you term that as a non-impact player and do you ignore the fact that they came on?

Hindsight is 100%



You either need to be pushing for a starting place. Taki isn't.

Or you need to be able to come on and have an impact the way Jota and Keita did last night. Taki doesn't but Origi does.

If not you are just a body padding out the squad in case of a ridiculous run of injuries. That is where Taki is at, until the end of October when he came on for the final 3 minutes against Brighton he hadn't played a single League minute. Take the EFL Cup out of the equation and his only involvement was the last 20  away to Porto when we won 5-1.

If we had gone out in our first game of the EFL Cup how many minutes would Taki actually have got this season ?
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 06:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:31:55 pm
You either need to be pushing for a starting place. Taki isn't.

so we should have dumped Millie a couple of seasons back.  got it.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 06:46:38 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:10:04 pm
Irony talks about irony! Wow

You could put words even into a baby's mouth and then start arguing with the baby!

It's funny that you have been claiming Taki is a midfielder all along, and then you quote Honigstein, where he says that Taki was intended to be bought as the 4th 'attacker', whose opinion is not definitive, but then you brought his quotes up. It's like even you don't know what point you want to make.

It's tiresome. Let's move on.


Look it is very simple Taki is a versatile player who can play in a number of roles BOTH in attack and in midfield. The point is that for me, he doesn't have the explosiveness to play either of the wide positions in the front three. He has been tried there it didn't work out. For me, he doesn't have the strength to play as a 9 or false 9. He has been tried there and it didn't work out.

For me, he doesn't have the defensive discipline to play as an 8. He has been tried there it didn't work.

So that leaves his best position in our system for me as a CAM, a hybrid 8/10 in the Lallana mould.

My posts have been absolutely consistent. Yet you keep bringing up the shifting the goalposts bollocks.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 06:49:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:36:42 pm
so we should have dumped Millie a couple of seasons back.  got it.
Al??
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2968 on: Yesterday at 06:59:05 pm »
Also, Al ...

you're banging on about Taki not being an impact sb.

just out of curiosity ... how many times has Bobby subbed-in late in a game and scored, or assisted?
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2969 on: Yesterday at 07:01:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:36:42 pm
so we should have dumped Millie a couple of seasons back.  got it.

A couple of seasons back Milner was regularly starting in our midfield 3 especially in the big games. At this stage of the 19/20 season he had over 700 League minutes, Taki has 40. As well as that Milner had started the majority of our CL games and started the World Club Championship games.

Even now Milner starts ahead of Taki.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2970 on: Yesterday at 07:02:06 pm »
The 2nd half performance was more like it from him after a disappointing first half. His assist for the second goal was excellent and great chest control and finish at the end. He went from doing all the wrong things in the first half to all the right things. You can see that he is quality. Maybe just needs to relax. A nice option to have
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2971 on: Yesterday at 07:04:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:59:05 pm
Also, Al ...

you're banging on about Taki not being an impact sb.

just out of curiosity ... how many times has Bobby subbed-in late in a game and scored, or assisted?


I take it you missed Bobby's worldie against Stoke then ?

https://www.premierleague.com/video/single/1260655
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2972 on: Yesterday at 07:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:31:55 pm
You either need to be pushing for a starting place. Taki isn't.

Or you need to be able to come on and have an impact the way Jota and Keita did last night. Taki doesn't but Origi does.

If not you are just a body padding out the squad in case of a ridiculous run of injuries. That is where Taki is at, until the end of October when he came on for the final 3 minutes against Brighton he hadn't played a single League minute. Take the EFL Cup out of the equation and his only involvement was the last 20  away to Porto when we won 5-1.

If we had gone out in our first game of the EFL Cup how many minutes would Taki actually have got this season ?

Funny thing is except for his cult status
You could change the first line to he should be pushing for a starting place Divock isnt

By the way there are quite a few games were Origi has come on and made no difference it's not like he makes an impact every time is it?

The modern game needs large squads and adaptable players which Takumi can do maybe not up to the seemingly unreal standards you expect but he generally puts in a shift from what i see.

