The point is Klopp doesn't play him. After 18 League games Taki has a grand total of 40 minutes. That is despite Bobby being injured for a significant chunk of the season. People keep trying trying to pretend that Taki is a squad player.



He isn't, his role is basically to make up the numbers for EFL games and dead rubbers in Europe. Even then he doesn't have a defined role, he just fills in wherever we are short. Tonight it was in the front three, against Milan it was in the middle three.



The point is that Taki is a good player who is useful in a number of positions and has yet to be fixed in one. He has shown that he an asset and I don't understand your one man camapaign against the guy.