Just to add do you really think Takumi isn't pushing to be a regular, any professional with an ounce of ambition strives for that.

I that it could be difficult but gain some football nous:
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2973 on: Yesterday at 07:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:04:31 pm
I take it you missed Bobby's worldie against Stoke then ?

https://www.premierleague.com/video/single/1260655
1 goal, a beauty.  how many others has he done, if he's an "impact sub" by your reckoning?
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2974 on: Yesterday at 08:05:43 pm »
Al, you're just ruining another thread with one of your tedious agendas.

I put you on ignore months ago, but unfortunately still have to see your posts as I trawl through the replies to your attention-seeking trolling.

You've not posted a single comment in the post-match thread about the victory or the battling spirit of a weakened side. Yet you've found time to write 25 posts (mostly critical or damning with faint praise), about a player who scored a 95th minute equaliser in front of the Kop to save the game.

Cheer up - we're in the League Cup semi finals, 3 points off the top of the Premier league, only 1 defeat in 36 games, in the last 16 of the Champions league, and its Christmas Eve tomorrow.

Have a glass of mulled wine and give it a fucking rest, eh?
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2975 on: Yesterday at 08:08:13 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:05:43 pm
Al, you're just ruining another thread with one of your tedious agendas.

I put you on ignore months ago, but unfortunately still have to see your posts as I trawl through the replies to your attention-seeking trolling.

You've not posted a single comment in the post-match thread about the victory or the battling spirit of a weakened side. Yet you've found time to write 25 posts (mostly critical or damning with faint praise), about a player who scored a 95th minute equaliser in front of the Kop to save the game.

Cheer up - we're in the League Cup semi finals, 3 points off the top of the Premier league, only 1 defeat in 36 games, in the last 16 of the Champions league, and its Christmas Eve tomorrow.

Have a glass of mulled wine and give it a fucking rest, eh?
FWIW I'm dropping this too.

life's too fukking short.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2976 on: Yesterday at 08:24:20 pm »
Taki took his goal superbly and made my night. He's coming along nicely and will get better as he gets more game time. He was a bit unlucky with his penalty......I think all he was trying to do was to hit it hard but got a bit under the ball.

As long as he keeps his head up and keeps working hard then he will be a key asset when needed. It's easy to try too hard and to be over critical when things aren't clicking. He has enough class to be able to come good.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2977 on: Yesterday at 09:11:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:45:37 pm
1 goal, a beauty.  how many others has he done, if he's an "impact sub" by your reckoning?

Bobby has been pretty much an automatic starter under Klopp. Even so, in that time he has come on and scored 9 goals. That includes the strike against Stoke when we were desperately trying to qualify for the CL in 2017, the winner against PSG in 2018 and against Monterrey in the World Club Championship.

This season has been the first under Klopp in which his place has been under threat. This season, he has scored 3 goals as a sub.

Taki has scored twice in 27 sub appearances. The 4th in a 4-0 win against Arsenal and one in the community shield.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2978 on: Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm »
Just catching up on the last few pages and uh, oh my.

Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 22, 2021, 10:21:13 pm
Goal and a lovely assist 2nd half too, what a contribution  8)  Thankfully the penalty miss didnt matter!

Hes doing the business as a squad player for sure.

I was a brilliant goal, much better than I initially thought. Lovely assist for Jota as well.

We're probably going to be seeing a lot more of him over the next few weeks with AFCON and as it stands, two further League Cup games, so a few more of those wouldn't go amiss :)
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2979 on: Yesterday at 10:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
Just catching up on the last few pages and uh, oh my.

I was a brilliant goal, much better than I initially thought.

Don't praise yourself too much.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2980 on: Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm »
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2981 on: Yesterday at 11:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:11:21 pm
Bobby has been pretty much an automatic starter under Klopp. Even so, in that time he has come on and scored 9 goals. That includes the strike against Stoke when we were desperately trying to qualify for the CL in 2017, the winner against PSG in 2018 and against Monterrey in the World Club Championship.

This season has been the first under Klopp in which his place has been under threat. This season, he has scored 3 goals as a sub.

Taki has scored twice in 27 sub appearances. The 4th in a 4-0 win against Arsenal and one in the community shield.

Community Shield goals dont count. Its not an official game anymore.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2982 on: Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:24:20 pm
Taki took his goal superbly and made my night. He's coming along nicely and will get better as he gets more game time. He was a bit unlucky with his penalty......I think all he was trying to do was to hit it hard but got a bit under the ball.

As long as he keeps his head up and keeps working hard then he will be a key asset when needed. It's easy to try too hard and to be over critical when things aren't clicking. He has enough class to be able to come good.

Hed do better to keep his head down next time he takes a penalty.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2983 on: Today at 01:31:34 pm »
Just thought I would see what kind of impact our players have when coming on as a sub.

                          Sub Appearances              Goals            Ratio

Salah........................13..............................5............1 in 2.6
Jota..........................16..............................5............1 in 3.2
Firmino.....................52..............................9............1 in 5.78
Mane........................18..............................3............1 in 6
Origi........................100.............................11..........1 in 9.1
Jones........................21..............................1............1 in 21
Oxlade......................66..............................3............1 in 22
Minamino..................26*............................1*...........1 in 26 (1 in 13.5 if you include community shield)
Keita........................34..............................1.............1 in 34

Fairclough.................62..............................18...........1 in 3.45


Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2984 on: Today at 01:45:18 pm »
Whichever way you want to spin it, this season, he has 5 goals + 1 assist in 556 minutes, which is a goal involvement approx every 90 minutes.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2985 on: Today at 01:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:46:38 pm
Look it is very simple Taki is a versatile player who can play in a number of roles BOTH in attack and in midfield. The point is that for me, he doesn't have the explosiveness to play either of the wide positions in the front three. He has been tried there it didn't work out. For me, he doesn't have the strength to play as a 9 or false 9. He has been tried there and it didn't work out.

For me, he doesn't have the defensive discipline to play as an 8. He has been tried there it didn't work.

So that leaves his best position in our system for me as a CAM, a hybrid 8/10 in the Lallana mould.


You say he is versatile that he can play in both midfield and attack. Then you say he can't play in those positions and he can only play one position. I mean, you are a walking contradiction.

Quote
My posts have been absolutely consistent. Yet you keep bringing up the shifting the goalposts bollocks.

Your posts have been consistent, agreed, in moving the goal posts, or creating arbitrary criteria that do not even matter in the big picture. If you are not moving goal-posts or pushing your agenda unnecessarily and vehemently, why are so many people calling you out on it? And this is not the first topic where that has happened.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2986 on: Today at 02:38:16 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:05:43 pm
Al, you're just ruining another thread with one of your tedious agendas.

I put you on ignore months ago, but unfortunately still have to see your posts as I trawl through the replies to your attention-seeking trolling.

You've not posted a single comment in the post-match thread about the victory or the battling spirit of a weakened side. Yet you've found time to write 25 posts (mostly critical or damning with faint praise), about a player who scored a 95th minute equaliser in front of the Kop to save the game.

Cheer up - we're in the League Cup semi finals, 3 points off the top of the Premier league, only 1 defeat in 36 games, in the last 16 of the Champions league, and its Christmas Eve tomorrow.

Have a glass of mulled wine and give it a fucking rest, eh?

In a bizarre alternate universe, Klopp bowed his head to Al, the tactical genius, and asked him to take over the Liverpool squad at the start of this season.

As they say, FSG do not choose Al. It is Al who chooses whether he needs FSG or not.

Al started this season by applying his algorithm, which, in his own words, is
 
'You either need to be pushing for a starting place.

Or you need to be able to come on and have an impact'

Alisson - Keep
Fabinho - Keep
Virgil van Dijk - Keep
Ibrahima Konaté - Keep
Thiago Alcântara - Keep
James Milner (vice-captain) - Get rid
Naby Keïta - Get rid, 0 goals and 0 assists last season
Roberto Firmino - Keep
Sadio Mané - Keep
Mohamed Salah - Keep
Joe Gomez - Get rid, playing only the odd Cup games
Adrián - Get rid
Jordan Henderson (captain) - Keep
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 1 goal and 1 assist last season? Get rid
Curtis Jones - Get rid
Takumi Minamino - Get rid
Diogo Jota - Keep
Kostas Tsimikas - Keep
Loris Karius - Get rid
Andrew Robertson - Keep
Divock Origi - Get rid, last season he scored 0 goals in PL and CL
Joël Matip - Keep
Nathaniel Phillips - Get rid
Caoimhín Kelleher - Get rid, let's face it, he plays the odd Cup game, doesn't push Alisson nor makes an impact off the bench
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Keep
Harvey Elliott - Get rid, as of last season, he didn't meet the criteria
Neco Williams - Get rid
Marcelo Pitaluga - Get rid

He got rid of the kids as well, by reaching out to Mr. Hindsight from our universe and getting to know that they only played the odd Cup game and only played when most of First Team midfielders were unavailable in the League.

So, there you have - Al's 14 man Squad for 4 Competitions. The best case scenario - Al realized his team's limitations, got knocked out in both Domestic Cups in our first games in those Cups, got out of CL group stage as 4th, avoided Europe fully and then stumbled through to finish as 8th in the League, with some heavy defeats when he had to play an outfielder in goal due to Alisson's occasional misses in the season.

But then you never know with Al. Maybe he lacked self-awareness/his team's limitations, pushed through in those competitions, still got knocked out eventually, and got us to finish 17th in the League, somehow escaping relegation. The players were constantly affected by the manager's circular, lengthy, yet meaningless education on tactics with random quotes from random people thrown in between.

The events then completed a full cycle, when Al made a full blown rant on FSG in the post-match conference of the final league game of the season, blaming them as the primary reason for his team's failure, even though Al had sacked FSG as soon as he was made the Liverpool boss. Al was the owner, and Al was the manager.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2987 on: Today at 03:40:27 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:52:02 pm
You say he is versatile that he can play in both midfield and attack. Then you say he can't play in those positions and he can only play one position. I mean, you are a walking contradiction.

For the hard of thinking ;D. I will explain.

Taki would have no problem whatsoever playing in the attacking positions for the majority of teams. For instance I think he would really enjoy playing in the front three for City. A team that plays a Tiki-Taki style.

We don't play like that though, we play a counter pressing game that requires explosive players to play the wider roles. It isn't a slight on Taki we have tried lots of really talented players in the wide roles and it hasn't worked out.

So to say that Taki can play in attacking roles but not in our system isn't a contradiction at all.


Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2988 on: Today at 04:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:40:27 pm
For the hard of thinking ;D. I will explain.


I guess Klopp is one of those (in bizarre alternate universe, of course), considering he does keep playing Taki in attack from time to time.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2989 on: Today at 05:22:59 pm »
Its a Christmas miracle. I'm with Al on this one.

Taki, nice lad, some good little goals in the fourth competition, but he's not Liverpool quality/doesn't fit what we need.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2990 on: Today at 05:25:03 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:19:57 pm
I guess Klopp is one of those (in bizarre alternate universe, of course), considering he does keep playing Taki in attack from time to time.

Taki hasn't started a single game in the League. He started on one side of the attack in a EFL game with Neco Williams on the other side, a player who has been converted to right back and plays left back for Wales. So going by your logic that means Klopp now sees Neco as a viable option for the front three.

Or maybe it is just a case of giving minutes to players who need minutes, with positions not really being that important in a competition we haven't taken seriously. Against Milan he played on the left of a midfield 3, against Porto he played as a false 9, against Preston he started on the right with Blair on the left and against Norwich he played half the game in the front three and half the game in the middle 3.

So in essence he fills in wherever we are short in the EFL games and the dead rubbers in the CL.
